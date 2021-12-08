Marvel's Big New Plans For The Kingpin (Devil's Reign Spoilers)

As we mentioned previously, Marvel Comics seemed to have big new plans for The Kingpin, on the same day as the new episode of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+. As today also sees the release of Devil's Reign #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto. Two years ago, in Daredevil #12 we met the Stromyns, as Wilson Fisk, Mayor Of New York, was cultivating relations with the Great and the Bad. And he left a bit of a mess in their bathroom. It now emergencies that the Stromyns were behind his successful mayoral bid.

And they debate as to whether they will keep the Kingpin in position for the latest election, as if they have the power to control the New York electoral process. And presumably, they pretty much do.

But they have more ambition. A replacement for Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin? Or something else. Because Fisk is pursuing his own agenda.

Making superheroics in the state of New York illegal unless they are working for the Kingpin. Hang on haven't we been here before?

And yes, we are getting a reprise of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's Civil War, with the Thunderbolts tackling the superheroes. Captain America making the kind of stand that Captain America always makes in this kind of scenario.

But what about Iron Man? He was on the side of the government and Norman Osborn last time, right? Not when it's Wilson Fisk…

Indeed, he's going to use the electorate system against Wilson Fisk and stand himself in opposition in the upcoming election. But maybe the game is bigger than Tony thinks?

The Stromyns have a new game and the Marvel Universe has a new possibility ahead. Almost as

