Mariko Tamaki and Gurihiru Create Thor & Loki: Double Trouble

Last year, novelist and comic book writer Mariko Tamaki teamed up with the Harvey Award-winning art team Gurihiru to produce Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble. Since then, Mariko won Best Writer at the Eisner Awards for Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, with I, Am Not Starfire on the way. And now they are working together on a new series for Marvel following up on their last. Mariko Tamaki and Gurihiru are launching their new followup series, Thor & Loki: Double Trouble, starting in March 2021.

Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble was a classic body-swapping ride through the Marvel Universe – could the same be about to happen with half-brother gods Thor and Loki?

The action kicks off when Loki dares Thor to steal a powerful relic from Odin's vault. The epic story that follows will be packed with both Asgardian adventure and high-octane action, all illustrated in the iconic vibrant style of Gurihiru. "Gurihiru are awesome. This comic is so deeply adorable it's RIDICULOUS," Tamaki promises. "Very excited to get to write some more adventures with Marvel characters, ESPECIALLY Thor and Loki." Loki has always delighted himself in getting the God of Thunder into trouble. But has he finally taken it a trick too far? Don't miss Thor and Loki's wildest adventure yet when THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE arrives this March!

Mariko Tamaki is a Canadian artist and writer. She is known for her graphic novels Skim, Emiko Superstar, and This One Summer, and several prose works of fiction and non-fiction. In 2016, she began writing for both Marvel and DC Comics. Gurihiru, also credited as Illustrator Unit Gurihiru and Gurihiru Studios, is a Japanese illustration team, consisting of Chifuyu Sasaki (work plan design, pencils, inks) and Naoko Kawano (work plan design, colours, web design). Both originating from Sapporo, Japan, they are currently based in Saitama, mainly working as artists for American comics.