Blur's Graham Coxon Creating New Graphic Novel, Superstate

And you thought it was just Damon Albarn who was the comic book obsessive in Blur? Z2 Comics today announced Superstate, an all-new high concept vision of the future. Devised by British musician and artist Graham Coxon, best known for playing lead guitar and being secondary vocalist in Blur and featuring a bunch of big-name writers and artists, Superstate is a compendium graphic novel featuring a new original fully-illustrated score from Coxon. It also features cover artwork by Coxon himself and is available for preorder now, exclusively through Z2's website. Should make a nice companion piece to their Gorillaz Almanac when that is published.

Superstate sees Graham Coxon working with co-writers Alex Paknadel (GIGA, Empyre, Friendo, Turncoat) and Helen Mullane (Nicnevin and the Bloody Queen) and 15 graphic artists including Christian Dibari, Marie Llovet and Ryan Kelly, The writers and artists devised stories and visuals inspired by Coxon's original concept, lead by new music written and recorded by Coxon for Superstate earlier this year. So each of the 15 stories is accompanied by its own individual track. And what concept?

For the viewer, the Superstate is everywhere, and its authority is absolute: Yoga Town is a city without hope. While they wait to leave the earth, the 1% can bend reality to their will, they live in a consequence-free world where anything goes. Meanwhile, the masses are pacified by a drugged out, government-mandated digital dreamscape while they wait to perish on this dying planet. But there is still hope. Angels roam the earth. With their help, maybe some rebellious spirits can start to make a change.

Graham Coxon said "Superstate is a story of escape… In a society where war rages between the forces, negativity and positivity, encouragement and discouragement… The fragile road to freedom burns its way through the far reaches of space…" With fifteen surreal and sometimes disturbing tales of rebellious fembots, celebrity turkey shoots, violent astral projection and an all-new take on the TV dinner.

"We at Z2 feel that we are setting the standard for the relationship between comic book storytelling and music, and Graham Coxon's Superstate is a high watermark for our company's brief history and bright future" says Z2 publisher Josh Frankel. "We wanted to ensure that Graham's vision was brought to life in the most authentic way possible and have assembled a team that has delivered a book that is essential to the album experience. I am so proud of the way this project has come together."

Superstate by Graham Coxon is available in March 2021 in a Regular Softcover Edition Price $19.99, Standard Hardcover Edition Price $29.99, Deluxe Edition (Limited to 3,000) $99.99 and a Super Deluxe Edition (Limited to 500 signed by Graheam Coxon) for $199.99