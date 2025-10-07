Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: carnage, charles soule, eddie brock

Marvel Comics Cancels Eddie Brock: Carnage With #10

Charles Soule has confirmed that Marvel Comics will cancel Eddie Brock: Carnage with #10 in November 2025

Article Summary Marvel Comics cancels Eddie Brock: Carnage with issue #10, ending the series in November 2025.

Writer Charles Soule confirms the cancellation and shares insights on the book’s character-driven horror angle.

The final issue teases the possible death of Carnage and high-stakes decisions for Eddie Brock.

Charles Soule hints at future symbiote projects and promotes his new horror-adventure series EMPIRE OF ASH.

It used to be the Marvel Five Issue Curse, now it's the Marvel Ten Issue Curse. And now it has struck writer Charles Soule who has done his publisher's work for him and has confirmed the cancellation of Eddie Brock: Carnage for them, out in November.

Eddie Brock: Carnage #10 by Charles Soule, Jesus Saiz

THE DEATH OF CARNAGE?! Eddie and Carnage's investigation has hardly gone as planned, leaving them at the whims of its mysterious proprietor – a symbiote host Eddie remembers from his days as the King in Black. She has the key to killing Carnage, but the price of ridding the world of him once and for all is costly. Will Eddie be willing to pay it, or will the symbiote live to kill another day?

Charles Soule says;

"I have to say, I've really enjoyed writing this book. It ended up being heavily character-based, a literalization of a guy dealing with his demons. It was also a straight-up horror series, which is a lane I don't get to operate within all that much in Marvel or Star Wars. It's been great to work with Jordan White and Nick Lowe over there as well – I've been out of the superhero side of things for a while now, and getting back into that sandbox has been fun. Is this the end of my time in the symbiote-verse? It is not! Every book is a door. There's more coming, and while I think some of it's been announced I'd rather just let the Mighty Marvel PR Machine handle the specifics. Don't want to get busted!"

Well that's the job of New York Comic Con and the Venom panel I am sure. Which is where Charles Soule is heading now.

"I'll be at table F-39 in Artist's Alley for all four days, right next to Ryan Browne. Almost every NYCC for the last many I've had an exclusive comic available at the show, and this year's no exception. This time, it's an extremely limited edition version of the next installment in my ongoing SHROUDED COLLEGE horror-adventure series I created with Will Sliney. The story's called EMPIRE OF ASH, and will be a five-issue tale – and with that title we had to do it as an ashcan. This one's limited to 250 individually-numbered copies, and I'll be selling them both at the show and at my webstore for only TEN BUCKS… The full story won't be out from Image Comics until like May, so this is chance to get a look at the next installment in the story over half a year early AND get a very rare comic."

And definitely nothing to do with any Army Of Darkness. Even though it looks a little like it. Pick it up at his table or just click here...

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!