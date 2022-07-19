Maggie Sawyer, The New Police Commissioner Of Blüdhaven (Spoilers)

Margaret or Maggie Sawyer was created by John Byrne and first appeared in Superman in 1987 as Captain Sawyer of the Metropolis Special Crimes Unit, part of the Metropolis police force that handles superpowered menaces when Superman was unavailable and became Superman's main police contact, though trying to prove the police force is more efficient than a vigilante. An early lesbian character for DC Comics, she was promoted to Inspector during the Death of Superman storyline, leading the limited series Metropolis SCU in 1994, winning the GLAAD Media Awards in March 1996. In the noughties, Sawyer moved to Gotham to head the Major Crimes Unit in the comic Gotham Central and in the teenies was dating Kate Kane, the new Batwoman, and accepted a proposal of marriage, just as DC Comics banned their lead characters from getting, or being, married. During DC Rebirth, Sawyer had transferred back to Metropolis PD for Action Comics.

In today's Nightwing #94, amid all manner of corruption amongst the criminal and political families of Blüdhaven, Maggie Sawyer has moved away from Metropolis again, but not to Gorham. Instead, it is Blüdhaven who has made the call – and the promotion on her arrival.

The new police commissioner of Blüdhaven, Maggie Sawyer. But chosen by Mayor Zucco, someone who has their own issues…

And gave the previous Police commissioner, done for corruption, a heads up allowing his escape…

