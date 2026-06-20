Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, John Wagner, judge dredd, King Charles III, mbe

John Wagner, Creator Of Judge Dredd, Gets An MBE From The King

John Wagner, Creator of Judge Dredd, gets an MBE from King Charles III on the eve of the character's fiftieth birthday

Article Summary John Wagner, co-creator of Judge Dredd, has been awarded an MBE in King Charles III’s 2026 Birthday Honours.

The honour recognises John Wagner’s major impact on British comics through Judge Dredd and his long 2000 AD run.

Born in Pennsylvania and raised in the UK, John Wagner also co-created Strontium Dog and wrote Batman and more.

With Judge Dredd nearing 50, John Wagner joins a select list of comics creators recognised with royal honours.

John Wagner, best known as the co-creator of Judge Dredd and the longest writer on 2000 AD, has been appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, otherwise known as an MBE, in King Charles III's Birthday Honours for 2026. The honour recognises his outstanding contributions to British comic books and the comic book industry. Charles confessed to having read the Eagle comic book regularly as a child, very much a precursor to 2000AD. Wagner also wrote for Action, the weekly kids comic book that was condemned in Parliament…

John Wagner, who turns 77 in July 2026, was born John Alexander Wagner in Pennsylvania in 1949. He moved to the United Kingdom as a child and has lived there for most of his life, currently living in the Shropshire Hills near Shrewsbury. He began his career in editorial roles before transitioning to writing. His breakthrough came with the launch of the groundbreaking anthology 2000 AD in 1977, where he co-created the iconic lawman Judge Dredd alongside Spanish artist Carlos Ezquerra. The character, a ruthless judge in a dystopian Mega-City One who dispenses justice with brutal efficiency, became one of the most enduring and culturally significant figures in UK comics history.

Beyond Dredd, Wagner has created or co-created numerous characters, including Strontium Dog, Doomlord, and Rok of the Reds. He has also written for Batman, Star Wars, and Doctor Who. As Judge Dredd and 2000AD both celebrate their fiftieth anniversaries next year, there is an irony of such an anti-establishment character like Judge Dredd's creator receiving an honour from the British establishment,

Other comic book creators and cartoonists to receive similar honours include Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, Marcus Scott Goodall, Bill Tidy, Matt Pritchett and Posy Simmonds for MBEs, and David Sutherland, Raymond Briggs and Chris Riddell getting the higher award, Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire or OBEs, one level below a Knighthood, which Sir Quentin Blake received in 2012. Alan Moore is noted for having refused such honorifics when approached.

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