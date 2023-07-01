Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Manuel Martin Peniche, Returns To Kabur, From Hexagon Comics in July

In July,, Hexagon Comics sees Manuel Martin Peniche, and the latest volume of Kabur in the city of Arkhanal, for theur latest volume.

We like to keep an eye on his Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And in July 2023, that means Manuel Martin Peniche, and the latest volume of Kabur in the city of Arkhanal, with three chapters collected in its fifth volume, Arianrod, written by Jean-Marc Lofficier and drawn by s Manuel Martin Peniche and Juan Roncagliolo Berger as well as a pinup portfolio by Caza, Ladrönn, and Mike Ratera. Here's a small preview of the book below.

KABUR #5: ARIANROD by Jean-Marc Lofficier, Manuel Martin Peniche, Hexagon Comics

7×10 squarebound comic, 76 pages b&w; cover: Philippe Xavier

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-226-5. US$12.95 As this third "season" of Kabur opens, the beautiful Lagrid is kidnapped by monstrous beasts sent by Selinor Psah, the Sorcerer-Sultan of the far-off city of Arkhanal, located at the other end of the Earth, on the southern tip of the Gondaxan continent. Kabur embarks on the long journey that will require him to cross mountains and jungles, deserts and seas, to rescue his beloved. But as soon as he has begun, he already faces new, terrifying dangers, such as the renegade Fomor Ghool, maker of men, and the beautiful Arianrod, mistress of the sword of fire and ice… This classic, epic, heroic fantasy saga continues under the pens of writer Jean-Marc Lofficier and artists Manuel Martin Peniche and Juan Roncagliolo Berger. Also included in this book is a pinup portfolio by Caza, Ladrönn, and Mike Ratera.

