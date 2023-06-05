Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: creed, michael b jordan

Major First Appearance In Michael B. Jordan's Creed Comic

As Bleeding Cool first reported, actor and director Michael B. Jordan is overseeing the new Creed comic book series published by Boom Studios. Jordan, who not only starred in all the Creed films and directed the latest instalment, also is a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in both Black Panther films and made the cover of Time as one of 2023's The World's 100 Most Influential People.

Today is the Final Order Cutoff deadline for the first issue of his Creed comic book, which is co-written by LaToya Morgan (Dark Blood, AMC's The Walking Dead) and Jai Jamison (Superman & Lois) and drawn by Wilton Santos (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Excalibur). And we may have uncovered some information comic shop owners and fans have not been tracking since the series, now officially called Creed: Next Round was announced.

Outside of the comic series announcement being picked up by sports outlets like Essentially Sports and Clutch Points which typically don't cover comic books, Jordan has been sharing info with his 25 million followers on social media leading up to the release. And last week, one of the biggest artists online Bosslogic activated his 3 million followers when he unveiled his FOC variant cover showcasing Jordan's Apollo Creed boxing alongside his grownup daughter Amara, which Jordan also shared.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs6TY2JJ2FN

That kind of promotion to more casual pop culture fans can often result in a rapid sellout that leaves comic shops' normal weekly customers empty-handed. So if you want to secure your copy, you may want to preorder it before FOC closes tonight. But for regular comic readers and comic shops, there's another reason to double-check orders for Creed… it includes a major first appearance for the Creed franchise. And we don't mean the first appearance in comic books of Adonis and Bianca Creed who have appeared in three films. Or the first appearance of Amara Creed as an adult. No, this is a true first appearance of a brand new character with massive potential ramifications in the Creed universe, which Jordan has indicated will span well past the films and this comic book.

But unless the first appearance leaks ahead of release like the death of Kamala Khan we won't spoil who it is. Yet.

Creed: Next Round #1 FOCs today Monday, June 5th and will be in stores at the end of the month on June 28th. Retailers may want to double-check orders and fans will want to get their preorders in. Don't say we didn't warn you if you catch a haymaker at the end of the month and miss out…

CREED NEXT ROUND #1 (OF 4) CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR230329

(W) LaToya Morgan, Jai Jamison (A) Wilton Santos (CA) Mateus Manhanini

Ten years after the events of the blockbuster Creed III, Amara Creed is on her own path, stepping outside her father Adonis Creed's shadow and training like there's no tomorrow.

But when her division opponents no longer present a challenge, Amara's drive will have her following in her father's footsteps, going underground.

She'll also need the perfect trainer, but perfection comes with tangled strings attached.

Superstar writers LaToya Morgan (Dark Blood, AMC's The Walking Dead) and Jai Jamison (Superman & Lois), artist Wilton Santos (Break Out), alongside Creed III director and star Michael B. Jordan bring Creed to comics in a story no fan of the franchise can afford to miss!In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: $4.99

