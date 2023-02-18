Mark Bertolini & Darryl Knickrehm Feeder in Sumerian May 2023 Solicits Mark Bertolini and Darryl Knickrehm launch their new comic, Feeder, From Sumerian Comics in their May 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Mark Bertolini and Darryl Knickrehm launch their new comic, Feeder, From Sumerian Comics in their May 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as new issues of Neverender, Popscars and Soko.

FEEDER #1 CVR A (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

MAR231917

MAR231918 – FEEDER #1 CVR B MOVIE HOMAGE CVR (MR) – 3.99

MAR231919 – FEEDER #1 CVR C (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Bertolini (A / CA) Darryl Knickrehm

Lee Kidd was the most famous action movie hero of the 80s… but he's fallen on hard times. With his life in a downward spiral, Kidd has become a shadow of his former self, turning to a life of crime as an enforcer for a local crime boss. But when he's given a new job, can he bring himself to complete it, or is he being given a chance to change his ways?

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NEVERENDER FINAL DUEL #3 (OF 9) CVR A (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

MAR231920

MAR231921 – NEVERENDER FINAL DUEL #3 (OF 9) CVR B (MR) – 3.99

MAR231922 – NEVERENDER FINAL DUEL #3 (OF 9) CVR C (MR) – 3.99

(W) Devin Kraft (A / CA) Devin Kraft

Confronted with new information, Radio is forced to make a decision. The traditions of the duel have been broken, and Neverender and Blackstar are forced to duel by their own rules. Jihye must make her case for her actions.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

POPSCARS #3 (OF 6) CVR A GUILLEN (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

MAR231923

MAR231924 – POPSCARS #3 (OF 6) CVR B COOMBE (MR) – 3.99

MAR231925 – POPSCARS #3 (OF 6) CVR C GARCIA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Pat O'Malley (A / CA) Santi Guillen

Pinky is tied up at the moment and can't answer your call. Harry's "freak team" proceeds to sabotage his ex-partner's remake of "The Swamp Shark" by getting the two lead actors hooked on a new drug sweeping across Hollywood, while Pinky attempts to make a desperate escape that could jeopardize her entire revenge plan!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SOKO #2 (OF 4) CVR A TOMASELLI (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

MAR231926

MAR231927 – SOKO #2 (OF 4) CVR B TAMMETTA (MR) – 3.99

MAR231928 – SOKO #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TOMASELLI (MR) – 3.99

MAR231929 – SOKO #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV TAMMETTA (MR) – 3.99

MAR231930 – SOKO #2 (OF 4) CVR E FUSO CONNECTING LTD VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Vanja Miskovic, Steve Ekstrom (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Francesco Tomaselli

Corruption from within a Serbian police department begins to destroy a cop's relationship with his partner as a local gangster's human trafficking operation is revealed. BOOM! Studios Publisher Ross Ritchie calls SOKO a "well-illustrated police procedural."

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99