Michael B Jordan Behind Creed Sequel Set 10 Years After Creed III

A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Boom Studios would be publishing a comic book series Creed spinning off from the films. We haven't heard hide nor hair from it since, so thought it was at least worth revisiting.

Set ten years after the events of the movie Creed III, the series focuses on Amara Creed who "is on her own path, stepping outside her father Adonis Creed's shadow and training like there's no tomorrow. But when her division opponents no longer present a challenge, Amara's drive will have her following in her father's footsteps, going underground. She'll also need the perfect trainer, but perfection comes with tangled strings attached." The first issue will be published on the 28th of June.

Creed #1 will be co-written by LaToya Morgan, known for writing TV series The Walking Dead, Parenthood, Shameless, Complications, Duster, Into the Badlands and Turn: Washington's Spies as well as the new Night of the Living Dead movie. He previously wrote the comic book Dark Blood from Boom as well as Robyn Hood: The Hunt, Grimm Fairy Tales and Grimm Tales Of Terror from Zenoscope.

The other writer is Jai Jamison, best known for writing TV shows such as Tri and Superman & Lois. The artist of the series is Wilton Santos, veteran comics artist best known for working for Marvel on Star Wars: Doctor Aphra and Excalibur, as well as Break Out and Red Agent.

And the whole comic is overseen by Michael B. Jordan best known for TV shows The Wire, Fahrenheit 451, All My Children, Friday Night Lights, was developing a Val-Zod series for HBO, and film roles in Fruitvale Station, The Fantastic Four, Chronicle, Just Mersy, That Awkward Moment, Black Panther and as Adonis Creed in Rocky spinoff movies Creed, Creed II, and now Creed III which he also directed.

The first issue will have covers, as seen above, by Mateus Manhanini, Valentine De Landro, Paris Alleyne, Jahnoy Lindsay and Jung-Geun Yoon.