Just A Little Black Book in AWA's September 2024 Solicits

AWA has just one solicitation for September 2024, the collection of Jeff McComsey and Felipe Cunha's Little Black Book.

Article Summary AWA narrows down September 2024 solicits to just Jeff McComsey's 'Little Black Book' TPB.

Key creatives like Straczynski and Ennis depart AWA, hinting at company changes.

Readers can enjoy the entire first issue of 'Little Black Book' for free online.

The TPB collects issues #1-4 in a gripping neo-Western crime thriller for mature audiences.

Like Vault Comics, and Scout Comics before it, AWA has rather shrunk its solicitations of late, including for September 2024 having just one title and it's a collection of Jeff McComsey and Felipe Cunha's Little Black Book. With Joe Michael Straczynski seemingly moving to Dark Horse, and Garth Ennis to Ahoy Comics, is AWA undergoing a bit of an identity crisis? Maybe, we'll probably discover more soon. For now, you can read the entire first issue of Little Black Book for free right here.

LITTLE BLACK BOOK TPB

ON SALE: SEPTEMBER 18

CRIME / THRILLER MATURE READERS $15.99 112 PAGES

Written by Jeff McComsey

Illustrated by Felipe Cunha

Colored by Marco Lesko

Cover by Dave Johnson

In this explosive new hard-boiled neo-Western thriller by writer Jeff McComsey (THE FOURTH MAN) and artist Felipe Cunha (GATSBY), Cole, a straight-arrow handyman, finds himself in the crosshairs of a ruthless crime syndicate—along with his pregnant wife. But what is the meaning of the "little black book" of underworld contacts Cole's deceased father had hidden in his home? Cole's father believed the best thing he could do for his son was to stay out of his life, but does the apple fall far from the tree…? COLLECTS ISSUES #1-4

