Magic the Gathering #16 Preview: Home Invasion

The crew pays a visit to Davirel Cane's house in this preview of Magic the Gathering #16, and they're about to violate all kinds of rules of hospitality. Check out the preview below.

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Jacques Salomon (CA) Miguel Mercado

In Ravnica, the Metal Mage reigns as a shadowy dictator, while Vraska, Ral Zarek, and Kaya are trapped in an impossible situation, unable to escape. But can Niko, Chandra, and Garruk find Davirel Cane, Tezzeret's elusive but potentially useful minion, and turn the tide on the side of freedom?

