Marjorie Finnegan: AWA Teases Garth Ennis' Time Travel Caper Comedy

AWA Studios imprint Upshot Studios has released a new preview of Garth Ennis' new series Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal. The series is a gleeful time travel heist comedy with art by Goran Sudzuka and colors by Miroslav Mrva.

"Time is on her side."

She's Marjorie Finnegan. She's a temporal criminal. What more do you need to know?

Oh, all right then: all Marj wants to do is race up and down the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly she can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail from the Big Bang to the Ninety-fifth Reich has drawn the beady eye of the Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on our heroine's tail– and taking things extremely personally. Worse still, Marj's worthless creep of an ex and his even scummier partner have seen an angle of their own in all this and now intend to use her time-tech to change history for their own benefit. Marj's only ally? A guy called Tim. And he's just a head.

I mean, come on, what use is just a head…?"

"Time travel inspires endless possibilities for all kinds of fun, and if there's one thing Marj likes- it's fun," said Garth Ennis. "This is my own spin on the time travel tale, with a twist or two that occurred while I was thinking about the conundrums that temporal mischief can inspire. It's got Marj herself, a fun-lovin' gal who should be fine as long as she doesn't slow down long enough to notice the chaos she's causing, a villain so evil he looks like Satan, another one who started making trouble back in the womb, a guy who's just a head, and dinosaurs. Really, it's hard to go wrong with dinosaurs. Especially smart ones. But just in case, let's throw in a time cop with a malfunctioning sex toy as well…"

Upshot's Axel Alonso said, "Every few years, Garth [Ennis] creates a game-changing story that locates the pulse of popular culture and slices it open: "Preacher, his reinvention of The Punisher, "The Boys." "Marjorie Finnegan" is his next masterpiece, a hard-charging, sci-fi romp, featuring a lovably flawed protagonist, perfectly realized with co-creators Goran Sudzuka and Miroslav Mrva."

"Prior to this book, I worked with Garth on A Walk Through Hell where all the characters were very subdued, while here they're over the top and very often quite crazy," artist Suzuka said. "Well, the whole book is. So my approach was very different, too. I slided to a more cartoonish style to depict the rollercoaster of emotions our characters are going through. Yet I kept a bit of realism because there's time-traveling, and we have a variety of scenes, from ancient Egypt to 23rd century New York, so I wanted to make them as believable as possible. There are some deep emotional issues between our main characters, and I guess that stands out most in this book, so this is where I tried my best to bring it to life and make the readers feel them.



I'm immensely excited to be working with Garth again, especially because it's happening under the umbrella of a publisher such as AWA, who is bringing a much-needed fresh approach to the American comics. Axel Alonso was the very first contact I had with American editors more than twenty years ago, and now we finally got to work together directly. Everybody at AWA were (and still are) unbelievably supportive during this challenging period in which we're doing this book, and it started right off when they greenlighted my suggestion to bring on Miroslav Mrva as colorist to our book. I worked with him on numerous books before, and I was certain he's the perfect match to my new approach. Unlike my previous work, the pages I'm doing now are much more straight line art, with not much blacks, so his part of the job is more important than ever, and he raised up to the challenge."

Colorist Miroslav Mrva chimed in, "A funny and very dynamic story like this one has a whole variety of moods that I'm trying to capture in color. And that gives me the opportunity to try out different approaches and have fun too. I hope readers will get the same thrill while reading as I have when coloring it."

Majorie Finnegan #1 is out on May 5st 2021. It also has a variant cover by Mike Deodato, Jr.