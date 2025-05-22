Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, uncanny x-men

Marvel Comics Full August 2025 Solicits, Finally

Marvel Comics Full August 2025 Solicits, Finally... From Avengers to X-Men. Image are on the way, I promise...

Article Summary All new comics announced: X-Men, Avengers, Spider-Man, Venom, Fantastic Four, and more for August 2025

Spotlight on launches: Thor #1, Black Cat #1, Spider-Gwen, Imperial War, Marvel All-on-One, and Godzilla crossovers

Massive collected editions and omnibuses revealed, including Alpha Flight, Deadpool, Secret Wars, and Civil War facsimiles

Full solicitation schedule and variant cover lineups for every major Marvel hero, villain, and crossover event

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1

VARIANT COVER BY ARTIST X • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MORE VARIANT COVERS TO BE ANNOUNCED!

THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE CRASH INTO THE MAINSTREAM MARVEL UNIVERSE!

FROM SUPERSTARS JEPH LOEB AND SIMONE DI MEO!

YOU CAN'T MISS THIS SERIES THAT WILL CHANGE THE X-MEN FOREVER!

40 pages Rated T+…$5.99

Additional information, solicits, and art to be revealed in September Previews.

MARVEL ALL-ON-ONE #1

Ryan North (W) • Ed McGuinness (A/C)

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN "CHEEKS" GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE THING VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE –

A 50-Page epic told entirely in splash pages!

• Ben Grimm, A.K.A. The Thing: He's the ever-lovin' idol of millions and powerhouse of the Fantastic Four. He's strong, he's kind, and he never gives up.

• And he's also tired, and he's sore, and he's grumpy. There's always a new threat facing the world or the galaxy or the universe – and somehow, he and the rest of the Fantastic Four are always the only ones who can stop it. Ben Grimm is sick and tired of it. He just wants a break!

• But when he returns to Earth after a solo mission in space to discover the Fantastic Four have turned against him – along with the rest of New York City, and, apparently, the entire world – he's got a mystery to solve…and a whole wide world to clobber.

• Ben Grimm takes on the entire planet in this special Marvel Anniversary issue – across 50 pages of incredible nonstop action so bold, so colossal, that the only pages that aren't splash pages are double-page spreads!

•It's Marvel as you've always wanted to see it, at our biggest – our baddest – our most clobberingest! It's the wildest story we've ever published! It's Marvel All-on-One!

64 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$7.99

THOR #1

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY • FOIL VARIANT BY PAT GLEASON

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE LEGEND BEGINS!

• The Norse Myths tell of Gods who walked the Earth, doing great deeds for the mortals who believed in them. But Asgard isn't real, and never was.

• The Gods never soared in our skies, never stood with our heroes, never fought for kindness or justice. It was all just a story. Nobody's coming to help us.

• But somewhere in the city… a man is waking up.

• A man with a hammer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK CAT #1

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

SUPER-THIEF, SUPER…HERO?!

FELICIA HARDY is the BLACK CAT, the world's slyest and most skilled super-thief! She loves a good score. The longer the odds – the better! But her entire world turned upside down after THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's battle with HELLGATE, so Felicia is turning over a new leaf as New York City's newest…super hero?! The first super villain on her list – THE LIZARD! But will the Black Cat risk it all after her do-gooding moral high ground attracts dangerous attention from the lowest of the city's underworld? Easy, KINGPIN OF CRIME, she's still skimming off the top – honest! Superstar G. WILLOW WILSON joins rising star GLEB MELNIKOV to chart the winding road of twists and turns, laughs and mind-bending action of BLACK CAT's next exciting chapter!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY Nogi San

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

A BRAND-NEW DAY FOR SPIDER-GWEN!

Gwen Stacy isn't from this Earth but she's here to stay, so it's time to make herself at home! A new costume, a new home life– heck, she's even starting a new band! Unfortunately for Gwen, new threats are also heading her way, starting with one that just might be her own fault! Follow the Ghost-Spider as she settles into Earth-616 to stay!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GODZILLA DESTROYS

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN & MORE (A) • COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO • VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

MARVELIZED GHOST-RIDER-ZILLA VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

FAN FAVORITE VARIANT COVER BY JEFF ZORNOW

THE LETHAL PROTECTOR BECOMES THE DEADLY DESTRUCTOR AS GODZILLA BONDS WITH A SYMBIOTE!

• As the KING OF THE MONSTERS sets about making mincemeat out of Manhattan, EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES find reinforcements in the most unlikely of places – the villainous patrons of the BAR WITH NO NAME! Will their combined efforts be enough to slow GODZILLA down – or are they merely adding fuel to the fire as the VENOM SYMBIOTE discovers an even more enticing apex predator to latch onto?

• Plus, BLACK PANTHER makes a shocking discovery about the nature of VIBRANIUM and what is driving Godzilla's rampage!

• But will it be enough to make a difference in the wake of the disappearance of MR. FANTASTIC, THE INVISIBLE WOMAN and THE ENTIRE BAXTER BUILDING?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

FANTASTIC FOUR #2

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

MARVEL RIVALS 2-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN BUSCEMA

5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

BLACK & WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

• Sue Storm, stranded deep in the future at the end of Earth's history, is the last thing alive on the once-vibrant world. How can she make it back to her proper time before being killed? Meanwhile, Reed Richards, stranded in Earth's past, waits for a rescue from her that will never come…unless there's some way their relationship – the deep and loving understanding this man and woman have for each other – can transcend time itself…

• Meanwhile, in the present, Doom reveals precisely how he's managed to stymie the Fantastic Four for so long: a secret to his invincibility that has transformed every loss into a win! And it's one that makes Emperor Doom invincible…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #2

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN MAGUIRE

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BUCKINGHAM

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

CAPTAIN AMERICA: AN UNTOLD ORIGIN!

• Witness the rise of one of Marvel's most infamous villains as Captain America comes face to face with DOOM for the FIRST time! This is Latveria like you've never seen it before…

• Also: Who is David Colton, and can Steve trust him to have his back as they infiltrate a hostile country with the new Howling Commandos?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

DAVID MICHELINIE, J.M. DeMATTEIS, RYAN NORTH (W)

JONAS SCHARF, DAVE WACHTER, CREEES LEE (A) • Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER • Virgin Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

WE ARE VENOM!

• A collection of VENOM stories from across the history of the symbiote begins here, all rendered in Venom's own black and white (and red)!

• David Michelinie and Jonas Scharf take us to the jungle, as Venom stalks a vicious paramilitary science outfit bent on weaponizing BROCK's symbiote!

• In the aftermath of MAXIMUM CARNAGE, J.M. DeMatteis and Dave Wachter pit Eddie Brock against a family matter – and a dark truth – in "FATHERS & SONS"!

• Ryan North and Creees Lee put the LETHAL in lethal protector as VENOM helps a kid…get REVENGE!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: RED SKULL #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • tommaso bianchi & michael sta maria (A)

COVER BY LEE BERMEJO • VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • NUFF SAID VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

SISTER SORROW VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

SISTER SORROW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

RED SKULL AT HIS MOST SINISTER!

•A story of Red Skull's ruthless past from the dark days of World War II…and what horrible future awaits Captain America as a result, thanks to a deal with the devil himself!

• Acclaimed writer and military-history buff STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (PHOENIX, SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER) and moody, dynamic artist TOMMASO BIANCHI (THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE) dive deep into their dark sides–plus a thrilling backup by legends Marc Guggenheim and Michael Sta Maria!

Part FIVE of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1

ALEX PAKNADEL & MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • JAVIER PINA & MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

COVER BY LEE BERMEJO • VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER PINA • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

SISTER SORROW VARIANT BY CORRIN HOWELL • SISTER SORROW VIRGIN VARIANT BY CORRIN HOWELL

NUFF SAID VARIANT BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

WHO DARES TEST THE DREAD DORMAMMU?!

• BRING ON THE BAD GUYS takes a mind-bending turn as DORMAMMU is drawn into a battle across generations!

• The arcane horrors of the DARK DIMENSION come to vivid life as you've never seen them before!

• But what could possibly move Dormammu to help anyone seeking his aid?

Part SIX of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: MEPHISTO #1

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • NUFF SAID VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO • SISTER SORROW VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

SISTER SORROW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

MEPHISTO'S EPIC SCHEMES COME TO A FIERY CONCLUSION!

• Victory is in Mephisto's grasp as he prepares to take control over all souls on Earth!

• But who is the mysterious figure who stands against him?

• Guest-starring the entire villain lineup of the original Bring on the Bad Guys: DR. DOOM, DORMAMMU, the RED SKULL, the GREEN GOBLIN, LOKI and the ABOMINATION!

Part SEVEN of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #3 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

The most shocking story of 2025 goes from Wakanda to New York City as some of T'Challa's history is revealed for the first time in the wake of his death. The key to saving the future lies in both T'Challa's past and the past of the man who will destroy the world!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMPERIAL WAR: BLACK PANTHER #1

VICTOR LAVALLE & JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • TBA (A)

COVER BY FRANCESCO MORTARINO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPINING STRAIGHT OUT OF THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL!

Blamed for the assassinations that have started an all-out galactic war, T'Challa will first need to survive a brutal assault from the World-Breaker Hulk and Amadeus Cho before he can even think about hunting down the true culprit! And all while his spacecraft spirals towards certain doom! Sounds like another day at the office for the Black Panther!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMPERIAL #3 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • IBAN COELLO & FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI • VARIANT COVER BY ROGE ANTONIO

4-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

Part THREE of a four-part Marvel cosmic event!

As the conflict begins to spread out to the wider universe! We find out who's really orchestrating the great game of cosmic houses as the last chance to stop a universal war presents itself. Will our heroes be able to stop it in time?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMPERIAL WAR: PLANET SHE-HULK #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS AND JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • TBA (A)

COVER BY FRANCESCO MORTARINO • VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

SPINNING STRAIGHT OUT OF THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL!

• Left behind on New Sakaar to keep the peace, Jen Walters discovers that in this savage realm, what's needed isn't a litigator, it's a liquidator!

• Fortunately, She-Hulk is accomplished at being both!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST DUCK #1 (of 4)

Jason Aaron (W) • Giuseppe Camuncoli, Mahmud Asrar, Ciro Cangialosi & More (A) • COVER BY Gabriele Dell'Otto

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS VARIANT COVER BY J. GONZO • VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

The planet has been conquered by alien invaders, the CONNOISSEURS, nefarious hoarders of the rarest antiquities from throughout the cosmos. As they tear the Earth apart, pillaging its fabled treasures, only the world's greatest adventurer can possibly stop them. But SCROOGE McDUCK is facing a battle unlike any he's ever fought, trapped inside his own mind, fighting to preserve his most precious memories.

From writer Jason Aaron (UNCLE SCROOGE & THE INFINITY DIME, plus some other things) and an extravagance of all-star artists comes the most epic adventure in Duck history.

32 PGS./ALL AGES …$4.99

RUNAWAYS #3 (OF 5)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ELENA CASAGRANDE (A)

COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

DOC JUSTICE, KAROLINA DEAN…

AND THE WILL OF DOOM!

• Doctor Doom will not be disobeyed!

• Doombot struggles with a major decision when there is an attack on the Runaways in even greater force!

• Will an (un)happy reunion save them?

• And what happens when it's the last straw for Nico Minoru?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #5 (OF 6)

Steve Foxe (W)

Luca Maresca & Kyle Hotz (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

KILLMONGER STRIKES!

• Is this a sign of budding romance? Or MURDER?

• The pieces are falling into place, and the team is ready for their true mission to begin.

• But who is playing who?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6 (OF 9)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETASE GAMES

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN • VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

• Doom's reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side.

• A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he's acquired about Doom's global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome?

• All is revealed – at terrible cost! It's the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620860900611

RED HULK #7

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) GEOFF SHAW (C)

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • Variant cover by Paulo Siqueira

LAB RAT!

• MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK evade police as they hunt for THUNDERBOLT ROSS, A.K.A. RED HULK!

• But they don't fully understand the dangers that await them at PROJECT ALPHA!

• Here, at this secret lab located deep in the mountains, GENERAL RYKER reveals his plans for the

RED HULK, who is now both a prisoner and an experimental weapon.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #29

JED MACKAY (W) • Farid Karami (A) • COVER BY CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

SCARLET WITCH VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

SCARLET WITCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE MISSING MOMENT!

• The AVENGERS have cracked the code…but what does REED RICHARDS have to do with it?

• The true nature of MYRDDIN is REVEALED!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: TOOTH & CLAW #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

DIOGENES NEVES & PHILLIP SEVY (A)

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

HOW DID TWO OF MUTANTKIND'S MOST DANGEROUS VILLAINS BECOME PART OF CYCLOPS' X-MEN?

When they met across the battlefield, Henry McCoy and Max Eisenhardt were a brilliant, jovial athlete turned super hero and a mutant revolutionary, respectively. By the time they ruled the world as leaders of Krakoa, Hank was a Beast in deed as well as name, while Magneto was a longtime ally of the X-Men shocked by the inadequacy of his fulfilled dream. Cast back into a world that hates and fears them, a pair of chance encounters will show each why that world still needs them and the X-Men! Collecting the fan-favorite X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES #13-18 for the first time in print!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+…$5.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #2 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

THE BRUTAL WOLVERINE VS. SABRETOOTH BATTLE IN RAW PENCILS!

• The unspeakable has come to pass, and now SABRETOOTH, OMEGA RED and DEADPOOL WILL PAY!

• Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo raise the stakes for WOLVERINE as his near-death experience sends LOGAN toward untempered vengeance on his enemies – presented here for the first time in its raw, penciled form!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$5.99

WOLVERINE BY CHRIS CLAREMONT #1

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by TOM REILLY

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN • VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

Wolverine's archnemesis strikes in one of the rarest X-Men tales of all by legendary writer Chris Claremont! Previously only available in a limited-edition package, this story sees the savage Sabretooth catching his prey by surprise – and determined to claim the life of Mariko, the woman Logan loves! Wolverine may be the best there is, but Victor Creed is the worst! Yet even if Sabretooth can get the upper hand on his bitter rival, Logan has one thing he doesn't: friends! Get ready for one of the bloodiest fights you've ever seen the X-Men in, in which Creed shares some shocking insights with Marvel's mutants! Plus: bonus materials celebrating Chris Claremont's fifty-plus years in comics! Reprinting MARVEL PARAGON COLLECTION: CHRIS CLAREMONT WOLVERINE #1.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL RIVALS: HELLFIRE GALA #1

Paul Allor (W) Luca Claretti,

Daniel Scalisi & Ig Guara (A)

Cover by Simone di Meo

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLO

EMMA FROST VARIANT COVER BY AKA

EMMA FROST VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INTERDIMENSIONAL PARTY CRASHERS?!

When the Krakoa of the timestream-entangled world of Marvel Rivals throws a Hellfire Gala, the heroes of the Multiverse assemble in the finery to wine and dine the night away. But who invited Ultron? Answer: No one – but he's not observing decorum! The living machine has set his sights on Cerebro, the device holding the archive of all mutant DNA and the key to their resurrection protocol! Can the heroes hold back his waves of drones and save the most precious relic of mutantkind? Can the heroes decide on the best course of action? And will Squirrel Girl, Jeff, Rocket and the Thing make it to the battle or just hang out at their private beach party on the Krakoan shores? All will be revealed within!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

JEFF THE LAND SHARK #3 (OF 5)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • TOKITOKORO (A)

COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY TOKITOKORO

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TEETH AND CLAWS!

Jeff isn't out of trouble yet – if anything, he's falling in deeper as he finds himself in Madripoor alongside the blades of WOLVERINE & PSYLOCKE! Jeff isn't always the sharpest there is, but with these two on his side, he's gotta be a cut ahead!

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

NEW AVENGERS #3

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • Ton Lima (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

KILLUMINATI VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO • VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY ANDY PARK

HULK HEIST!

• Bucky and Clea infiltrate Hulkspace to track down a psychically imprisoned Bruce Banner! But to buy them time to make contact, the rest of the team must survive an all-out onslaught from the INCREDIBLE HULK!

• Meanwhile, two KILLUMINATI members have joined forces…and they've set their sights on the New Avengers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS #2 (OF 3)

Cody Ziglar (W) • Rogê Antônio (A) • Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA • VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

IN THE CLUTCHES OF THE SHADOW KING!

• The DEADPOOLS and WOLVERINES have been lured to the trap of the SHADOW KING! But who is he really after?

• Twice as many Deadpools and Wolverines as any other book out there!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SPIDER-GIRL #3

Torunn GrØnbekk (W) • ANDRÉ RISSO (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

SPIDER-GIRL FUNHOUSE MIRROR VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

IT'S A SPIDER-TRAP!

• Spider-Girl stakes out a string of local robberies – and stumbles into the two-dimensional clutches of PAPER DOLL!

• But as an even worse fate draws near, a flattening honestly doesn't sound too bad…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9

JOE KELLY (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • COVER BY John Romita Jr.

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ • VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

SPIDER-MAN'S SHOCKING DEFEAT!

Battered and broken following his battle with HELLGATE, SPIDER-MAN needs to level up if he's going to survive the next round. Peter Parker is a different man following Hellgate's revelation. But MARY JANE WATSON has a revelation of her own to share! And the first foes to put Spidey's strength to the test are SHOCKER and his new allies, THE AFTERSHOCKS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

JOE KELLY (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • COVER BY John Romita Jr.

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

THE RESOLUTE SPIDER-MAN!

Peter Parker has resolved to get stronger by ANY means necessary. Spider-Man isn't pulling his punches this time.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36

Cody Ziglar (W) • MARCO RENNA (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

FIVE-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

THE FINAL BATTLE OF THE GOD WAR!

MILES MORALES is the last man standing against GOD OF WAR, ARES' onslaught. But the tournament's newest battlefield is now Miles' home turf of Brooklyn! SPIDER-MAN draws a line in the sand. No retreat. No quarter. He knows victory will come at a cost…is Miles willing to pay?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #37

Cody Ziglar (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

INARI FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

WHITE CAT AND INARI – ON THE PROWL!

INARI and WHITE CAT, two super-thieves with everything to lose, are running wild in Brooklyn – and with SPIDER-MAN still reeling from GOD WAR, the battle against these new foes might be the straw that breaks the camel's back. MISTY KNIGHT's leading the investigation, but she needs an extra hand. Someone with cat burglary experience perhaps…? Don't miss the comic debuts of INARI and New Champion, WHITE CAT!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #7

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A) • Cover by Iban Coello

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LIKE AN ITCH YOU JUST CAN'T SCRATCH…

Eddie and Carnage need to kill and fast! With Carnage's bloodlust consuming him and his health and willpower slipping, will Eddie be able to hold on to his morals, or will he cross the line he drew and take the life of an undeserving civilian? Or perhaps worthy, perfectly despicable, prey will find them instead?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALL-NEW VENOM #9

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

BREAKUP AND BREAKOUT!

It's Team Venom vs. Team Octopus – and the outcome might just decide the fate of Symbiotekind! But what's Doc Ock's real master plan? And why does he need the Sleeper Agent to do it? Meanwhile, Mary Jane's home life goes from bad to worse…as Dylan finally learns the truth!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #4 (OF 5)

Kyle Higgins & MAT GROOM (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY Luciano Vecchio

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

THE FINAL BATTLE BEGINS!

Both spider and symbiote have been keeping some giant-sized secrets about their pasts from their teams! Will they survive the final battle before Venom Bloom destroys everything in its path? Read along to find out!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #4

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL

Variant Cover by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

WORLDWIDE WEB!

The ENEMY behind WOLVERINE and SPIDER-MAN's trap has set BIGGER sights, including a worldwide hunt that will put our heroes – and any innocent person in their wake – in grave danger! With great power…will there also come impossibly deadly danger? And, after the opening salvo, can PETER ever trust LOGAN again? PLUS: An ALL-NEW villain brings the fight to our duo like never before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #8

ChriS Condon (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

WOLVERINE VS. ULTIMATE ANGEL!

• The Opposition infiltrates a facility holding a group of high-powered mutants!

• And Winter Soldier's handler has a sinister plot to destroy the Opposition once and for all…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #3 (OF 5)

DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

MILES' FIRST CONFRONTATION WITH THE MAKER'S COUNCIL!

• Silver Samurai attacks interloper Miles Morales!

• Fortunately, a band of mutants calling themselves the X-Men come to his aid!

• What will Miles make of the dark history of this alternate universe now that he is faced with the reality of what the Maker has done?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #19

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VIBRANIUM'S MYSTERIES AND THE BLACK PANTHER!

• T'Challa leads a campaign against Adi and his associates, the monsters of Vibranium Incarnate!

• Meanwhile, his trusted confidants must protect Wakanda when the Vodu-Khan want to advance their own prophecies!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #20

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

MY DINNER WITH HARRY!

Harry Osborn lives! Peter and Mary Jane have another fateful dinner with Harry and Gwen…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #18

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

INSIDE THE ASTRAL PLANE! ARMOR'S SOUL IS ON THE LINE!

• The Children of the Atom's sinister plot leads to the Astral Plane!

• The X-Men have journeyed there, but that's only the beginning!

• What horrors await in the climactic finale of volume 3 of ULTIMATE X-MEN?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #15

DENIZ CAMP (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE MONK, THE DRAGON AND THE FIST: SHANG-CHI!

The Ultimates return to the site of their untimely deaths at the hands of the Hulk and encounter a young boy who has been starting his own insurgency!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #20

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI • VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

A second Iron Night brings with it consequences, and Cyclops has some explaining to do on behalf of the X-Men. But even a born leader can reach a breaking point – and Cyclops has had to do ever so much explaining recently…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #21

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

While Cyclops spends the night in jail, the younger X-Men take advantage of the break and head out on their own. Their mission? Revenge on the social-media thrilkillers, the Upstarts! Can Jen overcome her fear and embrace her new self? Or will she begin to tread a dark road of her own?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MAGIK #8

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Germán Peralta (A) • Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WELCOME TO THE SOCIETY OF THE ETERNAL DAWN. WE CANCEL APOCALYPSES.

• Tenuous alliances with both Liminal and his ancient enemies bring Magik and Moonstar to Sin City!

• Can the mystic mutants trust either side?

• And has Magik found a new calling in the Society's mission or a new addiction?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #19

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM POLLINA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY FRANK ROBBINS

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

During the changing relations between mutants and the city of New Orleans, two of the best guns for hire come to town with a mission in mind, and their target for that mission is an X-MAN! DEADPOOL and OUTLAW guest-star in this dangerous tale of MAYHEM vs. MUTANT! Also, an Outlier gets ARRESTED? Nightcrawler gets the wrong BEER? All this and more in our wildest issue yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM #11

Murewa Ayodele (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

THUNDER WAR Rises!

• HADAD is here to end our universe. ETERNITY, sensing the coming cataclysm, abandons the universe to seek the help of THE ONE ABOVE ALL – the only entity benevolent and powerful enough to defeat HADAD – the first storm god.

• With ETERNITY gone and the powers of the ETERNAL STORM stripped away, STORM is no longer the most powerful being in the universe. Yet all we hold dear rests on her shoulders. The newest, youngest, mortal storm god (ORORO MUNROE) must face the oldest and most powerful storm god (HADAD)…alone…for the fate of the universe. Our universe is doomed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #12

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

KITTY PRYDE IS MISSING! And only her beloved students AXO, MELEE and BRONZE can get her back. But first, they need to uncover the truth about a mutant who's been hiding a secret.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #9

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • Virgin Variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Variant cover by CLARICE "SAOWEE" MENGUITO • Variant cover by ANAND RAMCHERON

YOU DEMANDED IT! GABBY KINNEY IS BACK!

• GABBY KINNEY reunites with her sister LAURA…and brings trouble with her! But is it enough to tear the Kinney sisters apart?

• PLUS: XARUS, the SON OF DRACULA, is on the scene!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PHOENIX #14

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ROI MERCADO (A) • COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

A BATTLE TO SHAKE THE STARS!

• The PHOENIX is a force of life, energy and balance! Powerful, known and feared across the galaxy! And while Jean Grey IS the Phoenix, she is also a human being – so now that her sister Sara has returned to life, Jean's humanity refuses to accept losing her again!

• Unfortunately, there are other forces operating in the cosmos – enormous, unstoppable, eternal forces – indifferent to the desires of a single woman.

• And even more unfortunately…they want Sara dead.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE #10

ALYSSA WONG (W)

Vincenzo Carratù (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY

J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

• A mysterious assassin has appeared in Japan, stalking members of the Hand: the Lady in White.

• But what sort of powers does a being that can prey on Psylocke's former masters have?

• And why does she have Kwannon's face?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE & KITTY PRYDE #5 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

KITTY VS. LOGAN!

• DOMINA has corrupted SHADOWCAT! And will KITTY truly make it out of this situation the same way she went in? Or will WOLVERINE resort to DRASTIC MEASURES?

• The concluding chapter to Chris Claremont's all-new adventure in the aftermath of the fan-favorite KITTY PRYDE & WOLVERINE series, with details and setup that will change the way you look at UNCANNY X-MEN #192!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #12

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C) • Variant Cover by Juan Ferreyra

Variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • Virgin Variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

ON THE RUN!

WOLVERINE and his century-plus-year-old mother, ELIZABETH HOWLETT, are on the run. He couldn't save her in his youth, but he won't lose her again. He can't.

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY….$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Continuing a facsimile collection of the foundational adventures of Marvel's First Family! In this landmark issue, the FF meet one of their most dangerous enemies – and one of their greatest allies. The Puppet Master has set his sights on New York's greatest heroes – and using puppets made of his special radioactive clay, he can pull all the strings! But what part will his blind stepdaughter, Alicia Masters, play in his sinister scheme? And will sparks fly when she meets Ben Grimm, the ever-lovin' Thing? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #8.

Marvel is reprinting the first twelve issues of FANTASTIC FOUR as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

X-MEN #138 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

The shocking aftermath of the Dark Phoenix Saga! As the X-Men gather at the graveside of Jean Grey to mourn their terrible loss, one among them reflects on a life shared with the woman he loved! Scott Summers recounts their uncanny history together but struggles to imagine a future without Jean – certainly not one where Cyclops remains part of the X-Men! As their legendary leader takes his leave, a new student arrives at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters – and nothing will ever be the same! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #138.

Marvel is reprinting the complete Death of Phoenix Saga issues as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

CIVIL WAR #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARK MILLAR • Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The incendiary opening chapter of the blockbuster crossover that scarred the Marvel Universe for years! A conflict has been brewing, threatening to pit friend against friend, family against family – and all it will take is a single misstep to cost thousands their lives and ignite the fuse! As the war claims its first victims, no one is safe as teams. With longtime allies Captain America and Iron Man on either side of the ideological divide, one question looms large for their fellow Avengers, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and the entirety of the Marvel pantheon: Whose side are you on? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting CIVIL WAR (2006) #1.

Marvel will be reprinting the original 7 issues of Civil War!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #5 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • DALIBOR Talajić (A) Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

THIS IS IT! DEADPOOL VS. FLUX PARADOXICA!

• Deadpool's built himself up into the ultimate badass, all to rescue what good is left in existence from her!

• But will that power make him the Multiverse's savior or just its most dangerous killer?

• And will it be enough to assassinate a being with power over an entire universe?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GWENPOOL #4 (OF 5)

Cavan Scott (W) • STEFANO NESI (A)

Cover by CHAD HARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

THE DARK GWENPOOL SAGA!

Spider-Man vs. the All-New Gwenpool! The secret of Gwen Stacy's resurrection laid bare! Just who – or what – is the Architect?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #8

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Joshua Cassara (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by SAJAD SHAH • Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

LEGACY 2.0!

• WOLVERINE and DEADPOOL team up with new mutant LEGACY. But is it for GOOD or EVIL?

• Also, DIRECTOR TALYN's gambit revealed!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #3 (OF 5)

Greg Pak (W) • Sumit Kumar (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO CASTELLINI • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

SILVER SURFER BETRAYED…OR BETRAYER?!

The ancient universe-ending threat borne from the sins of GALACTUS is unleashed. With the SILVER SURFER laid low, the FANTASTIC FOUR make a desperate gamble to fight the coming apocalypse. Norrin Radd's and the Earth's last hope may rest with his most hated foe…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #3 (OF 5)

Amy Chu (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

EMMA FROST VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

EMMA FROST VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

Emma Frost is on the run! Framed as a traitor within the Hellfire Club, Emma seeks to cash in a favor with Liu Wo-Han, head of the Hong Kong branch. But first, she must single-handedly battle her way through a host of deadly warriors protecting the building. Watch what happens when an immovable force of lethal fighters meets one unstoppable mutant!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE #4 (OF 4)

Daniel Warren Johnson, GREG WEISMAN & J. Michael Straczynski (W)

CAFU, TYRELL CANNON & MARK BAGLEY (A)

Cover by Rachael Stott

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

The celebration of Marvel's finest heroes continues in three more stories by Marvel's greatest! J. Michael Straczynski and CAFU tell of a fateful confrontation between the Invisible Woman and the Mole Man! Greg Weisman and Mark Bagley bring Reed and Sue, Alicia and Ben and Johnny and Crystal to a sinister carnival! And Daniel Warren Johnson and Tyrell Cannon take the Thing back to his days as a professional wrestler!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

THE THING #4 (OF 5)

TONY FLEECS (W) • Justin Mason (A) Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

• The second-stringers have fallen, and now it's time for Ben Grimm to hit harder than he's ever punched anyone!

• Can he stop the unstoppable Juggernaut while protecting an innocent child?

• And who is watching the battle from the shadows?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #11

JED MACKAY (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMANIK (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MARC SPECTOR!

FACE FRONT, MARVELITES! 2025 marks fifty years of bare-knuckle brawling by moonlight – FIFTY YEARS OF MOON KNIGHT! Featuring more than one surprise return from Marc Spector's, Jake Lockley's and Steven Grant's pasts – which may make their time as the Moonlit Marauder more complicated – and DANGEROUS – than ever before!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NEW CHAMPIONS #8

Steve Foxe (W) • Ivan Fiorelli (A) • Cover by IVAN FIORELLI

THE NEW CHAMPIONS RAISE HELA!

The New Champions' search for Hellrune leads them to the land of the dead – where Hellrune's aunt readies her to wake Hela, the goddess of DEATH. With mystical forces stacked up against them and Hellrune's life on the line, the risks have never been higher for this teen team! Can they withstand one last battle against DEATH herself?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #28

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • Kev Walker (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY BROWN

CHANGE IS COMING!

As Hulk acclimates to his new hard-earned life of solitude, Bruce Banner is reaching out from the Hulkscape with warnings of imminent danger: Hulk's recent allies are going missing, and all the signs point to a mysterious murder in New Orleans! Featuring the return of Francis Bergeron the GHOST DETECTIVE, the biggest status quo change in Hulk's history begins HERE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #4 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A) • COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

BEHIND DEATH'S DOORS!

It's a spellbinding showdown in GRAVEREALM as the Grim Reaper prepares his final trap for Vision and Wanda! Can they make it out alive even after they encounter the Reaper's TRUE benefactor? After all, you can't cheat Death…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #24

Saladin Ahmed (W) • José Luis Soares (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE • VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI

BACK IN RED!

After a brief interlude and with Bullseye's blood on the Man Without Fear's hands, the streets of Hell's Kitchen are in even more chaos! ELEKTRA and WILSON FISK are both in the wind – and with nobody else to look to, the people of the city need DAREDEVIL more than ever!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #10

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

THE MARK OF ULTRON!

OMEGA ULTRON and his followers take on the West Coast Avengers for a final showdown! But as the West Coast Ultron's life hangs in the balance, can the team pull together to save him? And what will it cost Tony Stark if they succeed?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLVERINE #9

Benjamin Percy (W) • Raffaele Ienco (A) • Cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell • Virgin Variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Variant Cover by DUSTY PETERSON • VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

HELL ON EARTH!

HELL HULK has opened a GATE TO HELL…and it's going to take more than HELLVERINE to close that particular door!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

Joe Kelly, Rebecca Roanhorse & MORE! (W)

Álvaro López, Andrei Bressan & MORE! (A) • Cover by CORIN HOWELL

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • Variant Cover by J. Gonzo

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. GONZO

THE BRUTAL, ALL-NEW ANTHOLOGY SERIES CONTINUES!

A trio of the wildest, fiercest and bloodiest Predator stories yet! Joe Kelly and Álvaro López continue their ongoing tale of a young Predator on a collision course with a group of convicts in the Australian wilderness! And you've heard of Area 51 – but what about Area C?! Rebecca Roanhorse explores the fate of a Predator held captive in this top-secret military base. And a third thrilling tale!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory…$5.99

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Benjamin Percy (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • HUNTING THE HUNTERS VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI

A PREDATOR KING. A VIBRANIUM ARSENAL. AN ALL-OUT INVASION!

It's the bloody kickoff to an epic battle between the Predators and Marvel's heroes! A Predator King, emboldened by a new vibranium arsenal and aided by a surprising human ally, launches an all-out invasion of Earth, claiming the planet as a hunting preserve! You'll need to read to see just who – if anyone – will survive and to witness some shocking twists and turns as the entire Marvel Universe finds itself in the Predator's tri-laser crosshairs!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #3

CHERISH CHEN (W) • GABRIEL GUZMAN (A) • Cover by EJIKURE

VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE DOCTOR AND THE SMUGGLER MEET AGAIN!

• The DAGGER agency teams up DOCTOR APHRA with the rebel hero and former smuggler HAN SOLO for a life-or-death mission!

• A prized piece of art must be returned to a gangster from HAN'S past!

• Can the doctor make it out in one piece?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #4

ALEX SEGURA (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY JESÚS SAIZ

LEIA ORGANA – IN THE CLUTCHES OF THE ZANTARRK STORMTROOPERS!

• An assassin unmasked – and it's not who you expect!

• The Millennium Falcon – cornered!

• And a message from the CLONE WARS ERA sends shock waves in the present!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #6

Marc Guggenheim (W) • Madibek Musabekov (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH • LIGHTSABER VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

LIGHTSABER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

A JEDI MASTER DEFEATED!

• Jedi Master FONDAR ETZIS is dead!

• Jedi Knights QUI-GON JINN, MACE WINDU and AAYLA SECURA are dispatched to retrieve the body…

• …but who killed Etzis…and which Jedi Knight is the next to fall?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #7

CHARLES SOULe (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE • VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

KYLO REN TAKES ON A SURVIVOR OF ORDER 66!

• On a distant, snow-covered planet, KYLO REN has met his match against former JEDI GRANDEA!

• Witness flashbacks to the CLONE WARS ERA and GRANDEA's daring use of the FORCE in the face of ultimate betrayal!

• Will the survivor of the worst tragedy to befall the Jedi be able to change Kylo's evil ways?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by MARK MILLAR

Penciled by STEVE McNIVEN

Cover by STEVE McNIVEN

Blockbuster team Mark Millar and Steve McNiven imagine a dark future for Logan — and the Marvel Universe!

A future world savaged and sundered by super villains, the United States ain't what it used to be. In California, now a wasteland controlled by the evil Hulk Gang, the former Wolverine seeks to live in peace. He's retired, finally free from the violence of his former existence as an X-Man – and he wants to keep it that way. If only they'd let him. Logan and an aged, blind Hawkeye are forced into a cross-country jaunt through villain-ruled lands, on a collision course with the worst of them all! Can Old Man Logan maintain his pacifist vow and make his last stand without doing what he does best? Mark Millar and Steve McNiven unite for a riotous romp through a future world of death, despair and dynamic action! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #66-72 and WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN GIANT-SIZE.

256 PGS./Parental Advisory …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96558-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

AVENGERS BY JOHNS & COIPEL OMNIBUS HC DAVID FINCH COVER

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, CHUCK AUSTEN, DAN JURGENS, MIKE GRELL & ALLAN JACOBSEN

Penciled by OLIVIER COIPEL, KIERON DWYER, GARY FRANK, ALAN DAVIS, IVAN REIS, STEVE SADOWSKI,

SCOTT KOLINS, SEAN CHEN, IVAN REIS & C.P. SMITH

Covers by DAVID FINCH & JIM CHEUNG

Superstar writer Geoff Johns and brilliant artist Olivier Coipel take on the Avengers!

They can defeat any super villain, but can the Avengers govern the world? When the capital cities of every country on Earth vanish, the floundering nations turn to the only organization capable of helping them: the Avengers! But when Thor ascends to Asgard's throne and decides to start answering his worshippers' pleas for help, it causes a tense standoff with his stalwart allies Iron Man and Captain America! Plus: An amnesiac Vision faces technological terror! A new hero with an impressive legacy joins the team! And when the new Invaders hit the battlefield, Namor marshals his forces – but whose side will the Avengers come down on? Collecting AVENGERS (1998) #57-84, VISION (2002) #1-4, THOR (1998) #58, IRON MAN (1998) #64 and NEW INVADERS #0.

824 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-90688-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY JOHNS & COIPEL OMNIBUS HC JIM CHEUNG COVER [DM ONLY]

824 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96644-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ALPHA FLIGHT BY MANTLO & LEE OMNIBUS HC JIM LEE COVER

Written by BILL MANTLO, JAMES HUDNALL & ROGER STERN

Penciled by JIM LEE, MIKE MIGNOLA, JON BOGDANOVE, SAL BUSCEMA, DAVID ROSS, JUNE BRIGMAN,

TERRY SHOEMAKER, HUGH HAYNES, JOHN CALIMEE, JOHN BUSCEMA, KEN STEACY & MORE

Covers by JIM LEE & MIKE MIGNOLA

Longtime Marvel writer Bill Mantlo teamed with rising star Jim Lee on Canada's premier super-team!

Alpha Flight has a new home: Mansion Alpha! From this technologically advanced base, the team protects its nation from threats like Scramble, Deadly Ernest and the Great Beasts! Heather Hudson suits up as the new Vindicator and seeks out her old friend Wolverine to train her as a super hero! Meanwhile, Attuma pursues former Alphan Marrina, and it will take the combined forces of Alpha Flight and the Avengers to save her – if she even wants to be saved! The persuasive Purple Girl joins Beta Flight, the trickster god Loki makes for a legendary opponent and Bedlam causes carnage for Department H! Even if the team can defeat this powerful foe from James Hudson's past, it won't be without a terrible cost – and a dimension-hopping adventure may lead to the end of Alpha Flight as we know it! Collecting ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #30-70 and ANNUAL #1-2, AVENGERS (1963) #272 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #28.

1192 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96538-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ALPHA FLIGHT BY MANTLO & LEE OMNIBUS HC MIKE MIGNOLA [DM ONLY]

1192 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96539-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEADPOOL & X-FORCE OMNIBUS HC

KEN LASHLEY/GREG CAPULLO COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA & MARK WAID

Penciled by GREG CAPULLO, MAT BROOME, TONY DANIEL, ART THIBERT, DARICK ROBERTSON, DWAYNE TURNER, ARON WIESENFELD, JOE MADUREIRA, IAN CHURCHILL, KEN LASHLEY, RICK MAYS & MORE

Covers by KEN LASHLEY & GREG CAPULLO

The Merc With a Mouth and the Mutants on a Mission!

With Cable thought dead and Xavier's pacifist dream behind them, the young members of X-Force carve out their own aggressive destiny – taking on threats like S.H.I.E.L.D., War Machine and Magneto! But Cable's bombshell return reveals the answers to long-standing mysteries – and draws Deadpool into the fray! What is Cable's true identity? Is Stryfe really dead? Who was Deadpool's former boss Tolliver and what is the secret prize in his will? Can Deadpool defeat Juggernaut and Black Tom Cassidy to claim it? Plus: An all-new Mutant Liberation Front rises! Romance blossoms between Deadpool and Siryn! Arcade strikes! Moonstar returns! And who is X-Treme?! Collecting X-FORCE (1991) #19-31 and ANNUAL (1992) #2, CABLE (1993) #1-8, DEADPOOL: THE CIRCLE CHASE #1-4, DEADPOOL (1994) #1-4, NEW WARRIORS (1990) #31 and NOMAD (1992) #20.

872 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96117-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEADPOOL & X-FORCE OMNIBUS HC GREG CAPULLO COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

872 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96118-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM, FRED VAN LENTE, DAN SLOTT, JOE KELLY, MARK WAID, ZEB WELLS & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., BARRY KITSON, PAULO SIQUEIRA MIKE MCKONE, PHIL JIMENEZ,

MARCO CHECCHETTO, MARIO ALBERTI, ROBERT ATKINS, JAVIER PULIDO, LUKE ROSS, ERIC CANETE, PAT OLLIFFE, GIANLUCA GUGLIOTTA, ADRIANA MELO & MORE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

A truly Amazing era of Spider-Man continues as the former Green Goblin seizes control of the Marvel Universe!

Learn how Harry Osborn came back from the dead – and who's been terrorizing people as Menace! Discover how an adventure from the past will have a profound effect on the future of Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four! And cower in fear as a new Vulture makes his high-flying debut! But that's all nothing compared to Norman Osborn ushering in his Dark Reign – and policing the nation with his Dark Avengers, one of whom is Venom! Peter Parker doesn't like that one bit. But whose side is the armored American Son on? And what will it mean for Mister Negative? Spidey will go from one of his greatest enemies to another when Doctor Octopus makes a fateful comeback – like never before! Plus: Mary Jane returns! Jackpot goes solo! And Peter crosses the Black Cat's path once more! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #584-611 and ANNUAL (2009) #36, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #3, SPIDER-MAN: THE SHORT HALLOWEEN, SPIDER-MAN: A CHEMICAL ROMANCE DIGITAL COMIC, SPIDER-MAN: THE ROOT OF ALL ANNOYANCE DIGITAL COMIC, DARK REIGN: MR. NEGATIVE #1-3, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN PRESENTS: ANTI-VENOM – NEW WAYS TO LIVE #1-3, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN PRESENTS: JACKPOT #1-3 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN FAMILY #6-7, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2009) #1 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1.

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96590-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC J. SCOTT CAMPBELL COVER [DM ONLY]

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96739-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS – THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC SLIPCASE

Written by JESS HARROLD

Includes MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS – THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC and MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS PORTFOLIO HC!

Marvel's First Family returns to their sci-fi-adventurer roots in a deluxe, two-volume ART OF collection celebrating Marvel Studios' highly anticipated FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS! MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS–THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC tracks the visual development of the beloved characters–including Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing–from page to screen, from early iterations to final, film-ready looks and everything in between. MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS PORTFOLIO HC includes a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork. Both volumes are packaged in a beautiful slipcase with exclusive lithographs so you can join Marvel's First Family on their newest adventure!

256 PGS./All Ages …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96154-1

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS POSTER BOOK TPB

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2025

Show your love for Marvel's First Family with the official poster

book of 2025's biggest blockbuster film!

The Fantastic Four are making their long-awaited arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and you can celebrate their first steps with this instant gallery of display-ready posters featuring the stars of the movie! Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the ever-lovin' Thing have never looked so good as they will on your walls in these 20 beautifully illustrated artworks – also featuring other major characters from MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS!

44 PGS./All Ages …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96805-2

Trim size: 11 x 16

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 27 HC

Written by TOM DEFALCO & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST with SHOLLY FISCH

Penciled by RON FRENZ & ALAN KUPPERBERG with RICK LEONARDI, ERIK LARSEN, MARK BEACHUM & JAMES FRY

Cover by RON FRENZ

The fan-favorite Tom DeFalco & Ron Frenz run concludes!

Spider-Man will need some amazing friends to survive the stories in his latest Marvel Masterworks! A bigger, badder super-villain mercenary team – the Sinister Syndicate – has formed, and it's an action extravaganza as Spidey fights five of his greatest enemies all at once. Then the era-defining saga of the Hobgoblin continues with Flash Thompson on the run and an enigmatic figure lurking in the shadows who offers clues to the burning mystery of who really is the Hobgoblin. Next a war for control of New York City's underworld erupts into the streets. Silver Sable, Daredevil, Black, Cat, Falcon and the Punisher join Spidey to combat the chaos, and the Rose's identity is revealed. Also featuring an early appearance of X-Factor and the Iron Man of 2020! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #279-288 and ANNUAL (1964) #20 and material from MARVEL TALES (1966) #198.

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96269-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 27 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY]

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96270-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

GODZILLA VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH, GERRY DUGGAN, JOE KELLY, FABIAN NICIEZA, DAVID F. WALKER & JASON AARON

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, NICK BRADSHAW, EMILIO LAISO, GEORGES JEANTY & AARON KUDER

Cover by E.M. GIST

Godzilla returns to Marvel Comics to battle your favorite super heroes across the decades!

In the first round, the King of the Monsters takes on Marvel's First Family! The Fantastic Four know a thing or two about fighting titanic threats, but Godzilla is something else entirely! You know it'll be clobberin' time – but for who?! Then, with his anti-kaiju taskforce, General Ross has taken down or imprisoned the biggest and baddest monsters on the planet: Mothra, Kumonga, even the Hulk. Now all that's left is his biggest hunt of all: Godzilla! But surely Spider-Man is way out of his weight class trying to stop a Godzilla rampage in New York City – even with his spiffy new alien costume from SECRET WARS! When a robotics firm draws a kaiju's anger, the X-Men are called in to protect a world that hates and fears them from Godzilla's counterattack! The original New Avengers find themselves caught between Godzilla and Fin Fang Foom! And as the deadly group of assassins known as the Hand bestows Godzilla with the dark power of the Beast, Thor must defend Midgard like never before! Collecting GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1, GODZILLA VS. HULK #1, GODZILLA VS. SPIDER-MAN #1, GODZILLA VS. X-MEN #1, GODZILLA VS. AVENGERS #1 and GODZILLA VS. THOR #1.

168 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96488-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATES BY DENIZ CAMP VOL. 2:

ALL POWER TO THE PEOPLE TPB

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Penciled by JUAN FRIGERI & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by DIKE RUAN

A perfect jumping-on point for new readers eager to learn about the Ultimate Universe's mightiest heroes!

Following recent explosive events and the loss of a teammate, the Ultimates regroup in their secret HQ and launch their bold new plan to change the world! But are they ready to meet the galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future known as the Guardians of the Galaxy? America Chavez is caught right in the middle, but where will her loyalties lie? Then it's time to meet Ultimate Luke Cage, who has been quietly sabotaging the Maker's Council from behind bars! And when Captain America and the Human Torch lead a team to find their old comrade Namor, they'll have to get through the Red Skull Gang first! But when the time comes to remove Loki from his seat of power in Asgard, Thor, Sif and She-Hulk journey into mystery for blood, glory and rebellion – but discover a surprising new ally! Collecting ULTIMATES (2024) #7-12 and material from ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95818-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 3: FAMILY BUSINESS TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO & DAVID MESSINA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Jonathan Hickman's smash-hit reimagination of Spider-Man continues!

The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin – and Kraven has seized the upper hand! But when Peter Parker and Harry Osborn are made to endure horrors at Kraven's hands in the wilds of the Savage Land, how long before Spider-Man and the Green Goblin turn the Hunter into the hunted? And even if they can gain the upper hand, are they still prey in someone else's game? As the dust settles from his ordeal, Peter takes MJ and the kids on a family vacation – but he didn't count on the Sandman! Plus: Mysterio's secret origin is revealed – and the Sinister Six go to war with each other, with not just one Spider-Man caught in the middle! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #13-18.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95829-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Marvel's greatest hero is the prey in Benjamin Percy's grittiest PREDATOR series yet!

In PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE, we saw a single Predator stalk the killing machine Wolverine. In PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. Now Benjamin Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel's most beloved hero: Spider-Man! A heatwave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan — only a thirst for blood. Collecting PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1-4.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96335-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMMORTAL THOR VOL. 5: DEATH OF THE IMMORTAL THOR TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JAN BAZALDUA & JUSTIN GREENWOOD

Cover by ALEX ROSS

The story ends…

The hour had come for the Odinson, who stood before the gates of the Utgardhall and his final death – the death he fought for. Many challenges awaited before the end. Skurge the Executioner with Bloodaxe in hand and ready for battle. The Utgard-Loki who the Odinson had never yet defeated. Nrgl, Lord of Murder-in-Darkness in his own place of power, the beast at the center of the maze Kemur who was bull and hawk and serpent, who was fire and the sword. Alone stood the Odinson between the Gods of Utgard and all they would break asunder. And at the end of his tale, Thor Odinson strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, from whence nothing could return. Where one last time he fought for justice against the great Serpent to decide his fate. Collecting IMMORTAL THOR #21-25.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96082-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE VOL. 1 – KILLING ME TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by JESÚS SAIZ

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Eddie Brock bonds with a new symbiote to become the most lethal protector of all!

He's been Venom, he's been Anti-Venom, he's been the King in Black! Now Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet – with the one and only Carnage! But can he control his new other's endless bloodlust? Or will Eddie end up giving himself over to madness and murder? When he walks into a police station and asks to be arrested, you know there's going to be some trouble. But when he does so while bonded to Carnage, it's going to be a bloody nightmare. Embarking on a hunt for other serial killers, they are led straight to the brutal cyborg Bushwacker – and then the homicidal artist known as Muse. It's time for Eddie to prove he's the biggest, baddest host a murderous symbiote could ask for – because Carnage is out for blood, and he doesn't care whose it is! But while he's searching for murderers, Misty Knight is closing in on him! Collecting EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96276-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER VOL. 1 – REIGN OF KYLO REN TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by LUKE ROSS & STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Darth Vader's shadow extends into the rise of the First Order!

As Marvel enters a new era of STAR WARS storytelling, the dark obsession of young Kylo Ren leads him to Mustafar! But what secrets does Fortress Vader hold for the young tyrant? And what face from the past will guide him on his quest? Next, Ren's formative journey takes him to the home planet of his grandfather, Anakin Skywalker – where he must face Gardulla the Hutt and her guards – plus a rancor! Secrets of the past will be unearthed in the harsh sands of Mos Espa! And Kylo Ren and the First Order launch an assault on Naboo! Collecting STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96094-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME TPB

Written by DAVID PEPOSE & STEVE FOXE

Penciled by MIKE HENDERSON & IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by IAN CHURCHILL

Marvel's most extreme mutant is heading back to the future!

He's been a soldier. An X-Man. A protector of the timestream. From his earliest days, the mutant known as Cable has been living on borrowed time, waging a lonely war against the ravages of the Techno-Organic virus. When a high-stakes mission in the future goes catastrophically awry, Cable is left stranded in the dystopian city of Salvation Bay – and caught in the midst of a civil war that will change his life forever! Cable is no longer alone: He's fighting to protect an entire city infected with the same disease as him. He battles side by side with Resistance leader Avery Ryder, Cable's new cause will become personal in ways not even he could expect. With their own mortality staring them in the face, can these star-crossed soldiers survive against the mutated horrors of the Prime Conclave? Plus: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only Bishop and Cable can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal – if they can tolerate working together long enough! Collecting CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #1-5 and TIMESLIDE (2024) #1..

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96163-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND TPB

Written by TIM SEELEY with CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA with JIM LEE

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Journey into the lost world with Rogue, Magneto, Ka-Zar and more!

The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor – but without her mutant powers, she'll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns toward war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates and the Master of Magnetism himself! But as Rogue races to rescue Ka-Zar and discover what's happening to the Savage Land, can she outrun her past – or is this ancient world her perdition? And can she keep the peace between Ka-Zar and Magneto long enough to uncover who is threatening the Savage Land? Revisit a legendary era of UNCANNY X-MEN in this thrilling lost tale from Rogue's fan-favorite adventures in the Savage Land alongside Magneto– which are also included in this volume! Collecting ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND (2025) #1-5 and UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #169 and #174.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96441-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ANNIHILATION MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

DESPERATE MEASURES TPB

Volume #2 in the Annihilation Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by SIMON FURMAN, KEITH GIFFEN, CHRISTOS GAGE, STUART MOORE & MORE

Penciled by JORGE LUCAS, ANDREA DI VITO, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MIKE MCKONE, SCOTT KOLINS & MORE

Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

The event that revitalized Marvel's cosmic storytelling for a modern audience!

Exiled and on the run, Ronan the Accuser faces the deadliest women in the galaxy – including Gamora! And as war rages across the universe, Richard Rider – the new Nova Prime – must marshal a united front against Annihilus and his lethal Annihilation Wave! Drax the Destroyer, Peter "Star-Lord" Quill, Moondragon and Phyla-Vell join the fight to guard the galaxy – but what chilling plan does Annihilus have for Galactus? Whose side is Thanos on, and what will happen when he faces down Drax? Can Ronan save the Kree Empire from Annihilus' forces? And how can Nova's ragtag team possibly defeat the Annihilation Wave, stop the war and save the galaxy? Collecting ANNIHILATION: RONAN #1-4, ANNIHILATION #1-6, ANNIHILATION: HERALDS OF GALACTUS #1-2 and ANNIHILATION: NOVA CORPS FILES.

408 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96326-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE BURDEN OF DREAMS TPB

Volume #3 in the Captain America Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by STEVE EPTING, BUTCH GUICE, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, LUKE ROSS & MIKE PERKINS

Cover by STEVE EPTING

In the wake of Steve Rogers' death, Bucky Barnes wields the shield as Captain America!

Agent 13. Bucky Barnes. The Falcon. Black Widow. Iron Man. Steve Rogers was often the glue that held these heroes together in a common cause. Now, still mourning his loss, they come together again in a desperate attempt to keep his dream alive. But the collapse of Steve's dream was just the first step in the wicked machinations of the Red Skull, who is determined to see the death of America follow soon after the death of the Captain. As the Skull's master plan kicks into motion and chaos begins to take hold of the United States, only one man stands in its way – but is he up to the task? In his first major trial as the new Captain America, he will be rocked by a villain from his past – both as Bucky in World War Two and as the Winter Soldier during the Cold War – and he'll have to face his history just as he's finding his feet in the present. Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #31-48 and #34 DIRECTOR'S CUT.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95648-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CARNAGE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

CARNAGE U.S.A. TPB

Volume #1 in the Carnage Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by ZEB WELLS, CULLEN BUNN, CHRIS YOST & KEVIN SHINICK

Penciled by CLAYTON CRAIN, LAN MEDINA, REILLY BROWN, KHOI PHAM, DECLAN SHALVEY,

PAULO SIQUEIRA, STEPHEN SEGOVIA & DAN MEXIA

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

The shocking stories that set the psychotic symbiote on the road to solo superstardom!

Carnage has returned to resume his symbiotic murder spree – and the Amazing Spider-Man and the Invincible Iron Man are first on his hit list! Together with his host, serial killer Cletus Kasady, Carnage looks to wreak some good, old-fashioned chaos in the small town of Doverton, Colorado – but standing in his way are heroes Spider-Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, the Thing and Wolverine; the special-ops Mercury Team; Dr. Tanis Nieves, A.K.A. Scorn; and the one and only Venom, now a government operative! But when Cletus finds a whole new microscopic world to terrorize, the Scarlet Spider and Venom must somehow work together to defeat him! And after performing unspeakable acts in the name of science, the Wizard unleashes a Superior Carnage on an unsuspecting world! Collecting CARNAGE (2010) #1-5, CARNAGE, U.S.A. #1-5, MINIMUM CARNAGE: ALPHA, SCARLET SPIDER (2012) #10-11, VENOM (2011) #26-27, MINIMUM CARNAGE: OMEGA and SUPERIOR CARNAGE #1-5.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96584-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: BIG TIME TPB

Volume #14 in the Amazing Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by DAN SLOTT & FRED VAN LENTE

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS, STEFANO CASELLI, MARCOS MARTIN, JAVIER PULIDO, REILLY BROWN & MORE

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

One of the 21st century's defining AMAZING SPIDER-MAN runs!

Peter Parker has finally hit the Big Time. He's a full-fledged Avenger, he just landed a high-paying science job and he has an amazing new girlfriend. But big-time living means big-time pressure! When the Hobgoblin returns, Spidey will need a slick new edge to defeat him. And when the Scorpion targets J. Jonah Jameson and his loved ones, Spider-Man must grapple with matters of life and death in a moving and compelling tale. Then Spidey is asked to join the FF, adding even greater responsibilities to his already overfull plate. Will all his new commitments prove too much to handle? Plus: A new and strangely familiar Venom makes his debut! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2003) #649-662, #654.1 and material from #648.

512 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96583-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER EPIC COLLECTION: DEATHRACE TPB

Volume #3 in the Ghost Rider Epic Collections

Written by ROGER McKENZIE & MICHAEL FLEISHER with DON PERLIN, JIM STARLIN, STEVEN GRANT, SCOTT LOBDELL & DAN SLOTT

Penciled by DON PERLIN with CARMINE INFANTINO, JIM STARLIN, PAT BRODERICK & MARK PACELLA

Cover by BOB BUDIANSKY

Ghost Rider pioneered the "horror hero" and became an instant cross-genre hit with a wide range of readers!

Michael Fleisher and Don Perlin begin their long tenure behind the handlebars on GHOST RIDER in this Epic Collection! And they make sure there's no rest for the road-weary Johnny Blaze. When the Ghost Rider rears his fiery skull, a death-worshiping biker cult, a crazed nuclear scientist ready for meltdown and the soul-stealing Crimson Mage will pay for their transgressions! Then Johnny Blaze enters into a feud with Flagg Fargo for bragging rights as America's premier stunt cyclist. Both the mortal and demon side of the Ghost Rider have a reckoning – one that comes in issue #50 and a time-traveling team-up with original Western Ghost Rider. Also featuring a tale by comics legend Jim Starlin! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1973) #29-50, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #91 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #17 and MARVEL TALES (1966) #256.

472 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96057-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY EPIC COLLECTION:

HOMECOMING TPB

Volume #3 in the Guardians of the Galaxy Epic Collections

Written by JIM VALENTINO, AL MILGROM, TOM DEFALCO, LEN KAMINSKI & RON MARZ

Penciled by JIM VALENTINO, AL MILGROM, ALEX TRIMPE, HERB TRIMPE & RALPH CABRERA

Cover by JIM VALENTINO

Superstar Jim Valentino writes and draws the 31st-century Marvel Universe!

The original Guardians of the Galaxy land on the World of Mutants but soon wind up in the middle of a violent rebellion against Wolverine's descendant Rancor! And to make matters worse, there's a Dark Phoenix on the loose! Hope they survive the experience! Then it's off to rescue Firelord, a cosmic clash with Ghost Rider and the debut of the mysterious Protégé – culminating in an epic battle with the Punisher of the 31st century. Wait, did we say Punisher? More like Punishers – a whole army of them! Plus: The Guardians track the cosmic power of Korvac through time and space – along the way encountering the Fantastic Four, the Silver Surfer and the future Thor! And a major turning point in the life of Vance Astrovik! Who is Major Victory? Collecting GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (1990) #7-20 and ANNUAL (1991) #1 and material from FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1963) #24, THOR ANNUAL (1966) #16 and SILVER SURFER ANNUAL (1988) #4.

504 PGS./Rated T …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96518-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: HULK TPB

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by TIM SALE

Cover by TIM SALE

Revisit the Hulk's incredible early days through the unique Loeb & Sale lens!

Before the world knew Bruce Banner was the Hulk. Before Bruce confessed his love to Betty Ross. Before the Hulk was green – there was HULK: GRAY. The explosion of the gamma bomb tore Banner's life apart, unleashing the strongest creature on Earth: the Incredible Hulk! But no matter how powerful he became, his heart still could be shattered by Betty Ross – the daughter of his greatest enemy, General "Thunderbolt" Ross. The Eisner Award-winning team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale offers their ever-insightful look into the foundation of Marvel Comics' most popular heroes, unraveling the Hulk's origin – and uncovering a secret that will change the way we look at Bruce Banner forever! Collecting HULK: GRAY #1-6.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96202-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HOWARD THE DUCK BY ZDARSKY & QUINONES TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY & MORE

Penciled by JOE QUINONES, VERONICA FISH, ERICA HENDERSON & MORE

Cover by JOE QUINONES

Trapped in a world he's grown quite accustomed to!

Howard the Duck returns courtesy of the sensational creative team of Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones – they're the duckiest! The furious fowl is taking on weird cases as the Marvel Universe's newest and most feathery private investigator, and his new job will take him everywhere from the Savage Land to across the cosmos! Howie shares offbeat adventures with Rocket Raccoon, Squirrel Girl, Gwenpool, She-Hulk and more – but his strangest case of all may just be the disappearance of Hollywood's Lea Thompson! Plus: What's a duck to do when the Ten Realms go to waugh…sorry, war? Collecting HOWARD THE DUCK (2015A) #1-5, HOWARD THE DUCK (2015B) #1-11, THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL (2015B) #6, HOWARD THE DUCK (2023) #1 and material from WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS #1.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96125-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE VOL. 3 – OMEGA TPB

NEW PRINTING!

Written by LARRY HAMA, SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA, JEPH LOEB, WARREN ELLIS,

JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, TERRY KAVANAGH & MARK WAID

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, CHRIS BACHALO, SALVADOR LARROCA, JOE MADUREIRA,

KEN LASHLEY, TERRY DODSON, STEVE EPTING, ANDY KUBERT, CARLOS PACHECO & ROGER CRUZ

Cover by JOE MADUREIRA

The original Age of Apocalypse saga comes to an explosive end!

Reality may have been altered, but that doesn't mean it can't be fixed! But will the desperate gambles of what's left of this world's X-Men bear fruit? Gambit recovers the one artifact that might end Apocalypse's reign before it began, while Weapon X obtains the means to destroy his kingdom – but Generation Next pays the ultimate price rescuing Illyana Rasputin! Learn who lives and who dies in either reality as the apocalyptic arc ends in treachery and tragedy! Collecting WEAPON X (1995) #3-4, GENERATION NEXT #3-4, GAMBIT AND THE X-TERNALS #3-4, ASTONISHING X-MEN (1995) #4, X-MAN #4, X-CALIBRE #4, FACTOR X #4, AMAZING X-MEN (1995) #4, X-UNIVERSE #2, X-MEN OMEGA and AGE OF APOCALYPSE: THE CHOSEN.

400 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96396-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PREDATOR: THE THETA SAGA TPB

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by KEV WALKER, NETHO DIAZ & FRANCESCO MANNA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Meet a young woman destined to become one of the greatest Predator killers ever known!

In the near future, a girl named Theta Berwick sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a Predator. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Some time after, on a planet far from Earth, eight strangers find themselves in a deadly game. But this time, the Predators aren't the only ones on the hunt. Theta is still hell-bent on revenge – and her kill count is climbing! But as her relentless search for vengeance continues, can even she free the human captives from the Predators' game reserve? Because with a Super Predator on the loose, even a seasoned hunter like Theta can become prey! The lifelong refugee has revenge to serve up, and she's not about to let it get cold! Collecting PREDATOR (2022) #1-6, PREDATOR (2023) #1-5 and PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #1-4.

376 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96510-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AUGUST 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 8/06/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 6/23/25!

MARVEL ALL-ON-ONE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900920021

BLACK CAT #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900920121

CIVIL WAR #1

FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900920221

JEFF THE LAND SHARK

BY ARTGERM POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900920321

PREDATOR KILLS

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900912911

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 06/30/25, ON-SALE 09/03/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: SEPTEMBER 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: SEPTEMBER 2025MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 07/21/25, ON-SALE 09/03/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2025 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2025 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2025 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2025 POSTER D

