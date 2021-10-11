Marlon Wayans' Robin May Have Been Called Winston Drake (Spoilers)

The actor Marlon Wayans was originally attached to play Robin in the Tim Burton movie Batman Returns. However the film's producers believed that there were too many characters and Robin was dropped, along with Billy Dee Williams reprisisng the roof of Harvey Dent, who would have become Two-Face. Eventually, Chris O'Donnell would play Dick Grayson's Robin in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever. Marlon Wayans even had a costume fitting for Batman, planned to be introduced as a garage mechanic with an 'R' on his overalls before getting in the Robin suit. Wayans still got paid $100,000 for not being the movie, and gets residual cheques from it as well.

But now the Batman '89 comic book written by Batman movie screenwriter Sam Hamm and drawn by Joe Quinones from DC Comics, intended to be set in the Tim Burton version of Batman, is introducing a Robin based on Marlon Wayans, as well as a Harvey Dent/Two Face drawn to look like Billy Dee Williams. And in previous issues of the comic, the young fellow is going by the name of Drake. So not Dick Grayson or Jason Todd…

But also not Tim Drake. In this week's Batman 89 #3, we learn his full name.

Winston Drake, the first Robin of the Batman #89 universe. It's only a six-issue limited series, but there is no reason it couldn't;t continue in other forms. It has been a rather successful comic book for DC Comics, it seems.

BATMAN 89 #3 (OF 6) CVR A JOE QUINONES

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones

