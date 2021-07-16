Listen To Blur's Graham Coxon New Graphic Novel, Superstate

Last year, Bleeding Cool announced a new graphic novel by Blur's Graham Coxon, Superstate, based on his new album of the same name. Both are released, separately to together on the 27th August 2021, in association with Z2 Comics. And you get to listen to one of the comics, or read one of the tracks, right here. Superstate is an original album soundtrack of 15 new songs from Graham Coxon, with a graphic novel of 15 stories featuring the work of fifteen artists, and two writers, interpreting them as comic books. The video of Yoga Town, the first track from Superstate, uses the artwork from the comic book adaptation. Graham Coxon drew the cover to both album and comic himself. Superstate is written by Graham Coxon, Alex Paknadel, and Helen Mullane.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superstate – Yoga Town (feat. Graham Coxon & Valentina Pappalardo) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ck7FT9p2cRI)

The tracklisting and artist credits for Superstate are, as follows:

1. Yoga Town (Artist: Kendall Goode)

2. Uncle Sam (Artist: Eryk Donovan)

3. It's All In Your Mind (Artist: Andrade Estevez)

4. Only Takes A Stranger (Artist: Anna Readman)

5. L.I.L.Y. (Artists: Luisa Russo)

6. Bullets (Artist: Goran Gligovic)

7. I Don't Wanna Wait For You (Artist: Ryan Kelly)

8. The Astral Light (Artist: Soo Lee)

9. Heaven (Buy a Ticket) (Artist: Koren Shadmi)

10. The Ball of Light (Artist: Vasilis Lolos)

11. Tommy Gun (Artist: Minerva Fox)

12. Goodbye Universe (Artist: Kim Canales)

13. Butterfly (Artist: Dave Chisholm)

14. We Remain (Artist: Ivan Stojković)

15. Listen (Artist: Taylan Kurtulus)

Graham Coxon says "Superstate is… A story of escape… in a society where war rages between the forces of negativity and positivity, encouragement and discouragement… Where only the struggle from oppression, chaos and brutality leads to the fragile road to freedom. A road that burns its way through the far reaches of space to a planet called… heaven". About a dystopian world where angels and villains alike promise the people paradise, disenchanted children live feral in vast rubbish dumps and the masses are pacified by a drugged out, government-mandated digital dreamscapes and robot partners while they wait to perish on this dying planet. It seems all hope is gone but there might be one place in the universe where the most desperate can escape… heaven.

Josh Frankel, CEO, Z2 Comics said – "The reason I got into comics was first and foremost to create innovative, amazing art. Superstate is just that, a true fusion of comics and music. It's rare where we have a project where the art and music are so linked. Superstate is a true hybrid with each song and story intertwining to reveal glimpses of a larger truth. The fact that it comes from Graham Coxon makes it that much more special: as an odd duck American who is a massive fan of his, it was a true treat to get to work with Graham to help make his vision come to life in the truly transcendent Superstate."

As well as a standalone digital release, the Superstate soundtrack will be available on vinyl bundled with the book. A deluxe bundle that includes the soundtrack, a hardback copy of the book with exclusive slipcase and 3 art prints, retails at £73.17 (US$99.99). A limited super deluxe bundle will also include a copy of the book signed by Graham, retailing at £146.34 (US$199.99). In addition, the Superstate book will be available to purchase separately in hardback £21.94 (US$29.99) and paperback £14.63 (US$19.99).