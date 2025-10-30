Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Curt Pires, Lost Fantasy, Maxi Dallo

Lost Fantasy From Image Comics Doubles Its Orders From #4 To #5

Bleeding Cool gets the word that the orders received for the upcoming Lost Fantasy #5 by Curt Pires and Maxi Dallo, which went to FOC last weekend, were twice those of Lost Fantasy #4. Potentially, some of that may have come from Bleeding Cool's report that the Image Comics solicitation stated that it will include "an exclusive first look at a brand new lost fantasy spinoff co-written by Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas! Don't miss the first appearance of a sure to be fan favorite character!" And that this character will be launching a Lost Fantasy spinoff series in 2026, but Lost Fantasy #5 will be their first appearance. In case you were into that sort of thing. The spinoff will launch in April 2026 for the anniversary of the Lost Fantasy series. And Bleeding Cool has some glimpses of whoever it is… and I'm told that another backup by Pires and Jonas added to issue six, which will lead into the forthcoming series.

LOST FANTASY #5

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Maxi Dallo

NEW STORY ARC / JUMPING ON POINT. Following the conclusion of Henry's brutal case in Montana, Henry has no time to rest, as he's immediately thrust into solving the murder of one of his closest family members.

The Spine Tingling Second Story Arc of The Fresh New Fantasy hit of the year starts now in…** LOST FANTASY BOOK TWO: A WORLD BEYOND. ** Plus: an exclusive first look at a brand new lost fantasy spinoff co-written by Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas! Don't miss the first appearance of a sure to be fan favorite character! Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 10/27/2025 In-Store Date: 11/19/2025

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Maxi Dallo

Following the shocking events of last issue Henry dives deep into solving the most personal case he's ever tackled–and it's going to take him into the darkest corners The World Beneath has to offer–and put him into conflict with a dangerous new adversary! Meanwhile, Nihlas has big shoes to fill at Blackheart Academy but as he settles into his new role, he discovers a key clue to solving the murder! The image comics smash hit continues here! $4.99 12/24/2025

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida

ACROSS THE DRIFT.

As Henry navigates treacherous terrain to zero in on his fathers attacker, he relives the moments that lead him here. Revelations await. $4.99 1/21/2026

"There is a world of magic, myth, and monsters that exists beneath the surface of our own. In Lost Fantasy, a magical world lies beneath ours, and first contact was made over a hundred years ago between the two worlds due to a natural disaster, resulting in a schism that allowed monsters to break through. Since then, secret monster slayers, known as The Great Hunters, have been working with global leaders to police the border and to keep our world safe from the creatures that lurk in the shadows. But last night, something broke through, resulting in a mysterious mass killing in Montana, and causing things to shift in a way that will ripple through both worlds. Now it's up to rookie monster hunter Henry Blackheart to stop it…"

