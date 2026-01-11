Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, KO

Major Spoiler For DC's K.O. #3 But To Be Fair It's What You Expected

DC's K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico is published next Wednesday from DC Comics.

Article Summary Major spoilers ahead for DC's K.O. #3 as Superman's Heart of Omega vision is revealed.

Darkseid manipulates the champions, positioning Booster Gold as a key player in the chaos.

Upcoming issues promise final battles, shocking choices, and a game-changing finale for the DCU.

This Wedneday sees the publication of DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico. With Superman, fresh from his win in DC's K.O. #2, being given a vision of the world he would create with the Heart Of Omega, by the Heart Of Omega, in DC K.O. #3. As does everyone else. And so the Heart Of Omega speaks across a double spread…

And as I preciously said, we can presume how K.O. #3 ends, given that K.O. #4 will see them fighting Darkseid's champions, the Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman… as teased by Javier Fernandez…

And that the first issue of the series had teased the following…

And that te solicitation of DC's K.O.#4 reads "Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever". And Scott Snyder said at NYCC that DC K.O. "brings in the Absolute characters as well." Which is all wonderful justification for Bleeding Cool to run the following spoiler.

But again, if you do share this, please do so in a spoiler warned way…

Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman, alongside Boostrer posessed by Darkseid, the beign who made the Absolute Universe, now using their champions for himself… and as to how we gpt here, DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico is published next Wednesday from DC Comics.

DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain…

THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

