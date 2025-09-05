Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Mark Spears' The Monster & The Wolf Blind Bags Gets 350,000 Orders

I told you that you could put a zero on the end of the print run. Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster And The Wolf #1, funded on Kickstarter and published by Keenspot Entertainment as a blind bag comic, has had orders of 350,000 through comic book stores. With Keenspot claiming it "among the highest selling independent comics in history – and the largest ever by a single creator". Calm down, Todd McFarlane, Sam Kieth, Rob Liefeld, you didn't colour your comic, did you? Mark Spears did. And this is direct market comic store audiences only, Dav Pilkey and Raina Telegemeir. But still one hell of an achievement, blind bag or no.

Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster And The Wolf #1 Trick Or Treat Blind Bag will be published on the 8th of October, priced at $5.99, and the first issue in a 3-part mini-series chronicling the origins of werewolf Clint Abbott, spin-off prequel to Keenspot's phenomenally popular ongoing Mark Spears' Monsters series, the seventh issue of which is published on the 17th of September. The blind bag will contain one of ninety covers, all created by Mark Spears himself. Yes, ninety.

Keenspot Entertainment says "What makes this 350,000-copy pre-order milestone even more remarkable is how it happened. Unlike other comic launches, Keenspot's MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF had no media hype machine like the ones that drive sales of comics from larger publishers like Marvel, DC, and Image." Hey! Bleeding Cool ran an article! But anyway… "Its record-breaking success was driven primarily by a grassroots fan movement – collectors, retailers, and fans spreading the word, championing the book, and turning it into a phenomenon."

"This wasn't driven by big budgets or the backing of a giant publisher," Spears said. "This happened because of the fans. They built the excitement, they carried the momentum, and they proved what real passion for comics can achieve. I'm deeply grateful."

"Spears, who only debuted in comics in 2023 with four Spawn covers, has since launched his acclaimed series MARK SPEARS MONSTERS, which quickly rose to become a Top 50 seller in comic shops since the Keenspot title's debut in September 2024. Now, just two and a half years after Spears' comics debut and one year after his MONSTERS took stores by storm, he's set to deliver what may be the #1 comic of October 2025." "Every one of the 90 covers inside the Trick or Treat Blind Bags was created by Spears himself—art, writing, story, design and even taking on some of the lettering duties—making this not only a sales milestone but also one of the most ambitious single-creator projects in modern comics. Fans will also be searching for the "Unholy Grails"—golden ticket redemptions for unique 1-of-1 comics hidden randomly in the comics."

"We couldn't be prouder about the success of this title, or more honored that genius creator Mark Spears offered to team up with Keenspot to bring the greatness of his MONSTERS saga to comic shops worldwide," said Chris Crosby, CEO and Editor-In-Chief of Keenspot. "Driven almost entirely by fan support, this classic American success story stands as proof of the power of fans, grassroots excitement, and a creator's uncompromising vision."

"Up next on pre-order for MARK SPEARS MONSTERS is issue #8, the final chapter in the first story arc "All That Remains," which comes in another holiday-themed bag — the DIRTY KRAMPUS BLIND BAG!"

That's the thing about blind bags, you start with one, just experimenting, and before you know it, every issue is a blind bag!

Mark Spears Monsters: The Monster & The Wolf #1

WRITTEN & ILLUSTRATED BY: MARK SPEARS

COVER A: BLIND BAG (Multiple Exclusive Variants by Mark Spears)

COVER B: HOLOFOIL

COVER C: GLOW IN THE DARK

COVER D: METAL

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 1, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99

FIRST NEW MARK SPEARS MONSTERS FIRST ISSUE SINCE THE RECORD-BREAKING INDIE COMIC HIT DEBUTED LAST YEAR! From the creator of the hit series Mark Spears Monsters comes this new prequel mini-series written and illustrated by Mark Spears! In a desperate attempt to find a cure to the werewolf curse that haunts him, Clint Abbott's journey leads him to the bitter cold of the Arctic. Through the snow and ice, he senses something is stalking him… but not everything is as it seems. NOTE: Cover A is a BLIND BAG randomly packed with one of more than THIRTY exclusive cover variants by Mark Spears, many of them incredibly rare! RARE VARIANT COVER PULL RATES: Holofoil – 1:14, Black & White – 1:200, Glow In The Dark – 1:200. NOTE: This is only a small sampling of the Mark Spears variant covers exclusive to this blind bag. Expect the unexpected… both tricks and treats!

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #8 CVR A BLIND BAG

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

As the final chapter of All That Remains draws to a close on this record-breaking ongoing series, a shocking twist emerges that will make you question everything you thought you knew. As a dramatic cliffhanger unfolds and all the monsters unite, who will live, and who will die? SPECIAL NOTE ON COVER A: For this Holiday Season, we are offering DIRTY KRAMPUS BLIND BAGS, randomly packed with one of SEVENTY-FIVE possible variants, many of them incredibly rare! Pull rates for every cover: Cover A1 Cardstock – 1:38, Cover A2-A30 Cardstock – 1:29, Cover A31-A60 Chrome Foil – 1:420, Cover A61-A65 Black and White – 1:1000, Cover A66-A70 Glow in Dark – 1:1000, Cover A71-A75 Tinsel & Terror Cover – 1:46 Retail:

$5.99 11/26/2025

