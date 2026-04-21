Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Vault | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, dan panosian, gi joe, Katt Blanchette, Nectar, spawn, static, todd mcfarlane

Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week, Katt Blanchette Takes First Place

Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week, sees Katt Blanchette take first place for Lost Fantasy #9, with Absolute Batman, GI Joe, Static & Nectar

Article Summary Katt Blanchette lands her first-ever #1 with Lost Fantasy #9, the hottest comic of the week.

Exclusive variants for Absolute Batman #19 and GI Joe #21 dominate aftermarket buzz.

Classic keys like Spawn #1, Static #1, and Batman #423 surge with new developments.

Nectar #1, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Elektra as Daredevil round out this week's trending picks.

Welcome, Katt Blanchette, to the top of the Top Ten Hottest Comics List. We hope you survive the experience. Her cover for Lost Fantasy #9 was a smash hit. With other entries from GI Joe #21's legacy, three versions of Absolute Batman #19, Static #1, Spawn #1, Nectar #1, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Elektra as Daredevil, and when Todd McFarlane drew Batman. Welcome to the Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week, courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.

LOST FANTASY #9 – KATT BLANCHETTE | IMAGE | APRIL 2026 Welcome to the industry, Katt! Some may wonder, who the heck is Katt Blanchette?! Look at the work and decide for yourself! The Lost Fantasy has been a solid run, reinvigorated by this variant. Part of that is the new name on the block. Part of that is the stellar art. This book marks the first cover art published by character designer Katt Blanchette, and so far, it's been a major success with new fans eager to snag more work when it inevitably pops up. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. G.I. JOE #21 – ITO – FOIL (1:100) | IMAGE | APRIL 2026 G.I. Joe, whichever run hits issue #21, usually holds a place in the hearts of Joe fans. That's the "silent" issue, established back in 1984. No dialogue and a big reveal is tradition, and this issue looked to make good! To commemorate, the fandom got this killer ratio variant from Ito, a 1:100 that will be difficult to find in the wild, as most LCS aren't ordering near enough to hit that ratio. Still, collectors were coming out of the woodwork to secure this monumental issue, with raw copies skyrocketing in value from the outset. We tracked it at a high sale of $403 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $325. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19 – MUJU MONSTER – TRINITY COMICS – NEGATIVE GOLD FOIL (LIMITED 950) | DC | APRIL 2026 Absolute Batman has been an absolute force on the aftermarket, fueled by the title and a deluge of variants. This issue saw over 70+ variants to choose from. Kind of a big deal considering it features the first appearance of Absolute Scarecrow, Slade Wilson, and the Robins. Many wanted this issue, and the world was their oyster with the amount of variants! One that has stood out amongst the crowd is this variant from Muju Monster and Trinity Comics, limited to 950 and decked out with a NEGATIVE gold foil. It's like all the variant "gimmicks" wrapped into one comic, and the aftermarket took notice! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $119. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19 – DAN PANOSIAN – THE COMIC MINT (LIMITED 800) | DC | APRIL 2026 Another one! Yes, this book features the first appearance of Absolute Scarecrow, Slade Wilson, and the Robins. This is a major issue, as there is a ton playing out within the book, and it's laying the groundwork for what's to come. Many are keyed into the series now, with variants flying fast. This killer Dan Panosian variant, limited to 800, was available through the Comic Mint for FREE, with paid shipping. Some looked to capitalise quickly on the aftermarket, while others are quick to buy to secure this haunting Scarecrow cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $46 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $40. SPAWN #1 – TODD MCFARLANE – DIRECT | IMAGE | MAY 1992 Spawn is the aftermarket King, and whenever there is Spawn or even Spawn adjacent news, collectors pick up a few copies of this book. It was recently announced that the Toddfather, creator of Spawn, was stepping away from the title to install a new creative team. That team is headed by Matthew Rosenberg, and while some of the fandom appears split, most feel this injected some juice into the series. With a new person at the helm of Spawn, many fans picked up their first introduction on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $131 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23. STATIC #1 – COLLECTOR'S EDITION UNBAGGED | DC | MAY 1993 Static is finally getting some love! This book marks the first appearance of Static Shock and Hotstreak. Static controls electricity, and was the first black superhero to get his own cartoon series! Hotstreak controls fire. A bigwig out there decided now's the time, with word reaching the internet that a Static film is being readied for development. Fans were eager to hit the aftermarket to secure this book, as Static has a major fanbase that's been chomping at the bit. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $21. NECTAR #1 – CHRIS SHEHAN – REGULAR | VAULT | MARCH 2026 When this book initially dropped, it was damn near impossible to get a copy at LCS. It landed the week after D'Orc, when the community was snagging up books like crazy. It's seen a bit of a drop-off, but still shows that collectors are after this title and are unwilling to pay majorly "inflated" prices to do so. We're watching the market for this book establish itself in real time, and it is an interesting microcosm of the industry as it currently stands. We tracked it at a high sale of $23 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #546 – STEVE MCNIVEN – REGULAR | MARVEL | FEBRUARY 2008 This book obviously shares the tagline with the upcoming Spider-Man film, which drew a lot of attention. It's ebbed and flowed as we get more info, set leaks, trailers, etc. Recently, the LEGO sets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit the internet, sending collectors to secure copies of this book once again. It features the first appearance of Mr Negative, a stellar villain we haven't seen anything of yet. BUT, set leaks have shown the symbol for the hit gang, the Inner Demons. That's led many collectors to coalesce around this title! We tracked it at a high sale of $106 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28. DAREDEVIL #25 | MARVEL | DECEMBER 2020 Elektra as Daredevil sounds killer. Well, the fanbase got that some years ago, when this book dropped and delivered Elektra in a new costume as Daredevil. As many know, Daredevil: Born Again is bringing back many characters from the Netflix days. There are HEAVY rumours online that Elektra is the next up. It remains to be seen as of this writing, but some collectors want to be prepared for any possibility. We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $26. BATMAN #423 – TODD MCFARLANE – DIRECT | DC | MAY 1988 This is an iconic book. For most, it's a cover buy and one of Todd McFarlane's most iconic. Heck, someone paid over $750,000 for the original art late last year! So, whenever Todd is in the headlines, his name on the lips of collectors, we often see some of his iconic work seeing a boost on the aftermarket. This book may be seeing some of that action, as there is a ton of conversation surrounding the Toddfather. We tracked it at a high sale of $595 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $188.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, March 19th, 2026.

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