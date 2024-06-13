Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: lysa hawkins, Ron Cacace

Lysa Hawkins, New Editor-in-Chief Of Valiant, Ron Cacace Hired

Lysa Hawkins, former Senior Editor at Valiant , has been promoted to Editor-in-Chief while Ron Cacace joins as Director of Communications.

Lysa Hawkins has almost three decades' worth of experience in the comic book industry, first at Marvel working under Virginia Romita, then as an editor working on titles like X-Men Unlimited, X-Men Hidden Years, Generation X, Mutant X, Spider-Man Unlimited, Domino, and Witches. She then moved on to DC Comics, where she worked on Batman: Gotham Knights and Teen Titans Go, and was responsible for hiring Gail Simone to pen the Birds of Prey series. Though she may also be remembered for the "Compgate" scandal which highlighted significant flaws in the ways editorial staff were paid at DC Comics. She joined Valiant in 2018 and was one of the few employees to survive the DMC buyout, pandemic lockdown and subsequent downsizing of the publisher.

"The Valiant Universe, with its rich diversity of characters and stories, is an untapped goldmine. I'm so excited and honored to help direct the future of these comics with Alien Books." said Hawkins, currently working on The Road to the Resurgence of the Valiant Universe crossover.

Ron Cacace is a former manager at Fallout Shelter Comics in New Jersey, who interned at Marvel and freelanced there as a copywriter. In 2014, he jumped to Archie Comics working in publicity, eventually promoted to Director of Publicity ^& Social Media before becoming Content Manager for Zestworld's digital comics platform and writing the Bite-Sized Archie webcomic series. Cacace will direct the overall strategy for Alien Book's communications, manage press relations, engage with the Valiant comics fanbase on social media and at conventions and ensure that everyone is kept informed about new releases and events.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Alien Books as their new Director of Communications. Now is the time for everyone to start paying attention to how they've been revitalizing the Valiant Universe titles." said Cacace. "The team at Alien Books is working hard to deliver exciting new Valiant comics to shops every week and we want both long-time and new readers to jump on board with us on this journey. I'm looking forward to engaging with the Valiant fans on social media about all things comics and working together with our press partners as we start a new chapter in the story of both Alien Books and the Valiant Comics publishing line."

