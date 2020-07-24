Life Is Strange Gets New Series in Titan Comics October 2020 Solicits

Titan Comics October 2020 Solicitations feature a new series for Life Is Strange, Partners In Time by Emma Vieceli, Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo continuing the adventures of Max, Chloe, and Rachel. The first arc of Horizon Zero: Dawn concludes and Titan publishes Olivier Ledroit's original graphic novel, Wika. And Titan also resolicit the Black Widow Official Movie Special as the movie is rescheduled too. Oh and more Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious as well…

TV/FILM

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #5-8 SYD MEAD VIRGIN PACK

Writers: Michael Green, Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

Cover Artist: Syd Mead

FC • 4*32pp • $15.99

On Sale October 7, 2020

Collects the visionary artwork of Blade Runner 2019 #5-8 virgin covers by legendary Blade Runner concept artist Syd Mead.

From the rain-soaked dystopic world of Los Angeles 2019 to the never-before-seen promised land of the Off-World colonies, Replicant-hating Blade Runner Ash's search for the runaway wife and child of a rich industrialist takes her where no other Blade Runner has ever gone before! Written by the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Blade Runner 2049, Michael Green, and co-writer Mike Johnson (Star Trek, Supergirl) with artwork by Andres Guinaldo (Captain America, Justice League Dark).

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #11

Writers: Michael Green, Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale October 21, 2020

Cover Artists: FERNANDO DAGNINO (CVR A), COVER B: SYD MEAD (CVR B) ANDRES GUINALDO (CVR C)

After six years off-world, ex-Blade Runner Ash has returned to Los Angeles, but now the hunter has become the hunted.

New story by Academy award-nominated screenwriter MICHAEL GREEN (Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and co-writer MIKE JOHNSON (Supergirl)!

DOCTOR WHO – TIME LORD VICTORIOUS #2

Writer: Jody Houser

Artist: Roberta Ingranata

FC • 48pp • $5.99

On Sale October 7, 2020

Cover Artists: ANDIE TONG (CVR A), PHOTO (CVR B) ALAN QUAH (CVR C)

A thrilling new adventure for the Tenth Doctor (as played by fan-favorite David Tennant) that sees the shocking return of his deadliest enemies: the Daleks! But things aren't what they seem – time is all wrong, and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks… Part of BBC's highly anticipated multi-platform Doctor Who epic, TIME LORD VICTORIOUS!

SHERLOCK: A SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA #1-5 VIRGIN PACK

Writer: Steven Moffat

Artist: Jay

Co-Creator: Mark Gatiss

FC • 6*44pp • $29.99

On Sale October 7, 2020

Cover Artist: Alice X. Zhang

COLLECTS SIX STUNNING VIRGIN COVERS BY FAN FAVORITE ARTIST, ALICE X. ZHANG

The critically acclaimed manga adaptation of Sherlock hits Season Two, introducing the iconic Irene Adler! Fresh from facing down Moriarty, Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) are called in to assist the royal family in a very delicate matter… only to find that the Great Detective may have met his match!

GAMING

LIFE IS STRANGE: PARTNERS IN TIME #1

Writer: Emma Vieceli

Artists: Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale October 14, 2020

Cover Artists: ILYA KUVSHINOV (CVR A), SARAH GRALEY (CVR B), T-SHIRT VARIANT (CVR C), CLAUDIA LEONARDI (CVR D), ILYA KUVSHINOV GRAYSCALE VARIANT (CVR E)

A NEW ERA, A NEW #1! THE ADVENTURES OF MAX, CHLOE, AND RACHEL, FROM THE HIT GAME LIFE IS STRANGE, CONTINUE

Time-rewinding photographer Max has spent years trapped in an alternate reality. Now, with the universe against her, she must embark on a coast-to-coast road trip of multiple lifetimes!

HORIZON ZERO DAWN #4

Writer: Anne Toole

Artist: Ann Maulina

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale August 5, 2020

Cover Artists: PEACH MOMOKO (CVR A), GAME ART WRAPAROUND (CVR B), LOISH (CVR C), STANLEY ARTGERM LAU BLUE VIRGIN VARIANT (CVR D)

A brand-new comic series based on the award-winning game by Guerrilla. Aloy and Talanah return in a new story set after the events of the game! Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new earth. Co-created by one of the writers of Horizon Zero Dawn game Anne Toole.

CREATOR-OWNED

ADLER #5

Writer: Lavie Tidhar

Artist: Paul McCaffrey

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale October 14, 2020

Cover Artists: GARY ERSKINE (CVR A), PAUL MCCAFFREY (CVR B)

THE FINAL BATTLE BEGINS! Adler and her team of Victorian heroines face-off against AYESHA'S army of AMAZONS! Written by World Fantasy Award Winner, Lavie Tidhar. In the vein of Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen!

THE MICHAEL MOORCOCK LIBRARY: ELRIC THE ETERNAL CHAMPION COLLECTION

Creator: Michael Moorcock

Artists: Phillippe Druillet, James Cawthorne

HC • B&W • 56pp • $19.99

On Sale January 13, 2021

Cover Artist: Phillippe Druillet

Michael Moorcock's epic fantasy, illustrated by two visionary artists. Seminal sword-and-sorcery author Michael Moorcock weaves stunning blend of magic, heroism, and wonder as his legendary Eternal Champion Elric features in two rarely seen adventures, featuring artwork from legendary French artist Phillippe Druillet

WIKA HC

Writer: Thomas Day,

Artist: Olivier Ledroit,

HC • FC • 232pp • $39.99

On Sale December 30, 2020

Cover Artist: Olivier Ledroit

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN OLIVIER LEDROIT'S LORD OF THE RINGS-ESQUE FANTASY WORLD! FROM THE ARTIST BEHIND PAT MILL'S BLACK MOON CHRONICLES & SHA AND AWARD-WINNING WRITER THOMAS DAY! After narrowly escaping an uprising that claims the lives of her parents, Wika, the last of a royal line of fairies must evade the assassins on her trail long enough to discover the secret of her lineage.

MAGAZINES

MARVEL STUDIOS: BLACK WIDOW THE OFFICIAL MOVIE SPECIAL

SC • FC • 100pp • $12.99

On Sale October 7, 2020

FEATURES STUNNING PHOTOS AND IMAGERY FROM MARVEL STUDIOS' LATEST MOVIE.

Includes all-new interviews with the cast interviews behind the film including SCARLETT JOHANSSON, FLORENCE PUGH, DAVID HARBOUR & RACHEL WEIS.

Also available in hardback:

HC • FC • 96pp • $19.99

On Sale October 7, 2020

STAR WARS: THE AGE OF RESISTANCE – THE OFFICIAL COLLECTOR'S EDITION

SC • FC • 148pp • $14.99

On Sale October 14, 2020

The first special to chronicle the making of this beloved sequel trilogy!

A breath-taking journey through the productions of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise Of Skywalker.

Features exclusive interviews with the cast and crew that brought you the story of Rey, Finn, Poe And Kylo ren to life!

Also available in hardback:

HC • FC • 144pp • $24.99

On Sale October 14, 2020

ARTBOOKS AND NOVELS

FIREFLY – GENERATIONS

Writer: Tim Lebbon

HC • 384pp • $24.95

On Sale October 14, 2020

Mal wins an old map in a card game. Ancient and written in impenetrable symbols, the former owner insists it's worthless. Yet River Tam can read it, and says it leads to one of the Arks, legendary ships that brought humans from Earth-that-was to the 'Verse. The salvage potential alone is staggering. But the closer they get to the ancient ship, the more agitated River becomes. She says something is waiting inside, something powerful, and very angry…