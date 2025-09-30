Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Conquered, kickstarter, Mark Milleer

Mark Millar's New Non-Netflix/Millarworld Kickstarter Comic, Conquered

Mark Millar on his latest non-Netflix/Millarworld Kickstarter comic book, Conquered, with Valerio Giangiordano

Article Summary Mark Millar launches Conquered, a new crowdfunded comic series on Kickstarter from his company Side Hustle.

Conquered teams Millar with artist Valerio Giangiordano, known for Nemesis and Spawn artwork.

The story features a blackout in major U.S. cities and a massive barbarian invasion through a portal.

This is Millar's only other planned Kickstarter as he juggles Netflix projects and film adaptations.

Mark Millar has announced his latest non-Netflix/Millarworld comic book series to be crowdfunded on Kickstarter from his new company, Side Hustle.

"When I was thirteen years old I sent two proposals to DC Comics in New York, which felt very far way from my native Scotland. But a few weeks later I had a giant rejection letter written over five pages and sealed in a DC Comics manila envelope which I was so inspired by I've kept it to this day (including envelope). The stories I pitched were written, penciled, inked and lettered (I had no felt pens to colour them in) by MARK MILLAR in giant bold letters on A4 paper, one a Superman story and the other an original creation, both addressed to the legendary Julius Schwartz at 666 Fifth Avenue. The Superman story is still pretty good and I'll probably use it at some point in the distant future when we all have beards looking up at Earth's red sun."

The other is called Conquered, drawn by Nemesis and Spawn artist Valerio Giangiordano and he is crowdfunding volume one of four.

"The basic premise is that the power goes down in America's biggest cities like New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles and everyone is plunged into darkness. Then a mile-wide portal opens up and literally MILLIONS of barbarians charge through to murder us, some on horseback, others flying bad-ass dragons and followed by every lumbering, axe-wielding ogre and giant my 13 year old hand could draw with a biro. I LOVED this book and have been thinking about it for years and much like WANTED grew out of my rejected proposals for various Marvel and DC super-villain projects, CONQUERED is my big Game of Thrones meets Independence Day spectacular. This is a blockbuster like no other and the art by my Nemesis partner in crime, the famed Italian Valerio Giangiordano, is pretty much the best art I've ever seen in a comic book (again, see below). We're launching this today in a four week Kickstarter campaign with insane tiers you're going to love. This is the only other Kickstarter book I'm planning as I need to get back to the day job now (we're putting together the King of Spies movie at Netflix, Psychic Sam and a big sci-fi flick I'm doing with my old pal Matthew Vaughn). So I hope you enjoy this big fun comic-book in the meantime and if you were one of our Psychic Sam peeps I'm pleased to say that those books are going out the week after next, the fulfilment centre putting them together right now."

So how long do you reckon Mark Millar still has on his Netflix contract before it runs out?

