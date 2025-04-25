Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: digital, Mad Cave Digital

Mad Cave Studios Launches New Digital Service, Combining Print

Mad Cave Studios has launched a new direct-to-customer service that cuts out the store, with both digital-first access and print collection.

Once upon a time, five years ago, there was a plan to save the comics industry from the pandemic and lockdown. A plan was made by some retailers through ComicHub, to deliver comics digitally to readers while the print copies were saved for them at their local store, for when they could be picked up again. It didn't come to pass, but I always thought it was a neat idea.

Well, Mad Cave Studios is creating a new direct-to-customer service that cuts out the retailer altogether. Mad Cave Digital, a new digital comics reader, is up and running on their website – though you will need to create a login to access it, it's more than just a platform drop. Instead, it's a blend of print and digital, which gives both digital-first access and print collection.

Readers who purchase new titles digitally through the platform can read them digitally one week before their physical release in comic book stores. Once the series wraps, the physical trade paperback is shipped straight to the customer.

Allison Pond, VP of Marketing at Mad Cave, spoke of the debut, "We are thrilled to launch the first version of Mad Cave Digital. In a constantly evolving landscape, we're always listening to our readers and innovating to meet their needs. Mad Cave Digital is the first step in a larger plan to expand how fans experience our stories. It makes enjoying comics more accessible, affordable, and personal, without compromising on quality or experience. We're delivering on both digital and physical fronts, and we're excited to gather feedback as we continue optimising the experience for our community."

President of Mad Cave, Mark Irwin, added, "At Mad Cave Studios, we're always looking for ways to enhance the experience for our fans, and we believe this new digital reader will do just that. With this addition, we're making it easier than ever to access, read, and engage with your favourite Mad Cave, Maverick, Papercutz, and Nakama Press titles, all from the convenience of your device. Whether on the go or enjoying a quiet moment at home, our digital reader provides seamless, instant access to a world of comics at your fingertips. We are committed to innovation, and this is just the beginning. Welcome to a new chapter in your Mad Cave experience!"

It can be trialled now, with a feedback portal. I expect there may be quite a few comments, especially from comic book stores.

