Luciano Vecchio Joins Uncanny X-Men #17, Introduces New Mutant, Mutina

Luciano Vecchio joins Uncanny X-Men and Gail Simone #17, and introduces a new horror mutant, in a cinematic fashion named, Mutina,

Last night, Marvel Comics released a teaser for July's Uncanny X-Men #17 and the first appearance of a new character, Mutina, from series regular writer Gail Simone and the new X-Men series artist Luciano Vecchio, with a certain eighties horror vibe… and a cover by David Marquez.

UNCANNY X-MEN #17

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 7/23

COMING SOON TO THEATERS IN THE MARVEL COMICS UNIVERSE… "MURDER ME, MUTINA!" This July, experience the horror hit of the summer in UNCANNY X-MEN #17 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio. The issue will introduce a murderous mutant girl terrifying audiences everywhere—but it's only a movie, right?

On a variety of social media, Gail Simone says "Not even fooling around. This is going to be big." "Not even kidding around with this. She's going to be big. Cannot WAIT for you to meet her." "She is going to be HUGE, this one." "Wait til you see Mutina in action. It's a bloody good time." "Whatever you might think this is… …it's a lot scarier than that." "People gonna FREAK." "Not fooling around with this. Cannot WAIT." "It's SO BURNING HOT." While Luciano Vecchio simply said "It's official! I'm joining Uncanny X-Men on issue 17."

Luciano Vecchio is best known for drawing Ultimate Spider-Man Infinite Comic, Guardians Of The Galaxy Infinite Comic, Marvel Voices Infinity Comics, Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic, Riri Williams Ironheart, Champions, Resurrection Of Magneto, Beware the Batman, Sentinels (not the X-Men ones, but from Drumfish Productions a decade ago) and has already drawn several covers for the current Uncanny X-Men run.

X-Men: From the Ashes is the 2024 relaunch of the X-Men line of comics published by Marvel Comics that follows the end of the "Krakoan Age" storyline. Tom Brevoort highlighted that the relaunch name was derived from the opening text in Giant-Size X-Men #1 from 1975)and that it was Gail Simone "who threw out the phrase 'From the Ashes' amongst a bunch of other suggestions".

