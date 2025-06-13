Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, franklin richards

Marvel Brings Back Franklin Richards: Son Of A Genius For 2025

Marvel Comics brings back Franklin Richards: Son Of A Genius by Marc Sumerak and Chris Eliopoulos for 2025

Article Summary Marvel revives Franklin Richards: Son of a Genius for 2025, reuniting Marc Sumerak and Chris Eliopoulos.

The all-ages Franklin Richards comics return ahead of the new Fantastic Four: First Steps movie release.

Classic Franklin Richards one-shots previously ran from 2005 to 2009, aimed at younger comic readers.

Marvel aims to tap into the booming market for kids' comics and graphic novels with this relaunch.

Twenty years ago, Marvel Comics published a new Power Park comic book series, volume 3, by Marc Sumerak and Gurihiru. And it included a back-up strip, by Chris Eliopoulos and Marc Sumerak, featuring Franklin Richards in his own stories. These were then compiled into their own series, Franklin Richards: Son of a Genius. This then led to a series of similar one-shots with Franklin Richards aimed at a younger audience than usual at Marvel Comics, including Everybody Loves Franklin, Super Summer Spectacular, Happy Franksgiving, March Madness, World Be Warned, Monster Mash, Fall Football Fiasco, Spring Break, Not-So-Secret Invasion, Summer Smackdown, Sons Of Geniuses, It's Dark Reigning Cats & Dogs, April Fools and School's Out which ran up until 2009.

Well, now, with the new Fantastic Four: First Steps moving coming out in July, Marvel is putting that first issue back into print with a new Fantastic Four movie H.E.R.B.I.E. logo on the front.

FANTASTIC FOUR PRESENTS: FRANKLIN RICHARDS – SON OF A GENIUS #1

(W/A) Chris Eliopoulos (W) Marc Sumerak

THE SUPER SON OF FANTASTIC FOUR'S VERY OWN SUE AND REED RICHARDS GETS HIS COMIC DEBUT! Franklin Richards "Fantastic Frank" is no ordinary boy who does the usual chores, if you call moving mountains, putting a train back on track and saving a bank ordinary… On Sale 07/23/2025 32 pages

The expansion of children's comics is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century. And maybe Marvel Comics might like a section of that market again, in the light of a new Fantastic Four movie, the birth of Franklin, and H.E.R.B.I.E. merchandise…

