Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Mad Cave Adds Miraculous, Fate: The Winx Saga and Princess Gwenevere

Mad Cave adds Miraculous, Fate: The Winx Saga and Princess Gwenevere and the Jewel Riders graphic novels to their 2024 line.

Bleeding Cool recently reported on Mad Cave Studios getting the Flash Gordon master license, including a new line from another recent purchase of theirs, Papercutz. Before the Papercutz purchase, Mad Cave did not pursue licensing opportunities, but that has now changed.

As well as Flash Gordon, Mad Cave have also added three more licences to be published in 2024, which they plan to make a lot of at San Diego Comic-Con.

The first is Miraculous, which was previously published by Action Lab Entertainment, which has dramatically reduced its publication output in the last year, from licensor ZAG. Full name, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir from 2015, it was a French CGI TV cartoon from 2015, in which two high-school students, Marinette and Adrien, are chosen to become Paris' superheroes, each with jewels linked to their magical creatures with a mission to keep Hawk Moth from wreaking havoc in the city.

The second is Winx Club from Rainbow S.p.A, the Italian cartoon series from 2004, previously published as graphic novels by Viz Media, and getting a live-action series on Netflix, Fate: The Winx Saga. Mad Cave will publish middle-grade comics based on the original cartoon while Mad Cave's mature readers imprint Maverick will publish YA graphic novels based on the TV series continuity. Created by Iginio Straffi set in a magical universe inhabited by fairies, witches, and other mythical creatures, Bloom is a fairy warrior who enrolls at Alfea College to train and hone her skills,

And the third is Princess Gwenevere and the Jewel Riders from 41 Entertainment based on the cartoon that ran from 1995, following the quest of Princess Gwenevere of Avalon and her two fellow teenage Jewel Riders, Fallon and Tamara, to find the seven lost enchanted jewels to stop the evil sorceress Lady Kale from taking over the kingdom. It will bow see graphic novels released under the Mad Cave's Maverick name.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!