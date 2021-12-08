Marvel Boosts Doctor Octopus Profile Ahead Of Spider-Man No Way Home

With Spider-Man: No Way Home hurtling down the tracks towards us, Doctor Octopus is in the ascendancy with two notable appearance in Marvel comic books today. There's the weirdly-titled Amazing Spider-Man #80.BEY but first. in Devil's Reign #1, he is part of Team Kingpin in his new Civil War against superheroes. And this time it seems that Reed Richards is on the other side of the argument, as is Iron Man. Especially when the Kingpin invites Doctor Octopus in to take over the Baxter Building.

While in Amazing Spider-Man #80.BEY, he is working for someone else entirely. May Parker.

Kingpin, Aunt May, it's much of a muchness. Though it seems that Aunt May can offer Doc Ock something that the Kingpin just cannot.

Although it seems that Wilson Fisk comes close with the Forever Gate.

That's if Doctor Octopus can remember what it's called…

Is this more Doc Ock than you can handle? Expect even more next week, I presume…

DEVILS REIGN #1 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210762

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

The story that's been building for years is here! Wilson Fisk went from Kingpin to Mayor of the biggest city in America and is going to bring his full criminal and political power to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home. The man who once destroyed Daredevil has set his sights on The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and more. And since it's Fisk, once he takes them all down, you know he's going to sign it. CROSSBONES! TASKMASTER! TYPHOID MARY! SHOCKER! WHIPLASH! RHINO! KRAVEN! Fisk has an ARMY of super villains at his command – and this is just his opening salvo. For years, Fisk has waited for his time to strike, and YOU WON'T BELIEVE the aces he's got up his sleeves! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 08, 2021 SRP: $5.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210798

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Mark Bagley

• With her nephew at death's door, May Parker is not just going to sit around accepting that Peter's ailments aren't solvable with conventional means.

• Aunt May is going to seek UNCONVENTIONAL MEANS by way of her ex-fiancé DOCTOR OCTOPUS!!!

• One of the most controversial couples in comics history is back together, and they're Peter Parker's only hope of living through BEYOND!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 08, 2021 SRP: $4.99