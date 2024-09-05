Posted in: Comics, Digital, Manga | Tagged: app, Daughter of the Emperor, digital comics, manta, Manta Comics, Solo Leveling, Villains are Destined to Die, web novels, webcomics

Manta Announces Expansion of Over 300 Titles and GEM Payment System

Webcomic and webnovel platform Manta announced a major expansion of its content lineup and a revamp of its in-app currency, GEM, beginning September 3. This update introduces a wide array of new webcomic titles across various genres, including romantasy (romance and fantasy), action, drama, and fantasy, with a curated selection of notable titles such as Solo Leveling, Villains Are Destined to Die, and Daughter of the Emperor.

The Manta Webcomics Library Gets Even Bigger

Manta, known for its successful romantasy titles such as Under the Oak Tree, I've Become a True Villainess, and Betrayal of Dignity will add over 300 webcomic titles from now through early next year, further enriching Manta's extensive library. Starting with the new season of Manta's top title, Under the Oak Tree, on September 3, Manta will introduce about 50 series from Manta Studios and its esteemed partners within the month.

"With our expanding content library, we aim to offer our readers even more variety and quality in webcomic storytelling," said Travis Kim, CEO of Manta. "The GEM model has provided us the opportunity to significantly expand our library, offering a broader array of content to cater to diverse tastes. The GEM system creates new monetization opportunities for our talented creators, enabling them to earn more from their work and continue crafting compelling stories. Our goal is to support both our readers and creators by providing an unparalleled webcomic experience."

The GEM Model Upgrade Designed to Pay Creators

The GEM model, Manta's currency system, allows users to access an even greater variety and quality of titles. This feature not only offers more content for readers but also provides additional monetization opportunities for webcomic creators. Creators benefit directly from GEMs used to purchase their content, encouraging them to continue crafting compelling stories. The GEM system provides users with greater flexibility and control, allowing them to create a personalized collection of their favorite episodes and stories to keep on their digital shelves, making their reading journey uniquely theirs.

Manta subscribers can continue to enjoy hundreds of webcomic titles, including popular series like Under the Oak Tree, Semantic Error, and the newly launched Tempest Night. Manta remains committed to regularly adding fresh and exciting content to the subscription library.

