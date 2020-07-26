Marvel Comics Cancels Amazing Mary Jane?

Amazing Mary Jane is a series published by Marvel Comics, telling tall tales of Mary Jane Watson away from Peter Parker – dealing with Mysterio and all sorts. A new arc started with Amazing Mary Jane #6 with returning to New York – but then the shutdown hit. And it has become one of the many MIssing In Action Marvel Comics – not cancelled, not rescheduled, just forgotten about.

On Comic Art Fans, artist Paulo Siqueira posted the original art for what was intended to be the cover for Amazing Mary Jane #10. He writes;

This was supposed to be the cover for Mary Jane Issue #10…but the book got canceled.

This is supposed to be a take on Spawn #7

It's Mary Jane as Princess Leia, but with much bigger guns.

Guns everywhere!

Nine weeks ago, scheduled artist Ze Carlos posted on Instagram "First edition of the new arc is ready and returning to production as soon as this madness passes." So… cancelled or not? We still don't know, but it's looking more towards the former. Here is what was meant to have been published by now.

AMAZING MARY JANE #7

Leah Williams (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Paulo Siqueira

THE SPOTLIGHT BECOMES A TARGET!

Disaster strikes while Mary Jane is promoting her (and Mysterio's) big movie!

Is this terrible luck or part of someone's dark design?!

It'll take some drastic measures to keep her safe! We're about to put MJ waaaaay out of her comfort zone…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING MARY JANE #8

Leah Williams (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

THE REDHEAD WITH NO NAME!

Mary Jane's homecoming is cut short when she's the sole witness to a crime, and the suspect is known for eliminating witnesses!

It's up to MJ to bring this killer to justice, but she's got to stay alive long enough to do it!

She's headed someplace where no one knows her face or name. She'll have to watch her own back when trouble comes calling…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING MARY JANE #9

Leah Williams (W)

ZÉ CARLOS (A)

COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

• There are snakes and serpents everywhere in Anaconda, Montana, some you'll recognize, and some hide in the shadows.

• If a battle can be won with positivity and force of will, you know Mary Jane Watson is up to the challenge!

• But what if someone comes packing a grudge and some literal–futuristic–firepower?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99