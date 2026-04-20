Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Bryan Edward Hill, miles morales, nico leon

Miles Morales: Spider-Man In A New Series From Marvel In August 2026

Miles Morales: Spider-Man in a new series from Marvel in August 2026 by Bryan Edward Hill and Nico Leon...

Article Summary Miles Morales returns in a brand new Spider-Man series from Marvel, launching August 2026.

Written by Bryan Edward Hill and drawn by Nico Leon, featuring new villains and allies.

Miles faces challenges from his father’s S.H.I.E.L.D. past while balancing superhero life.

Classic red and black costume, exciting action, and a deeper exploration of the Morales family.

Miles Morales, Spider-Man, returns in a new series from Marvel this August, back in the classic red and black costume, written by Bryan Edward Hill and drawn by Nico Leon.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by BRYAN EDWARD HILL

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

On Sale 8/12

THE NEXT ERA OF MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN STARTS NOW! MILES MORALES is back in black (and red)! SPIDER-MAN thinks he has it allllll handled: homework, super-villains…a new school crush?? No, no—Miles' is focused on what matters: helping the good folks of Brooklyn. Friendly. Neighborhood. Spider-Manning at his best! But a vengeful villain from Jeff Morales' past with SHIELD threatens to destroy not only Spider-Man—but the entire Morales family! Upon returning to Brooklyn after a chaotic trip to the Ultimate Universe, Miles is inundated with the trials and tribulations of the teenage superhero struggle – fighting through supervillains (and homework) and still finding time for date night or dinner with the folks. So, it's a bit of an unwelcome surprise when a dangerous secret from his father's S.H.I.E.L.D. past returns with a vengeance and threatens the lives of everyone he holds dear.

"I was really humbled when Marvel contacted me because Miles Morales is such an important character to people," said writer Bryan Edward Hill. "No one knows, but I'm a HUGE Spider-Man and Spider-Verse fan, so I'm going all out here with new villains, new allies, thrilling action and a real exploration of that essential struggle of being a hero and maintaining a life connected to others."

"Sara Pichelli opened the door to a new generation of comic book artists with ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN, and being able to step into that lineage now is a real privilege," explains artist Nico Leon. "Drawing Miles Morales in his classic suit, a design that turned iconic from the first second, is an opportunity you can bet I will not take lightly."

"Bryan Hill redefined what a Black Panther book could be for ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER, and he's raising the bar even higher with MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN," adds series editor Tom Groneman. "He and the incomparable Nico Leon are a dynamic duo of Spider-Storytelling greatness! Their passion for Miles shines through in every line of dialogue and every single brush stroke. This new story is truly special, and I can't wait for fans to have the first issue in their hands!"

With this cover by Marvel exclusive artist Simone Di Meo…

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