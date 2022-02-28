Look-In's Robin Of Sherwood Comic by Arthur Ranson, Collected

Robin Of Sherwood time! I used to buy Look-In comic often, a weekly British kids publication that specialised in running comic strips licensed from successful TV shows as well as pop music and TV features. And with the Robin Hood series, Robin Of Sherwood on ITV that ran from 1984 to 1986, they were keen to run a Robin Of Sherwood comic book, and got the likes of Mike Noble and Arthur Ranson. Rebellion Publishing, publishers of 2000AD and Judge Dredd and owners of most of the old IPC library have done a publishing deal with Chinbeard Books and Spiteful Puppet to bring out the first complete collection of Robin of Sherwood.

The Robin of Sherwood strips ran for the entirety of three years that the series was broadcast, encompassing a change of actor in the role of Robin Hood; some in colour, some in black and white. Rebellion, Chinbeard Books and Spiteful Puppet have collated the entire run of these exquisitely illustrated and action-packed comic strips in this unique, limited-edition collection, with every page carefully and lovingly restored. The artists were Mike Noble, with Arthur Ranson and Phil Gascoine, and the writer across the whole run of strips was Angus Allan. For fans of these artists and writer, this is a snapshot of their work collected together for the first time. For fans of 'Look-In' magazine, it also offers some of those interviews, articles, and features that adorned the pages alongside the comic strip. This hardback book features specially written inserts by Robert Hammond (restoration technician and graphic designer), alongside Hooded Man author Andrew Orton, and commissioning editor Barnaby Eaton-Jones. It is 288 pages and is ONLY available via www.spitefulpuppet.com in a very limited print run. A pre-order target needs to be met before this book goes to print but – exclusively – you can buy this handsome tome for a reduced price of £35 for this two-month period, available now. After that, the price will go up to £45. The publication date is the 31st of May, unless the limited print run target is met – in which case it will be sent out earlier.

You know what? I have literally just ordered my copy. Any excuse to revisit the Hooded Man and Arthur Ranson. So that's one down…