Lysa Hawkins Out As Valiant/Alien Editor-In-Chief, Matias Timarchi In

Lysa Hawkins is out as Valiant Entertainment/Alien Books Editor-In-Chief, replaced in the role by Alien Books director Matias Timarchi.

Today, Valiant/Alien Books Editor-In-Chief Lysa Hawkins posted to Facebook, "It has been my honor and privilege to work with and be the advocate for the Valiant Universe for these 6 + years. I wish Alien and Valiant nothing but the best. Thank you for being the most wonderful fans." And she has updated her page to read "Former Editor‑in‑Chief at Alien Books".

Matias Timarchi, who edited the Black, White & Bloodshot anthology and co-edited the Resurgence event, and has been Director of Alien Books, will take on Editor-In-Chief duties at Valiant/Alien following Lysa's departure. Clara Bartolozzi will be also be taking on additional editorial duties.

Lysa Hawkins has over three decades' worth of experience in the comics, first at Marvel working under Virginia Romita, then as an editor working on X-Men titles, before moving to DC Comics, where she worked on Batman: Gotham Knights and Teen Titans Go, and hired Gail Simone on Birds of Prey blowing the whistle on "Compgate" which highlighted flaws in the ways editorial staff. She joined Valiant in 2018 and was one of the few employees to survive the DMC buyout, pandemic lockdown and subsequent downsizing of the publisher and publishing through Alien Books, she was promoted to Senior Editor in 2020 and then Editor-In-Chief in 2024.

Matias Timarchi has been the promoter of the Argentino Comic Con for eleven years, director of his own publisher, Ovni Press, for seventeen years, as well as previously working at Sinenador Grafico in Argentina, before becoming a director of Alien Books. Clara Bartolozzi worked as a radio producer for Radico Concepto and Radio Zonica in Argentina, as well as an editor for Ovni Press since 2021.

Alien Books/Valiant also posted their own statement regarding major changes that the Diamond Bankruptcy and threatened tariffs have been causing. "We are preparing a new release schedule for our single issues as we explore alternative distribution options to comic shops. Graphic novels and manga scheduled for February and March will be shipped to stores from Diamond with no expected delays, and we encourage everyone to continue to support local shops and back our latest crowdfunding project, 'I, DRAGON.' We will soon be launching an online store to sell directly to readers and retailers, so please keep an eye out for that announcement. We will get through this together and will share more info soon! Thank you for your support and understanding."

