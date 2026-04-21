Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 3K, DNX

SCOOP: How 3K Is Beating The X-Men To The DNX Event (Spoilers)

How the mutant terrorist group 3K, led by The Krakoan Beast, is beating the X-Men to punch, ahead of the DNX event

DNX is the new X-Men/Fantastic Four event of 2026 from Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini. And we are told it will follow the following: "THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area!"

The original X-Virus, when released in the Age of Revelation, killed most of the population….

… and those who survived became mutants.

3K were blamed for the release, even though it was engineered by Doug Ramsey, as the Revelation, the Heir Of Apocalypse, And it changed the world.

This future is now known by Scott Summers, Cyclops, leader of the X-Men, and the Krakoan Hank McCoy, the mad scientist version of The Beast, the Chairman of the mutant terrorist group, 3K. And now they actually want to release the X-Virus for real this time, but use it for their own ends, rather than be blindsided. "3K prepare to unleash a virus that will forcibly. and horribly. transform humanity into mutants! This long-seeded plan, built up since the very beginning of MacKay's hit run, hits the Marvel Universe with seismic repercussions that not only impact MacKay's continuing work on the franchise, but upset the very balance between mutantkind and humanity as we know it!"

And hey, you never know, we might even get Franklin Richards back as a mutant in time for Avengers Doomsday – which also includes the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. With Jed MacKay saying "DNX is the next big milestone event of our X-Men run," MacKay explained. "Age of Revelation showed the future, and DNX shows that future's impact on the present! The X-Men and 3K are on a collision course that has been set since issue one—and only one will survive. And with the Fantastic Four joining the fray, this is going to be an event that will transform the X-Men dramatically."

But here's what Bleeding Cool has been eking out that is new. DNX will see 3K taking over Hydra bioweapons labs (see above) to create 3K, using Hydra's own men to produce their own destruction, courtesy of Cassandra Nova's Xavier-like powers to bind them to her will. With X-Men now knowing a version of the future when some of them become monsters working for Revelation, fighting against a Beast who is already a monster. And that a 3K version of the X-Virus future will be even worse than Revelation's. And 3K ahead of the X-Men at every step…

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by CHIP ZDARSKY that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ Cover by RYAN STEGMAN The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by CHIP ZDARSKY that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM! DNX #1 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! .On Sale 9/2

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