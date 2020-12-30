Did Logan Killed A Thousand Innocent Men? Wolverine #8 Spoilers

Wolverine has been portrayed as a killer since his earliest appearances. Arguably, this made him popular at a time when villains such as The Punisher, Deathstroke, and others were being turned into anti-heroes. Nevertheless, such deaths were seen as necessary from Wolverine's perspective and targeted at those involved with murder themselves, such as The Hellfire Club or the Marauders. He has also been possessed, which saw him kill friends and family. And the storyline Old Man Logan spins out of such an event. But the killing of innocents – especially the mass killing of innocents – has not been on his agenda. Until now, in today's Wolverine #18, the 350th issue of Wolverine ongoing comics over the decades.

As Wolverine finds himself revisiting a CIA member, who tells his own stories. Of a time when they were active in the Middle East, and given orders,

Only to give us a CIA that kills their own American diplomats rather than risk the potential of peace.

Labelling the CIA as terrorists. But then for Wolverine to confess his own CIA work, as part of Team X. In the Marvel Universe, Team X was a CIA black ops team that operated during the 1960s and was linked to Weapon Plus. It was made up of Logan, Victor Creed, Mastodon, Major Arthur Barrington, Silver Fox, Noel Higgins, Aldo Ferro, John Wraith and David North/Christoph Nord known as Maverick. And people remember.

Well, Wolverine cares. He remembers too. And tells of one such venture.

In which he, and his team, killed a thousand workers on an oil platform for equally dubious reasons.

And in a horrific fashion, as well. Oh, Wolverine, we know you got up to all sorts of dodgy nonsense, but usually that involved lowlifes, henchmen, and those who had already chosen this life, rather than drilling for oil. Might we have another Parallax situation on our hands?

WOLVERINE #8

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200563

(W) Ben Percy (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (A/CA) Adam Kubert

CELEBRATING 350 ISSUES OF THE SOLO ADVENTURES OF WOLVERINE!

Someone's making moves against WOLVERINE'S old crew TEAM X, and it's leaving bodies dropped and artifacts stolen. A mystery unfurls as Logan picks up the scent of his old compatriot, the mutant known as MAVERICK! Don't miss this special over-sized issue celebrating Logan's history while kicking off the next arc and serving as a jumping on point for new readers! Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $4.99