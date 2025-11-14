Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: Lost Fantasy

Lost Fantasy #5 Preview: Family Drama, Now With More Murder

Lost Fantasy #5 starts a new arc as Henry investigates his family member's murder. Plus, a new spinoff character debuts this Wednesday!

Article Summary Lost Fantasy #5 launches a new arc as Henry investigates a shocking family murder—coming November 19th!

Jumping-on point for new readers, with the debut of a fan-favorite spinoff character co-written by Franklin Jonas.

Dive into dark family drama and thrilling fantasy twists in the critically acclaimed Lost Fantasy series.

NEW STORY ARC / JUMPING ON POINT. Following the conclusion of Henry's brutal case in Montana, Henry has no time to rest, as he's immediately thrust into solving the murder of one of his closest family members.

The Spine Tingling Second Story Arc of The Fresh New Fantasy hit of the year starts now in…** LOST FANTASY BOOK TWO: A WORLD BEYOND. ** Plus: an exclusive first look at a brand new lost fantasy spinoff co-written by Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas! Don't miss the first appearance of a sure to be fan favorite character!

LOST FANTASY #5

Image Comics

0925IM0368

0925IM0369 – Lost Fantasy #5 Alex Diotto Cover – $4.99

0925IM0370 – Lost Fantasy #5 Cover – $4.99

0925IM0374 – Lost Fantasy #5 Blank Sketch Cover – $5.99

0925IM0375 – Lost Fantasy #5 James Stokoe Cover – $4.99

0925IM8045 – Lost Fantasy #5 Cover – $4.99

0925IM8046 – Lost Fantasy #5 Cover – $4.99

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Maxi Dallo

In Shops: 11/19/2025

SRP: $4.99

