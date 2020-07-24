Low and Outcast From Image Comics Come To An End in October 2020.

From endings there are beginnings. And, presumably, vice versa. The circle of life, etc etc. So, as Rick Remender begins the new comic book series The Scumbag from Image Comics in October, so his ongoing series Low with artists Greg Tocchini and Dave McCaig comes to an end. And as Robert Kirkman brings back The Walking Dead, reprinted as a colour series (coloured by Low artist Dave McCaig), so he brings his ongoing series Outcast with Paul Azcata and Elizabeth Breitweiser to a conclusion. Here are the solicitations for those ongoing series' final issues, scheduled for October 2020 from Image Comics.

LOW #26

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: GREG TOCCHINI & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: MATTEO SCALERA & MORENO DINISIO

COVER C: ANDREW ROBINSON

OCTOBER 21 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

"LIGHT BRINGS LIGHT," Part Four

SPECIAL OVERSIZED FINALE! Our final journey with Stel Caine and what remains of her family. The final fate of mankind decided. Will optimism win in the end?

OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA #48

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: PAUL AZACETA & ELIZABETH BREITWEISER

OCTOBER 28 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $5.99

SERIES FINALE

"THE MERGED," Part Six

It has all been building to this! The Great Merge is here! What does this mean for the world moving forward? Kyle Barnes has spent every waking moment trying to gain control of his powers, to find a place in this world safe for him and his family…in the end, was it all for nothing?

These, and all other Image Comics October 2020 solicitations can be read on Bleeding Cool's earlier posting here.