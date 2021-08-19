Marieke Nijkamp & Enid Balám New Hawkeye: Kate Bishop Marvel Comic

We knew that November's launch of a new Hawkeye TV series on Disney+ from the 24th of November with the Avenger Clint Barton played by Jeremy Renner and Kate Bishop played by Hailee Steinfeld would lead to an outpouring of comic book content from Marvel, and that does appear to be the case, as Kate Bishop gets a new series, and her name in the title too, Hawkeye: Kate Bishop by Marieke Nijkamp and Enid Balám, a new five-part series that "follows Kate on a new adventure in a familiar place: back home to New York."

Following a stint in Los Angeles, HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP picks up at a turning point in Kate's life when she returns to New York after being convinced by many friends, and a few clues from the case she's working, to come back to the East Coast. When Kate gets invited to a resort to solve a mysterious jewel heist, she sees it as a confidence-boost, a sign that she's making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past. The case is perfect…and it's almost definitely a trap.

Nijkamp tells Bustle that "Kate's always been one of my favorites, and to spend time with her is such a thrill, Though she can't reveal what exact characters readers will come across in the books, Nijkamp promises fans will "find some familiar faces," including a "very excitable dog," "someone from Kate's past," old "villains with a flair for the dramatic. She's racked up quite a bit of experience running a very successful and definitely-very-legal-and-licensed private eye business. She's revamped the West Coast Avengers." Now, Kate, who has been "living her best Hawkeye life," returns to her hometown of New York when she's invited to a "weird, murderous fancy resort," aka Resort Chapiteau, to "solve a mysterious jewel heist."

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP

Written by MARIEKE NIJKAMP

Art by ENID BALÁM

Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

On sale November 2021