Marvel Comics Cancels Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker?

Bleeding Cool is continuing to read the tea leaves and the message postings in dark corners of the web to tease out which of the comic books Marvel Comics solicited before the shut down will be published and which won't be. We've seen Runaways scheduled for February, we've seen Amazing Mary Jane cancelled and we have no idea about Darkhold Alpha, but then we never did. But one title's cancelling may be more significant than others, the planned adaptation of Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker.

Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker was to follow successful adaptations of Star Wars movies in comic book form, both past and present, and even enabled creators to introduce lines or scenes that were left on the cutting room floor or felt sadly absent (Leia hugging Chewbacca after Han died was a significant one).

However, word has reached my ears from informed sources that Marvel Comics will no longer be publishing the series. Intended to begin in June, this is how the first issue was solicited. Whatever that unrevealed story or extended and deleted scenes recreated comic book form will have to wait for another day.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1 (OF 5)

JODY HOUSER (W)WILL SLINEY (A) COVER BY PHIL NOTO VARIANT COVER : BRIAN STELFREEZE VARIANT COVER BY: JODIE MUIR MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE INCLUDES UNREVEALED STORY! FROM BEYOND THE OUTER RIM, AN OLD ENEMY RETURNS! REY and the RESISTANCE set out on a desperate quest to stop the threat of the FINAL ORDER! Can they succeed where Jedi Master LUKE SKYWALKER himself failed? And what is KYLO REN'S real goal in partnering with the resurrected PALPATINE? Jody Houser (TIE FIGHTER) and Will Sliney (THE RISE OF KYLO REN) adapt the landmark Skywalker saga, featuring extended and deleted scenes!

So how that Marvel Comics MIA List looking now? We're losing Savage Sword Of Conan which was stealth cancelled last year, but was late and so got caught up in the other titles.

Darkhold Alpha

X-Men: Dawn Of X Saga

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Children Of The Atom

Gwen Stacy

Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle

Morbius

Black Panther

Nebula

Atlantis Attacks

Marvel

The Marvels

America Chavez: Made In The USA

Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way

Dark Agnes

New Warriors

Union

Infinite Destinies Annuals: Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Guardians

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1

Ghost Rider Annual

Ghost Rider

Doctor Strange

Dark Ages

Non – Stop Spider

– Silk