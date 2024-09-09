Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Raid On Graymalkin, uncanny x-men

The Other Side Of The Conversation Between Rogue & Cyclops (XSpoilers)

The Other Side of that conversation between Rogue and Cyclops in this week's Uncanny X-Men #2 and X-Men #3 two weeks ago.

Two weeks ago, X-Men #3 saw a comic book crossover in a but a phone call. Between Cyclops and Rogue. Calling from one comic book to another

To Uncanny X-Men #2 out this Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Here is how it sounds from the other side.

And Cyclops conclusion as to Rogue's intentions?

And bang on the money. Graymalkin, previously the name for the former sentient space station of Cable in orbit, and now the prison for mutants in the old X-Mansion. With the Raid On Graymalkin crossover kicking off in December… in Uncanny X-Men #7. With this particularly prominent Rogue Vs Cyclops cover.

And telling us "With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all…an "X" is made by two lines crossing." Here's what runs up to that…

UNCANNY X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240601

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

WHO ARE THE OUTLIERS? FROM THE ASHES continues as ROGUE, GAMBIT and WOLVERINE welcome a friend back, just in time to face four UNCONTROLLABLE and WILD mutants in the swamps of Louisiana! But with the mutant community disheartened and fractured, will even the UNCANNY X-MEN be enough to stop them? Something HUGE is starting, and it begins RIGHT HERE! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #3

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240606

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

CATCH THE ELF! When new, lethally powerful and completely untrained young mutants show up on Rogue's doorstep with no knowledge of how they got there, a grieving Rogue seeks to take Xavier's place in guiding them to the light… …while darkness from the past returns to destroy the X-Men, one at a time! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240733

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

With one X-Man down and hell coming for the rest, ROGUE finds herself alone against a power of darkness she is completely unprepared for. No backup, no lifeline and NO WAY OUT. And as she fights alone, a secret of the new recruits is revealed – is one of them the ENDLING that will destroy all mutantkind? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #5

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240757

(W) Gail Simone (A) Garron, Javier (CA) David Marquez

The brutal conclusion to the RED WAVE storyline is here! The Uncanny X-MEN face an unstoppable force of evil and death who reveals a shocking secret…but they may not survive long enough to face it! Will the next generation of young mutants stand by Rogue and her team or join the other side? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #6

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240763

(W) Gail Simone (A) Garron, Javier (CA) David Marquez

It's BACK TO SCHOOL for four young mutants… …But is a rural school in Louisiana READY for this crew? Bullies, terrible lunches and classroom flirting abound…but IS one of the student body the prophesied ENDLING, who will be the last member of mutantkind? Plus – Jubilee undertakes a fateful solo mission! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-MEN #8 [ROG]

Comic Script by: Jed MacKay

Illustrated by: Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART ONE! With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all…an "X" is made by two lines crossing.

