Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: keenspot, Mark Spears

Mark Spears' Monsters Blind Bag Prequel: Keenspot October 2025 Solicits

Mark Spears' Monsters gets a prequel series, Monster And The Wolf #1 launching as a Blind Bag comic in Keenspot October 2025 solicitations.

Article Summary Mark Spears launches Monsters prequel, Monster and the Wolf #1, with a special blind bag comic release.

Over thirty rare Mark Spears variant covers featured, including holofoil and glow in the dark editions.

Keenspot expands October 2025 lineup with Grubbs Loves Halloween, Don't Run With Scissors, and more.

The Tall Jacks #2 continues its Sony-backed saga with tense battles and Earth-bound twists.

Mark Spears is to launch a prequel series to his Monsters comic book, with Monster And The Wolf #1 from Keenspot in October 2025. And the main cover of the series will be a blind bag variant… all in Keenspot and Execution Posse Holdings October 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Mark Spears Monsters: The Monster & The Wolf #1

WRITTEN & ILLUSTRATED BY: MARK SPEARS

COVER A: BLIND BAG (Multiple Exclusive Variants by Mark Spears)

COVER B: HOLOFOIL

COVER C: GLOW IN THE DARK

COVER D: METAL

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 1, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99

FIRST NEW MARK SPEARS MONSTERS FIRST ISSUE SINCE THE RECORD-BREAKING INDIE COMIC HIT DEBUTED LAST YEAR! From the creator of the hit series Mark Spears Monsters comes this new prequel mini-series written and illustrated by Mark Spears! In a desperate attempt to find a cure to the werewolf curse that haunts him, Clint Abbott's journey leads him to the bitter cold of the Arctic. Through the snow and ice, he senses something is stalking him… but not everything is as it seems. NOTE: Cover A is a BLIND BAG randomly packed with one of more than THIRTY exclusive cover variants by Mark Spears, many of them incredibly rare! RARE VARIANT COVER PULL RATES: Holofoil – 1:14, Black & White – 1:200, Glow In The Dark – 1:200. NOTE: This is only a small sampling of the Mark Spears variant covers exclusive to this blind bag. Expect the unexpected… both tricks and treats! (This is a Keenspot publication.) [](https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/spearsart/mark-spears-monsters-the-monster-and-the-wolf-comic-series/posts)

**Grubbs Loves Halloween #1**

WRITTEN BY: MAX WEAVER

MAIN COVER & INTERIOR ART: ÁTHILA FABBIO

COVER B: ÁTHILA FABBIO

OCTOBER 8, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 1, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99

Hot off the heels of his hit animated holiday special Christmas With Grubbs (with 4.2 MILLION YouTube views!) starring Wil Wheaton and Jerry O'Connell, Grubbs brings his mischievous magic to another holiday in Grubbs Loves Halloween! Trick-or-treating? Please. This Halloween, Billy "Grubbs" Watson has far greater plans: booby-trap a haunted house, outwit the school bullies, and out-candy his twin sister frenemies in an all-out Halloween showdown. What could go wrong? (Answer: everything.) It's a mile-a-minute prank-fest packed with screaming teachers, dunk tanks, stink bombs, and one very unlucky octopus. (This is a Keenspot publication.)

**Don't Run With Scissors #4**

WRITTEN BY: FRANCESCA PERILLO

ILLUSTRATED BY: STEFANO CARDOSELLI & LORENZO SCARAMELLA

COVER A: STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COVER B: LORENZO SCARAMELLA

COVER C: STEFANO CARDOSELLI (BLACK AND WHITE)

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99

In the final chapter of this trippy Italian horror series, terror has opened its gates! The end is here, and it's drenched in blood. Sheriff Depero will face evil, and it will be a no-holds-barred battle. Will pure evil take over our world? Prepare for zombies, blood, lead, and of course lots of scissors. (This is a Keenspot publication.)

The Tall Jacks #2

WRITTEN BY: REGINA KIM

INTERIOR ART: GERSHON VILLAMOR & CHARMAINE PASCUAL

COVER A: GERSHON VILLAMOR

COVER B: GERSHON VILLAMOR

COVER C: GERSHON VILLAMOR

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2025 | 32 PAGES | B&W | $5.99

In development with Sony Entertainment! Now banded together with his mentor, Stiv must fight for his life against the Sadsiderz gang, hellbent on revenge and teamed up with Stiv's old gang — the Tall Jacks. As the enemy closes in in a dangerous race, Stiv and Anna realize their last resort lies on Earth — forcing Stiv on a journey to find Anna's daughter, Hope. (This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!