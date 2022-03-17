Mark Milar Brings Back Prodigy To Image Comics With Matteo Buffagni

Mark Millar is bringing back his Prodigy series to Image Comics, now with artist Matteo Buffagni, a continuing adaptation of one of Millar's pitches to Netflix, as Prodigy: The Icarus Society. Originally a comic by Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque published by Image Comics in 2018, it ran for six issues. Four years later, it's back for June 2022. Buffagni is best known for his work on Diabolik, but also in America for Daken: Dark Wolverine, Avengers, Astonishing Spider-Man, Iron Man, Weapon Lost and X-Men.

Prodigy tells the story of Edison Crane, who isn't content being the world's smartest man and most successful businessman – his brilliant mind needs to be constantly challenged. He's a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, a genius composer, an Olympic athlete, and an expert in the occult, and now international governments are calling on him to fix problems they just can't handle. And generally doing so in the most outrageous and occasionally rather annoying and flamboyant fashion.

In March 2020, it was reported that the series will be adapted into a Netflix film, as part of the $35 million dollar Millarworld deal, with Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo writing the script. Mark Millar says of the adaptation, "On the film side, Prodigy will be first out of the gate." And now, as part of a series of previews and teases that Mark Millar has been releasing today, we can get a look at the next chapter… you can catch up with the rest of them with the Millarworld tag which we keep locked away for such emergencies.