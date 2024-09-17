Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Raid On Graymalkin, Raid On greymalkin

Marvel Announces X-Men Crossover Raid On Graymalkin

Bleeding Cool told you a couple of times that Raid On Graymalkin would be the first of the new From The Ashes X-Men crossovers for December.

Bleeding Cool told you a couple of times that Raid On Graymalkin would be the first of the new From The Ashes X-Men crossovers for December, and now Marvel Comics has gone and made it all official. And have spelt it right. With a four-part crossover between Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men and Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men.

"The X-Men's new era is fully underway, and starting this December, fans will experience an epic crossover between two of its three flagship titles in RAID ON GRAYMALKIN! "Left broken and scattered in the wake of Krakoa, the X-Men have since regrouped into distinct teams of their own. In Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-MEN, Cyclops leads a squad of hardened mutant soldiers out of an abandoned Sentinel factory in Alaska. While in Gail Simone and David Marquez's UNCANNY X-MEN, Rogue attempts to build a new home with her chosen X-family along with a handful of new students down in Louisiana. Their different approaches to the X-Men's mission erupts into a tense standoff when a plan of action is needed to take down Graymalkin Prison, formerly Xavier's Institute! The X-Men's school has been transformed into a brutal penitentiary for mutants by the callous Dr. Corina Ellis, and her prize inmate is none other than Professor X himself! But after his actions during Krakoa's fall, is Professor X worth saving? And who or what is the secret weapon that Ellis is confident will protect Graymalkin against any attack? Find out in this four-part mutant milestone that solidifies the X-Men's post-Krakoan world!"

X-MEN #8

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by RYAN STEGMAN

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part One!

With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all…an "X" is made by two lines crossing. On Sale 12/4

UNCANNY X-MEN #7

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part Two!

The raid continues as two conflicting teams of X-Men come to a crossroads at Graymalkin Prison. As if the Perimeter protocols and the prison's mutant "Trustees" weren't enough, team leaders Rogue and Cyclops find themselves at war over the uncertain legacy of Charles Xavier! On Sale 12/11

X-MEN #9

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by RYAN STEGMAN

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part Three!

Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier's dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood. On Sale 12/18

UNCANNY X-MEN #8

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN

RAID ON GRAYMALKIN, Part Four!

The explosive saga ends here, with Rogue and Cyclops on opposite ends of the mutant struggle, perhaps forever! Are they honoring Xavier's legacy or destroying it? Do they choose loyalty or the law? An all-out action issue that will affect both teams (and the entire mutant community) with devastating results! Featuring guest artist Javier Garrón! On Sale 1/8

"It's been an exciting time being part of the launch of the line of X-titles, but now we're really getting into it- our first crossover!" MacKay shared. "Raid on Graymalkin is going to push the X-Men of both Alaska and Louisiana to their breaking points and set the tone for the future, and it's been great to work with a legend like Gail in bringing it to life!" "Writing in the X-World has been one of the most fun and rewarding experiences of my career,' Simone said. "Best characters, best art team, best editors and best fellow creators, particularly Jed Mackay, who is just an idea machine. We've been throwing ideas back and forth nearly every day since we all started putting together the bones of what the X-Verse would be like, and I think it helps tremendously that we like and respect each other's work." "I hope that this is a precursor to more short crossovers," Simone added. "We love the idea of doing something impactful, where it feels punchy and fast-paced, with some genuine, lasting effects. You can still just read X-Men OR Uncanny and follow the story, but you'll get a bigger, richer picture if you get both. As always, we have the welcome mat out for newbies and long-time readers alike!"

