Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Anzu, graphic novel

Mai K Nguyen Sells UK Rights to Anzu And The Realm Of Darkness

Piccadilly Press has bought the UK English language rights to Anzu And The Realm Of Darkness and its sequel Anzu And The Dream Eater.

Article Summary Piccadilly Press acquires UK rights to Anzu And The Realm Of Darkness and its sequel by Mai K Nguyen.

Anzu, a fantasy graphic novel series, explores spirits and Japanese folklore with stunning artwork and storytelling.

First book, Anzu And The Realm of Darkness, to be published in paperback on 21st November 2024.

Anzu's thrilling adventure to the Shinto underworld Yomi captivates with its blend of drama, art, and cultural heritage.

Piccadilly Press, an imprint of Bonnier Books UK, has bought the UK and Commonwealth English language rights, excluding Canada rights to Anzu And The Realm Of Darkness and its sequel Anzu And The Dream Eater, a fantasy graphic novel duology by Japanese-Vietnamese American author-illustrator Mai K Nguyen which explores spirits and Japanese folklore. It was published in the USA by Viking earlier this year, with a new cover.



Jenny Jacoby, editor at Piccadilly Press, acquired UK and Commonwealth English language rights, excluding Canada, to the two books from Mai K Nguyen's agent Rachel Clements at Abner Stein, on behalf of Taryn Fagerness Agency for Britt Siess Creative Management. Anzu And The Realm of Darkness will be published in paperback on 21st November 2024, followed by Anzu and the Dream Eater in 2025.

"5 Worlds meets Spirited Away in this graphic novel of a girl fighting to return home from the spirit world. Anzu has just moved to a new town during Obon, a time for families to remember and celebrate their ancestors. Ever since her grandmother Obaachan died, though, Obon has lost its magic for Anzu. She doesn't feel like celebrating. Escaping the festivities, Anzu chases after a stray dog. She slips and falls down a ridge – to find herself in the Shinto underworld known as Yomi, a place she's heard about in Obaachan's stories. The stray dog, she finds out, is actually the Gatekeeper of Yomi, and he warns her to return to the human realm before it's too late. Only, getting home is not simple. Faced with the nefarious Queen Izanami and a realm of creatures, Anzu is in a race against the clock. Can she break a curse, free the spirits of other lost children and reach the gate home before sunrise? . . . Or will she be stuck in Yomi for ever? Nguyen said: "I'm so thrilled that Anzu and the Realm of Darkness has found a home at Bonnier Books. Creating Anzu has helped me to explore and appreciate my own mixed heritage, so I hope that my readers in the UK will find a sense of connection and the thrill of otherworldly adventures in her story as well!" Jacoby added: "Reading Anzu and the Realm of Darkness was love at first sight for me. I was immediately beguiled by the beautiful artwork — and then swept up in Anzu's daring adventure to Yomi, the realm of darkness. The combination of drama and art is irresistible and I can't wait for readers to get to meet Anzu as she discovers that she is brave and strong enough just as she is."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!