Marvel Boosts Doctor Octopus Profile Ahead Of Spider-Man No Way Home

With Spider-Man: No Way Home hurtling down the tracks towards us, Doctor Octopus is in the ascendancy with two notable appearance in Marvel comic books today. There's the weirdly-titled Amazing Spider-Man #80.BEY but first. in Devil's Reign #1, he is part of Team Kingpin in his new Civil War against superheroes. And this time it seems that Reed Richards is on the other side of the argument, as is Iron Man. Especially when the Kingpin invites Doctor Octopus in to take over the Baxter Building.

DEVILS REIGN #1 (OF 6)

While in Amazing Spider-Man #80.BEY, he is working for someone else entirely. May Parker.

Kingpin, Aunt May, it's much of a muchness. Though it seems that Aunt May can offer Doc Ock something that the Kingpin just cannot.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY

Although it seems that Wilson Fisk comes close with the Forever Gate.

DEVILS REIGN #1 (OF 6)

That's if Doctor Octopus can remember what it's called…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY

Is this more Doc Ock than you can handle? Expect even more next week, I presume…

