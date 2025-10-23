Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: amazing spider-man, ultimate universe, X-Men Age Of Revelation

Marvel Comics' Full January 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics' Full January 2026 Solicits And Solicitations #marvel

Article Summary Get the full list of Marvel Comics' January 2026 comics, including new launches and major series finales.

Discover fresh #1 issues for Iron Man, Knull, Psylocke, Rogue, Inglorious X-Force, and more fan favorites.

Check out all January 2026 Marvel trades, omnibuses, facsimile editions, and graphic novels for collectors.

Stay updated on key release dates, early order deadlines, and upcoming Marvel highlights for February 2026.

No more Frankensteining needed… here are Marvel Comics' full January 2026 solicits and solicitations. With launches for Iron Man, Knull, Psylocke, Sai, Dungeons Of Doom, Luna Snow, Inglorious X-Force, Rogue, Logan: Black White And Blood, Marvel Rivals... and Godzilla Infinity Roar and Marc Spector Moon Knight listed for February… but still no Wonder Man?

IRON MAN #1

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • WRAPAROUND COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

PROMO ART VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

4-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HOLOGRAPHIC FOIL ARMOR VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

MELINDA MAY VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • MELINDA MAY VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

MADAME MASQUE VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL • MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The unapologetic Iron Man is a once-in-a-lifetime hero – but the beating heart behind the armor is a once-in-a-century genius. Years ago, Tony Stark was knocking on death's door, so he created the Iron Man armor to survive! What happens the next time death comes calling? What weapon does he create then? What if…someone else creates it first? These questions have haunted Tony for years, a ticking time bomb inside of him waiting to explode. Femme fatale Madame Masque has also asked these questions, and with the power of Advanced Idea Mechanics behind her…she's ready to create the next great weapon.

Welcome superstar JOSHUA WILLIAMSON as he makes his powerful return to the hallowed halls of Marvel, taking the reins of the Golden Avenger with Legacy Stormbreaker CARMEN CARNERO! This is classic super-hero storytelling in the MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER, just how you like it!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #24

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

ULTIMATE FINALE VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE EPIC FINALE!

T'Challa vs. the Progenitors in a final showdown for control of not only vibranium and Wakanda, but the whole world. And what role will the mysterious "Child of Light" play in all this? Don't miss the thrilling finale that brings this epic series to a close!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #20

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FIRE AND THE (SERGEANT) FURY!

Following up on the darkly brilliant ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN…the Maker's Council's army of Nick Fury LMDs comes back into play! Secrets of the Fury program – and of H.A.N.D. – will be revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #23

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SHOCKING TRUTHS REVEALED!

This issue peels back the layers of deception, revealing the truth behind key events from the previous 22 issues! Prepare yourself for shocking twists that will change how you see the Ultimate X-Men forever!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 (of 5)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE END HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN!

The heroes of the Ultimate Universe – including Spider-Man, America Chavez, Killmonger and Doom – desperately search for a way to stop the Maker. Plus, Iron Lad makes a stunning and heartbreaking discovery that could change the fate of the entire Ultimate Universe forever. Don't miss this pivotal chapter that will leave you reeling!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #13

CHRIS CONDON (W) • DOMENICO CARBONE (A)

COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO • ULTIMATE ONE YEAR IN FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INTO THE MAKER'S WAR!

Wolverine hunts down the Maker's Council…and with the Maker himself on the horizon, it's time to exact revenge on the ones who turned his life into a living nightmare! Wolverine's journey through the ENDGAME starts here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #42

Cody Ziglar (W) • MARCO RENNA & MORE! (A)

COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

FINALE VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

ULTIMATE TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

Foreshadow variant cover by TBA

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH THE 616!

Sometimes, it takes TWO SPIDER-MEN to do whatever a spider can. But Peter Parker and Miles Morales together might not be enough to overcome what archfoe RABBLE has in store! Don't miss this epic grand finale to the Rabble saga!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

KNULL #1 (OF 5)

Al Ewing & TOM WALTZ (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A)

Cover by Ryan Stegman

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY Rafael Albuquerque • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RETURN OF THE KING!

Weakened from his last death, trapped by the enemy he never expected, the God of the Void waits in a cage once again. His captors think Knull has nothing to fight back with – but in Knull's hands, nothing is a weapon. And there's a greater weapon out there, waiting for the King in Black to take it…and take his revenge.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #3 (OF 4)

JEPH LOEB (W) • SIMONE DI MEO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY JOE MADUREIRA

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY FRANECSCO MANNA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INTO THE SAVAGE LAND!

The XOA journey to a land before time and Gambit finds the woman he loves on a world he never made – Rogue!

Plus, Sabretooth versus Zabu! Guest-starring Magneto, Ka-Zar, Sauron and Simone Di Meo making magic with dinosaurs!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #1 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

X-MEN TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VERSUS ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BETSY BRADDOCK: MUTANT, X-MAN…NINJA!

Flashback to a time when Psylocke was reborn into the ultimate killing machine. What sacrifice did Betsy make to save the X-Men? Why did the Hand choose Psylocke to be their weapon? And what does it have to do with their former assassin…Elektra?! Writer Tim Seeley (ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND) and artist Nico Leon (MARVEL RIVALS) answer these questions in a lost story from the X-Men's past!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS #1 (OF 5)

PEACH MOMOKO & STAN SAKAI (W) • PEACH MOMOKO & STAN SAKAI (A)

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM WARREN • VARIANT COVER BY STAN SAKAI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PEACH MOMOKO TAKES YOU ON A MULTI-DIMENSIONAL RIDE WITH SAI!

• An almost dreamlike work, Peach Momoko has assembled a collective of artists, all telling one story, with many parts, as Sai makes her way through the Multiverse.

• A true spectacle of the comics medium, unlike anything you've seen before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DUNGEONS OF DOOM #1 (OF 3)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

Carlos Magno, Robert Gill, Justin Mason & Georges Jeanty (A)

Cover by CLASSIFIED • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, with Doom's castle empty and masterless, the superpowers of the world race to claim and control the untold power and technology that await inside. But when an explosion sends them all plummeting into a dungeon labyrinth that none of them knew was there, what began as an arms race becomes a terrifying game of survival. Who, if any, will survive? And what horrors lie within the DUNGEONS OF DOOM?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

LUNA SNOW: WORLD TOUR #1

GREG PAK (W) • ARIO ANINDITO & TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A) • Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by GURIHIRU • Variant Cover by TBA • Variant Cover by TBA

Rivals Tie-in Variant Cover by TBA

LUNA SNOW ON AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE!

As the world recovers from Doctor Doom's takeover, K-pop star and ice-wielding super hero LUNA SNOW hits her lowest low yet. So she takes her music into her own hands – and hits the road! But when a NEW K-POP STAR appears on the scene with music that's so catchy it's criminal, Luna has to shift into hero mode to defend the very fans who can't stand her. Can she win their hearts and save the day? And which beloved Marvel heroes will join her along the way?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #23

Jed MacKay (W) • TONY DANIEL (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

2-PART CONNECTING FOIL VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TALAVERA • MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TALAVERA

X-MEN TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO • VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

AGE OF REVELATION EPILOGUE!

One X-Man of the present has been stranded in the Age of Revelation, fighting against impossible odds in the world of tomorrow. But while they've been there, what has their future counterpart been doing in their body in the present?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

X-MEN #24

Jed MacKay (W) • TONY DANIEL (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

Character variant COVER by Luciano Vecchio • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN BUSCEMA

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

X-MEN TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

Bring on the bad guys! In the wake of the Age of Revelation, the gene-terrorist group 3K has been revitalized. But will their internal schemes undo them?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #22

Gail Simone (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

2-PART CONNECTING FOIL VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

X-MEN TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MEAN GIRL MUTINA!

• A festive event is interrupted by the daughter of darkness herself, MUTINA.

• And she has an unimaginable favor to ask the UNCANNY X-MEN and woe betide them all if they refuse!

• It's murderous mutants and cake and blades and you will look very differently at one of the core X-Men after this bloody issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

WOLVERINE #14

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Martín Cóccolo (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE • VARIANT COVER BY Jay Anacleto

X-MEN TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WOLVERINE ENCOUNTERS SILVER SABLE!

The flagship series returns as WOLVERINE crosses paths with SILVER SABLE in a mission to save a cadre of MORLOCKS. But are they on the same side? And who's got LOGAN in their sights? The all-new era starts now!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #1

Tim Seeley (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY JACEN BURROWS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

X-MEN TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

INGLORIOUS VENGEANCE!

CABLE returns from the future with a handful of clues…and gaping holes in his memory. An assassination is at hand, and it's up to HELLVERINE, ARCHANGEL and his former teammate BOOM-BOOM to follow Cable's lead into the fire. But who are they after, and what secret does Cable's faulty memory hide?

Be here for the ground floor of the mystery and strap in for the most extreme thrill ride in X-dom, as an all-new X-FORCE blazes into battle!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ROGUE #1 (OF 5)

Erica Schultz (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN WADA • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

X-MEN TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY DANIELE DI NICUOLO

YOU CAN'T OUTRUN THE PAST!

Rogue has an idyllic life with her sweet Remy LeBeau, but there are still skeletons in her closet…ones that come out when she least expects it. Rogue has worked so hard to leave her villainous past behind. Unfortunately, the past doesn't stay in the past. What happens when it slams you right in the face? What past sin would make Rogue leave Haven House? Do Mystique and Destiny hold the answer?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

TOM WALTZ, SALADIN AHMED, & LARRY HAMA (W)

ADAM KUBERT, ALEX LINS, & DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO

VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO

THE BRUTAL AND VIOLENT LIFE OF LOGAN!

• WOLVERINE. A.K.A. LOGAN's long and violent history is showcased in brand-new tales by top tier talent in brutal black, white and red!

• Tom Waltz and Alex Lins reveal Logan's never-before-revealed military service during the 1950s – with a secret connection to a fan-favorite Marvel character!

• A mission in seedy 1970s Times Square puts Logan on the trail of a deranged serial killer, as told by Saladin Ahmed and Adam Kubert.

• Survival is the name of the game after Logan escapes from Weapon X – by Larry Hama and Dave Wachter.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

PLANET SHE-HULK #3

Stephanie Phillips (W) • Aaron Kuder (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY JACOPO CAMAGNI • VARIANT COVER BY JHONY CABALLERO

DEADLIEST THERE IS?

A merchant's trusted assistant is dead, and Jen has been framed for his murder! Can Sakaar's justice system prevail, or is Jen staring at a long-term sentence?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NOVA: CENTURION #3

Jed MacKay (W) • Álvaro López (A) • Cover by ALESSANDRO Cappuccio

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

NOVA ON THE VERGE!

• An old grudge from the Annihilation War comes due as NOVA and RAVENOUS throw down with credits – to say nothing of life and death – in the balance! Will Rich Rider survive to see a positive number in his bank account?!

• All is not as it seems, though, and crew member CAMMI will make a discovery that changes everything!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #2 (OF 4)

Victor LaValle (W) • Stefano Nesi (A) • Cover by CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

The BLACK PANTHER is trapped off-world, face-to-face with an enemy he's never encountered before and a technological threat that even Wakandan science may not be able to overcome. But he's not the only Wakandan in in trouble: SHURI has been mysteriously abducted as well and must survive while trying to track T'Challa down. To what lengths must they go to discover who sits at the controls of this deadly new threat?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #2

DEREK LANDY (W) • IVÁN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX HORLEY

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

FALLEN ANGELS!

After opening the mysterious coffin plaguing Alfheim, Strange and Angela come face-to-face with the dark wizard VYRBODIN! Strange attempts to capture him by tapping into a dangerous new form of power, but Vyrbodin escapes and puts a plan into motion that will endanger innocent lives across the Nine Realms. Strange will have to move Heven and Earth to stop him before his power grows…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SORCERER SUPREME #2

WRITER M (W) • ARTIST M (A) • COVER BY LEIRIX • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO FERRARI

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISSON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

WHO IS THE TRUE SORCERER SUPREME?

Earth's radical new magical authority defied the Vishanti to seize the title of Sorcerer Supreme. But the Vishanti won't take the insult lying down. It's SORCERER SUPREME vs. SORCERER SUPREME as the upstart challenges the Vishanti's anointed champion! But with the Vishanti distracted by the battle over Earth, what rising threats have escaped their notice?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD #2 (of 5)

WYATT KENNEDY (W) • ANDY PEREIRA (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY JHONY CABALLERO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BEGINNING OF THE WITCH'S JOURNEY!

• Wiccan has been forced to make a deal with a dark witch to protect Teddy!

• But what are the witch's goals? What chaos will come on this dark and twisting quest?

• And what unlikely ally will reveal themselves?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE END 2099 #2 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

BATTLE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCSCO MANNA

SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN!

All-out war rages as heroes from across the Multiverse battle against their own universe's extinction! Bone and adamantium clash as NOVA 2099 and AGE OF APOCALYPSE WEAPON X cross claws! The ground quakes as RED HULK and RED HULK 2099 brawl in a battle between behemoths! Reality strains at the seams as HOUSE OF M WANDA pits her magic against DOCTOR STRANGE 2099! As the casualties start rising, SPIDER-MAN 2099 tries to rise above the chaos — but when his pleas for peace are met with punches, it'll be all he can do to protect himself from the onslaught. Heroes will die! Fates will be changed forever! And the 2099 UNIVERSE will never be the same again after this action-packed issue!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART TWO!

• With a message hidden in the structure of the reality itself decoded, the Fantastic Four discover that Sue Storm has just become the most wanted woman in the universe.

• And that makes both her – and planet Earth – a target for invasion!

• Seeking to save both their planet and themselves, the Fantastic Four build a fantastic new spacecraft to voyage into the unknown. But this necessarily means that their world – and their families – are left undefended.

• Making matters worse, the Fantastic Four aren't the only ones who've found this message. There are forces here on Earth looking to take advantage…

• Plus: the JUNIOR FANTASTIC FOUR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #2

Ryan North (W) • Vincenzo Carratù (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HULK SMASHES HISTORY!

Pencils down, TRUE BELIEVERS, and pay attention to this next history lesson! For centuries, scholars believed DINOSAURS to be among some of the fiercest creatures to ever roam Earth during its prehistoric age – until HULK arrived… Pangea? Evolution? Forget it! History as we know it is about to get SMASHED!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

INFERNAL HULK #3

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Nic Klein (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

What happened to Bruce Banner in that cave? As the monsters' war on humanity rages across land and sea, Bruce Banner and Betty Ross have finally found their life of quiet normalcy, free from their past and the threat of the Infernal Hulk…or so they think. Is Banner really free? How long can they hide as the world burns down…and what happens when their nightmares find them? Guest-starring IRON MAN, the fate of Bruce Banner is revealed in this pivotal issue!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

1776 #3 (OF 5)

J. Michael Straczynski (W) • Ron Lim & Sean Damien Hill (A)

COVER BY PETE WOODS • Homage Variant Cover by Phil Jimenez

Variant Cover by TBA • Variant Cover by TBA

LIBERTY OR DEATH!

MORGAN LE FAY has set in motion a grand design to undo the founding of the United States of America! With no choice and no time, DOCTOR STRANGE has mounted a counteroffensive, sending a small squad of super heroes to the Colonies to stand against the sorceress! But with past and present colliding on the battlefield along with Loyalists and Revolutionaries, the heroes and founding fathers of the Marvel Universe may be more out of time than any of them realize!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM #253

Al Ewing (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MASQUE MAKES HER MOVE!

Madame Masque wants Venom out of her way – one way or the other. And somehow, she's found out who's under the goo. With all the power of A.I.M. in her golden glove, she's turning the screws on the world's strangest roommates…but will the goosome twosome squish under the pressure? Or is Madame Masque waking up the monster within?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 (LGY#985)

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDEY VS. HELLGATE, ROUND TWO!

The spacefaring SPIDER-MAN heads back to Earth – only to find HELLGATE standing in his way! Spider-Man's finally strong enough to beat the most powerful foe he's ever faced…right?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20 (LGY#986)

JOE KELLY (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NIGHT OF THE GOBLIN (SLAYERS)!

Norman Osborn may be purged of his sins, but that doesn't mean they can't still come back to haunt him! HOBGOBLIN wants Norman out of the SPIDER-MAN game (and this life) for good – and he's got the hyper-lethal tech of an entire goblin-slaying army at his disposal. What does Norman have…?! A Spider-Man or Woman or two who trust him as far as they can throw him…

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: NOIR #4 (OF 5)

ERIK LARSEN (W)

ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

THE TRUE IDENTITY OF SPIDER-MAN?

• Peter Parker is investigating a slew of dehydrated corpses popping up around town – much to Gwen Stacy's dismay!

• And as Peter gets closer to solving the mystery of her father's death, Gwen homes in on the identity of Spider-Man…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN:

TORN #4 (OF 5)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W)

PERE PÉREZ (A)

COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BUCKINGHAM

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

IT'S THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT!

• Spider-Man's new villain, Evangeline, is in over her head, and the whole of reality is going to pay for it!

• Meanwhile, Norman Osborn has set his sights on Peter's friends – when it rains, it pours!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

SALADIN AHMED, JOE KELLY & MORE! (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

RAPID RESPONDERS!

• SPIDER-MAN shows new speedster RAPID around the friendly neighborhood!

• Rapid has A LOT to learn about the super-hero game!

• But the training wheels come off when SCREWBALL live streams death and destruction across NYC!

32PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

Paolo Villanelli (A)

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

UNFRIENDLY COMPETITION?

Gwen's new band competes in a Battle of the Bands! But things get more dangerous than they bargained for when someone unexpected takes the stage by storm. Will Gwen and her band survive?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN '94 #5 (of 5)

J.M. DeMatteis (W) • JIM Towe (A)

Cover by Nick Bradshaw

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY

JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER

ALSO AVAILABLE

TIlL THE ENDS OF THE EARTH! • It's the final battle between SPIDER-MAN and MORLUN – and you won't believe how it ends!

• Kraven, Kaine, Mary Jane – it all comes crashing down!

• PLUS: One of the most heartfelt endings you'll see all year!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK CAT #6

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes

Variant cover by clayton crain • virgin variant cover by clayton crain

variant cover by david nakayama • variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

variant cover by Matteo Della Fonte

DANCE WITH THE DEVIL!

FELICIA HARDY is down but not out of the super-hero game! But when the vilest lowlifes from the city's (super-)criminal underworld are out for blood – she'll need all the luck and (Dare)devilish charm she can muster!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #9

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • Gerardo Sandoval (A) • COVER BY Kaare Andrews

Variant Cover by CHAD HARDIN

ARACHNIX ATTACKS!

All-new villain ARACHNIX deploys his sinister scheme. But how can SPIDER-MAN and WOLVERINE combat a villain who out-claws the Wolverine and out-spiders the man? Are LOGAN and PETER DEAD ALREADY?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL RIVALS: THE CITIES OF HEAVEN #1

Written by PAUL ALLOR • Penciled by MICHAEL SHELFER & ERIC GAPSTUR

Cover by NICO LEON • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LUNA SNOW IN SEARCH OF A HEAVENLY VENUE!

Drinking games, Doombots and squids, oh my! Luna Snow's ready to bring the house down with a legendary concert at the mystical Chi Hive tavern in K'un-Lun – or at least she will be, if she ever finds it! Lost in the magical city, Luna lands smack in the middle of a battle between Lin Lie and Angela, who are trying to awaken the Immortal Dragon using the Book of the Iron Fist. Standing in their way? Magik and Hulk, who are desperate to stop them at all costs! Can Luna survive the chaos and still make it to her gig, or will the Chi Hive never hear her songs?

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-BOY TEAM-UP #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by KARL KESEL

& ROGER STERN

Penciled by JOSÉ LADRÖNN

Cover by JOSÉ LADRÖNN

As iconic heroes of two worlds collide in the Amalgam Universe, Spider-Boy shares a mind-bending adventure in time with the Legion of Galactic Guardians 2099! As the Arach-Kid battles his airborne adversary, the Scalvulture, little does he know his fate hangs perilously in the balance – and all hope of salvation lies a century away with an assemblage of young heroes inspired by his legendary adventures! But can the Legion of Galactic Guardians 2099 avert the doom of their idol without causing complete chronal collapse? Or will their actions only bring it about?! Plus: Get ready to meet the sensational Spider-Boy of tomorrow! After almost thirty years, one of the all-time great DC/Marvel crossover comic books is boldly re-presented in its original form – ads and all! Reprinting SPIDER-BOY TEAM-UP #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

CIVIL WAR #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARK MILLAR

Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL TURNER

Continuing a Facsimile representation of the blockbuster crossover that scarred the Marvel Universe for years! The devastating conflict over the Superhuman Registration Act has left heroes injured, disillusioned and questioning where they stand – and after turning on Iron Man's pro-registration movement, Spider-Man was brutally beaten by the Thunderbolts! But now the Punisher has recovered a battered Spidey, and both want to enlist with Captain America's renegade camp! But can Steve Rogers accept a killer like Frank Castle? Meanwhile, Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman are on opposite sides – and now Sue Richards seeks the aid of Namor! And a shocking revelation sets the stage for the final conflict! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting CIVIL WAR (2006) #6.

Marvel will be reprinting the original seven issues of Civil War!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

FANTASTIC FOUR #52 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

The first appearance of the Black Panther – from the wild imaginations of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby at the peak of their creative powers! On a mission in the remote African nation of Wakanda, the Fantastic Four encounter T'Challa, the warrior king – and one by one, Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny are bested by the mighty monarch! But when Wakanda comes under attack by Ulysses Klaw and his monstrous creations made of pure sound, the FF and the Black Panther forge an alliance for the ages – and one of the Marvel Universe's most iconic heroes shows his true mettle! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52.

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

AVENGERS #34

JED MACKAY & SURPRISE WRITER (W) • FARID KARAMI & SURPRISE ARTIST (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (ISSUES #34-36 ARE CONNECTING COVERS)

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

X-MEN TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AVENGERS LEGACY ISSUE #800!

• EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES mark a critical MILESTONE with eight hundred issues!

• Everything has been building toward this: MYRDDIN's ENDGAME!

• KANG stands revealed at the precipice of a NEW UNIVERSE!

• PLUS: A SURPRISE CAN'T-MISS BLOCKBUSTER RETURN CREATIVE TEAM FROM AVENGERS' PAST!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

NEW AVENGERS #8

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • TON LIMA (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY Karen S. Darboe

THE UNUSUAL SUSPECT!

Black Widow believes she's discovered the identity of the person who betrayed the New Avengers and ordered the creation of the Killuminati, but her discoveries set her on a crash course with the Winter Soldier, who has his own suspicions. Can the team survive a clash between its leaders? Meanwhile, the Killuminati are reunited as Iron Apex, Luke Charles and Guru Strange rebel against their shadowy creator…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BATTLEWORLD #5 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Marcus To (A) COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY NICK BRADSHAW

DAYS OF FUTURE PAST VARIANT COVER

BY MIKE MCKONE

BATTLE AT THE END OF THE WORLD!

• KORVAC created this Battleworld…and he can destroy it!

• Will the heroes of this collected chaos return things to the way they were?

• Or will all be lost at the hands of a powerful madman?

• Find out in this cataclysmic finale!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THOR #6

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

IN THE COILS OF THE COBRA!

• The man called Thor is only a man…the Cobra is something else. And he's not alone.

• Donald Blake has sent four of Roxxon's deadliest assassins after Sigurd Jarlson, and they won't stop until he quits…or he dies.

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer has a choice to make…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STRANGE TALES #4 (OF 4)

Jeremy Whitley (W)

Bayleigh Underwood (A/C)

Hela on Earth?!

In this magic-packed conclusion, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Ghost-Spider, Nico Minoru, Shuri and Hulk face off against Hela and her army of skeletons. As the Asgardian Goddess of Death's sinister plans unfold, will our heroes be enough to stop her and rescue the hostages, or will Earth have itself a new queen?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #3 (OF 5)

JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W)

TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

COVER BY SKAN

Variant Cover by Clayton Crain

Virgin Variant Cover by Clayton Crain

Variant Cover by Davide Paratore

Spurred by the power vacuum left by the absent GNUCCI CRIME FAMILY, an unprecedented crime wave has flooded the streets of New York! Left to face the rising violence and vitriol, DAREDEVIL and THE PUNISHER will have to put aside their differences to keep the criminals of New York from consuming it altogether!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #4 (OF 4)

JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W) • DAN PANOSIAN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The Punisher is out for revenge – and not even Everett K. Ross can stop him!

• A nonstop brawl IS what you came here for, isn't it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #5 (OF 5)

Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

RETRO ZOMBIE VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FADE TO BLACK!

Our alternate history of the undead Marvel Universe reaches the modern age with the coming of the King In Black as Knull arrives! The final fate of human- and superhuman-kind is settled while the god of the void arrives to return all things to nothing! Can the heroes – dead or alive – fend him off? One way or another, it all ends here!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

PUNISHER: RED BAND #5 (OF 5)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Julius Ohta (A) • Cover by Marco Checchetto

Variant Cover by Clayton Crain • Virgin Variant Cover by Clayton Crain

Variant Cover by Jorge FORNÉS • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

Frank Castle's return to the Marvel Universe is cemented at last, as virtuosos of violence BENJAMIN PERCY and JULIUS OHTA's symphony of slaughter reaches its killer crescendo! HOW WAS FRANK PLUCKED FROM WEIRDWORLD?! WHY?! AND WHAT TWISTS AND TURNS ARE YET TO COME IN THIS SENSES-SHATTERING STORY?!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #4 (OF 5)

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Paul Davidson (A)

Cover by Kendrick "KUNKKA" Lim

Variant Cover by Clayton Crain

Virgin Variant Cover by Clayton Crain

Variant Cover by Kaare Andrews

THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE has set its sights on everything the GHOST RIDERS of the Marvel Universe hold dear, but none have drawn its wrath more than Johnny Blaze! As his heart and soul have been torn apart, his body now follows in one of the most painful moments in GHOST RIDER history!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #4 (OF 4)

Anthony Oliveira, MARK WAID & VICTOR LAVALLE (W)

Jorge Fornés, Bruno Büll & More! (A)

COVER BY Paulo Siqueira

Variant Cover by Jorge FORNÉS

Variant Cover by Mitsuhiro Arita

• First! You'll find yourself experiencing bibliophobia after a skin-crawling story from MARK WAID and JORGE FORNÉS starring the one and only DOCTOR STRANGE and a spell so malevolent and dangerous, even he cannot control it!

• THEN! Rising star VICTOR LaVALLE has penned a script for artist BRUNO BÜLL, making his Marvel debut! The Marvel U is the world outside your window, and in keeping with the holiday season, this story is set on NEW YEAR'S EVE! Starring the classic DEFENDERS, this is one story that's sure to be a SMASH!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 4)

FRANK TIERI (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ACO • VARIANT COVER BY Francesco Mobili

O CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN!

As Captain Marvel joins Captain America in his fight against Hydra's aliens, the secret and dark history between the Xenomorphs and the Kree is revealed! But will either Captain be able to contain an even bigger potential problem…a crazed Nick Fury with vengeance on his mind?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #5

RODNEY BARNES (W)

RAMON ROSANAS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

BATTLE AT UNKAR PLUTT'S!

• HAN and CHEWIE return to the Jakku junk dealer's hideaway to battle for the FALCON!

• Visions of LUKE, LEIA and BEN SOLO run rampant through Han's mind as he battles through merciless security droids!

• Will Han's love of his family overpower his love for adventure?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #12

CHARLES SOULe (W) • Luke Ross (A)

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY BALDEMAR RIVAS

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

KYLO REN REACHES THE DARKEST DEPTHS OF HIS JOURNEY!

• KYLO REN battles his way through the darkest corridors of VADER'S CASTLE!

• Visions of VADER bring Kylo to his knees!

• Will the young tyrant be able to move beyond the shadow of his grandfather? Or will he be imprisoned within the LEGACY OF VADER?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #9

ALEX SEGURA (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY LUKE ROSS

THE END FOR THE NEW REPUBLIC?!

• LUKE, LEIA, HAN and VALANCE struggle to reunite and help their Nagai allies fight for freedom!

• A shocking death as a hero falls at the hands of the ZANTARRK STORMTROOPERS!

• A villain's desperate, final gamble puts everything the NEW REPUBLIC stands for in peril!

• Can an ancient JEDI RELIC rescue our heroes from certain death – or doom them?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

PUNISHER: WELCOME BACK, FRANK [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Penciled by STEVE DILLON

Cover by STEVE DILLON

Frank Castle is a one-man army locked, loaded and ready to take down anyone in his way.

The Punisher makes his return by eliminating the ruthless Ma Gnucci's crime family – pursued by the NYPD's two-detective Punisher Task Force, crazed contract killer the Russian and super hero Daredevil…and emulated by three copycat killers who want to join forces with him. The over-the-top action builds toward a showdown in the apartment building Frank shares with his colorful fellow residents. Castle must survive to finish his vendetta, making sure his neighbors aren't caught in the crossfire while evil is punished. With this series, writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon – together with inker Jimmy Palmiotti and iconic cover artist Tim Bradstreet – gave the Punisher a redefining fresh start that once more made him a force to be reckoned with! Collecting PUNISHER (2000) #1-12.

288 PGS./ Parental Advisory …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96932-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

PLANET HULK [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by CARLO PAGULAYAN, AARON LOPRESTI, GARY FRANK & MORE

Cover by JOSÉ LADRÖNN

A whole new world of hurt!

Betrayed by Earth's heroes and exiled into outer space, the man-monster Hulk has landed on the distant planet Sakaar, ruled by the tyrannical Red King. Sold into slavery, Hulk becomes the Green Scar, the planet's mightiest gladiator — but his new masters get more than they bargained for when he forges a bond of brotherhood with his fellow fighters: crafty insectoid Miek, the horrific Brood, wise rock-man Korg, shadow warrior Hiroim and noble-born rebel Elloe and her loyal guardsman Skee. Together, these gladiators start a revolution that could change their entire world – or destroy it. It's savage sci-fi fantasy by award-winning writer Greg Pak, guest-starring the Silver Surfer! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1999) #92-105 and material from GIANT-SIZE HULK (2006) #1.

352 PGS./Rated T+…$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96909-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

THE VISIONS [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by TOM KING

Penciled by GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA & MICHAEL WALSH

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

The Eisner Award-winning saga of the Vision and his synthezoid family!

The android Avenger known as the Vision wants to be human – and what's more human than family? So he heads back to the beginning – to the laboratory where Ultron created him as a weapon. The place where he first rebelled against his destiny and imagined that he could be more – that he could be a man. There, he builds them. A wife, Virginia. Teenage twins, Viv and Vin. They look like him. They have his powers. They share his grandest ambition (or obsession): the unrelenting need to be ordinary. Behold the Visions! Theirs is a story of togetherness and tragedy – one that will set the former Avenger on course for a devastating confrontation with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Acclaimed creators Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta present one of the 21st century's most celebrated Marvel comics! Collecting VISION (2015) #1-12.

296 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96557-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

#

DAREDEVIL: BACK IN BLACK

Daredevil returns with a bold new look in this brand-new edition of the essential source material behind Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. COLLECTING: Daredevil (2015) #1-9, All-New, All-Different Point One (2015) #1 (Daredevil story), Daredevil Annual (2016) #1, Daredevil/Punisher (2016) #1-4

Written by Charles Soule & Roger Mckenzie

Penciled by Ron Garney, Goran Sudžuka, Matteo Buffagni,

Vanesa R. Del Rey, Ben Torres, Reilly Brown, Szymon Kudranski & Mast

368 Pages, $24.99, Rated T+

ISBN: 9781302968342

Trim Size: 6 x 9

DAREDEVIL: THE DARK ART

Enter MUSE! The saga deepens in this brand-new edition of the essential source material behind Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. COLLECTING: Daredevil (2015) #10-28

Written by Charles Soule

Penciled by Ron Garney, Goran Sudžuka, Marc Laming

& Alec Morgan

424 Pages, $24.99, Rated T+

ISBN: 9781302968359

Trim Size: 6 x 9

DAREDEVIL: DEATH OF DAREDEVIL

Charles Soule's acclaimed run on Daredevil reaches its explosive finale in this brand-new edition of the essential source material behind Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ – as the Kingpin seizes the mayor's office and declares Daredevil Public Enemy No. 1. COLLECTING: Daredevil (2017) #595-612

Written by Charles Soule & Christos Gage

Penciled by Stefano Landini, Ron Garney, Mike Perkins,

Mike Henderson & Phil Noto

440 Pages, $24.99, Rated T+

ISBN: 9781302968366

Trim Size: 6 x 9

JESSICA JONES: BLIND SPOT

Marvel's hard-boiled private investigator is back – Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+! COLLECTING: Jessica Jones: MDO Digital Comic (2018) #1-3, Jessica Jones: Purple Daughter MDO Digital Comic (2019) #1-3

Written by Kelly Thompson

Penciled by Mattia De Iulis, Marcio Takara, & Filipe Andrade

272 Pages, $19.99, Rated T+

ISBN: 9781302968694

Trim Size: 6 x 9

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC AL MILGROM COVER

Written by MIKE FRIEDRICH, BILL MANTLO & GERRY CONWAY with BARRY ALFONSO, TOM ORZECHOWSKI, LEN WEIN, ROGER SLIFER, STEVE GERBER, ARCHIE GOODWIN, JIM SHOOTER, HERB TRIMPE & ROGER STERN

Penciled by GEORGE TUSKA, HERB TRIMPE & KEITH POLLARD with ARVELL JONES, CHIC STONE, SAL BUSCEMA, JEFF ACLIN & CARMINE INFANTINO

Covers by AL MILGROM & JACK KIRBY

Includes the complete "War of the Super-Villains" arc!

Iron Man finds himself in the middle of the "War of the Super-Villains," a multi-part epic that is a highwater mark in 1970s Iron Man storytelling. Mandarin vs. Yellow Claw! M.O.D.O.K. vs. the Mad Thinker! Everyone against ol' Shellhead! Will a visit to the San Diego Comic-Con provide the rest our hero needs? It's not all bad guys, though, as Iron Man finds time to team with Daredevil, Man-Thing and the Champions before the title is turned over to writer Bill Mantlo, who upgrades Iron Man's armor and brings back classic characters like Madame Masque while weaving Jack of Hearts into the drama. It's a four-year run of underrated Iron Man classics! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #68-112 and ANNUAL (1970) #3-4.

968 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96828-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC JACK KIRBY COVER [DM ONLY]

968 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96829-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ESAD RIBIC COVER

Written by DAN SLOTT, GAIL SIMONE, GERRY DUGGAN, MIKE CAREY & MORE

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI, NICO LEON, AARON KUDER, SEAN IZAAKSE, PACO MEDINA, LAURA BRAGA,

STEFANO CASELLI, RON GARNEY & MORE

Covers by ESAD RIBIC & ALEX ROSS

Dan Slott reminds the world why FF is the World's Greatest Comics Magazine!

After being separated across dimensions, the Thing, the Human Torch, the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic reunite at long last! But as Reed and Sue return home with their children, they find that big things have changed! Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters have major plans of their own – like a wedding, years in the making! And a new fabulous foursome, the Fantastix, are muscling in on the scene! But now that the FF are back, can Doctor Doom be far behind? And what about Galactus? Brace yourself for the World-Eater vs. the Lord of Latveria – with the fate of the planet hanging in the balance! Plus: The Hulk crashes Ben and Alicia's honeymoon! Who are the Unparalleled – and what connection do they have to the FF's origin? Spider-Man! Wolverine! Iceman! And action-packed adventures from Yancy Street to the Negative Zone! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #1-11 and #13-24, FANTASTIC FOUR WEDDING SPECIAL (2018) #1, EMPYRE #0 FANTASTIC FOUR (2020), EMPYRE FALLOUT: FANTASTIC FOUR (2020), FANTASTIC FOUR: 4 YANCY STREET (2019), FANTASTIC FOUR: NEGATIVE ZONE (2019), FANTASTIC FOUR: GRIMM NOIR (2020) and material from FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #12.

832 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96120-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ALEX ROSS COVER [DM ONLY]

832 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96121-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC STEVE MCNIVEN COVER

Written by MARK WAID, FRED VAN LENTE, JOE KELLY, DAN SLOTT, GREG WEISMAN, TOM PEYER, ROGER STERN,

ZEB WELLS, J.M. DEMATTEIS, JOE QUESADA, KARL KESEL, JEN VAN METER, CHRISTOPHER YOST & MORE

Penciled by PAUL AZACETA, JAVIER PULIDO, MAX FIUMARA, MARCOS MARTIN, MICHAEL LARK, LUKE ROSS,

MICHAEL GAYDOS, LEE WEEKS, CHRIS BACHALO, EMMA RIOS, MARCO CHECCHETTO, JOE QUESADA, PAOLO RIVERA, PAULO SIQUEIRA, ADAM KUBERT, JAVIER PULIDO, MICHAEL RYAN & MORE

Covers by STEVE MCNIVEN & PAOLO RIVERA

The final volume of the reinvigorating "Brand New Day" era sets Spidey against a gauntlet of his deadliest foes!

The violent tension between Spidey and Norman Osborn builds to a boil! Electro becomes the voice of the people! When one of Peter Parker's closest friends is on the brink of ruin, all clues point to the sinister Sandman! The Rhino charges in for a heartbreaking story of love, loss and lust for power! Mysterio is back from the dead – and he's not alone! Peter Parker meets the new Vulture! Morbius, the Living Vampire, is out for blood! The Lizard returns – deadlier than ever! And it turns out that something can stop the Juggernaut! But the family of Kraven the Hunter is preparing an unholy resurrection, and their Grim Hunt might just put Spidey back in the grave! Plus: At last, find out what really happened at the wedding of Peter and Mary Jane – and what MJ remembers! And when Norman Osborn's baby is born, every villain on the planet wants the first-ever strain of pure Goblin blood! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #612-647 and ANNUAL (2009) #37, DARK REIGN: THE LIST – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2009), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN PRESENTS: BLACK CAT (2010) #1-4, THE MANY LOVES OF THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2010) #1, SPIDER-MAN: ORIGIN OF THE HUNTER (2010), SPIDER-MAN: GRIM HUNT – THE KRAVEN SAGA (2010) and material from WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2009) #2-7 and #12.

1328 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96861-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC PAOLO RIVERA COVER [DM ONLY]

1392 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96887-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BOB BUDIANSKY COVER

Written by GERRY CONWAY, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, FABIAN NICIEZA, PETER DAVID, MADDIE BLAUSTEIN,

RICHARD HOWELL, DANNY FINGEROTH, STEVE GERBER, DAVID MICHELINIE & MORE

Penciled by ALEX SAVIUK, STEVE GEIGER, RICHARD HOWELL, VAL MAYERIK, MARK BAGLEY, FRANK SPRINGER,

CYNTHIA MARTIN, JAVIER SALTARES, GIL KANE, SAL BUSCEMA, TODD MCFARLANE, ERIK LARSEN, JEFF PURVES & MORE

Covers by BOB BUDIANSKY & ALEX SAVIUK

Sensational Spidey adventures – most of which have never been reprinted!

Peter Parker gets more than he bargained for as a substitute teacher at his old school – including a rematch with the Living Brain! Spider-Man battles the Hobgoblin and the Looter – but on a trip to Las Vegas, the wall-crawler is out of his weight class when he encounters Mr. Fixit, A.K.A. the gray-skinned Hulk! Then, under suspicion for theft, Spidey attracts costumed attention from the likes of Rocket Racer, Prowler, Sandman, Silver Sable and more! And he'll face more fiendish foes, from the towering Goliath to the cackling Green Goblin and the whispering Tombstone! But if the villainous Chameleon replaced J. Jonah Jameson, would anybody even notice?! And the next time Spider-Man faces the Hulk, Bruce Banner isn't the only one turning green! Collecting WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #35-72 and ANNUAL (1985) #4-6; SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #143, #146-147, #150-153 and #158; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #312-313 and #329; and INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #349.

1360 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96857-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ALEX SAVIUK COVER [DM ONLY]

1360 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96858-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF GAMBIT OMNIBUS HC JOE MADUREIRA COVER

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, BEN RAAB, BRIAN AUGUSTYN, HOWARD MACKIE, TERRY KAVANAGH, JOHN OSTRANDER, JAIMIE CAMPOS, J.M. DEMATTEIS & MORE

Penciled by JOE MADUREIRA, MELVIN RUBI, BRYAN HITCH, CHRIS BACHALO, CARLOS PACHECO, CHuck WOJTKIEWICZ, SALVADOR LARROCA, KLAUS JANSON, STEVE EPTING, STEPHEN JONES, MICHAEL ZULLI & MORE

Covers by JOE MADUREIRA & CARLOS PACHECO

The ragin' Cajun steals the spotlight in an action-packed era for the X-Men!

For years, they've loved each other from a safe distance. Now Rogue and Gambit will become closer than ever, and it may shatter their lives permanently! For when Remy LeBeau past actions stand revealed, he'll face trial – but who will serve as judge, jury and executioner? In other action, an uncanny battle between Cannonball and Gladiator sends the X-Men on their latest intergalactic adventure. Can they free the Shi'ar from the deadly grip of the Phalanx? Meanwhile, another squad grapples with the Kingpin and Sebastian Shaw over a cure for the Legacy virus! Plus: Psylocke and Angel reckon with shocking transformations! The Imperial Guard in the Big Apple! Bishop's adventures in the X.S.E.! A furious Marrow takes on Spider-Man! And meet the mighty Maggott! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #341-350 and #-1, X-MEN (1991) #62-64 and #-1, IMPERIAL GUARD (1997) #1-3, PSYLOCKE & ARCHANGEL: CRIMSON DAWN (1997) #1-4, GAMBIT (1997) #1-4, BISHOP: XAVIER SECURITY ENFORCER (1998) #1-3, MARVEL FANFARE (1996) #4-5, LONGSHOT (1998) #1 and material from MARVEL VALENTINE SPECIAL (1997) #1.

864 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96890-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF GAMBIT OMNIBUS HC CARLOS PACHECO COVER [DM ONLY]

864 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96891-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE: NOT DEAD YET OMNIBUS HC LEINIL YU COVER

Written by ERIK LARSEN, WARREN ELLIS, TOM DEFALCO, CHRIS CLAREMONT, TODD DEZAGO, FABIAN NICIEZA,

ERIC STEPHENSON, STEVE SKROCE, ROB LIEFELD, JOE PRUETT, MARC ANDREYKO, JOE CASEY,

CHRISTOPHER GOLDEN, THOMAS SNIEGOSKI, JAY FAERBER & MORE

Penciled by LEINIL FRANCIS YU, DENYS COWAN, JEFF MATSUDA, MIKE MILLER, ROGER CRUZ, GRAHAM NOLAN, STEVE SKROCE, ROB LIEFELD, IAN CHURCHILL, SUNNY LEE, WALTER MCDANIEL, OSCAR JIMÉNEZ, STEPHEN PLATT, PAT LEE, JAMAL IGLE, RON GARNEY & MORE

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & IAN CHURCHILL

Wolverine takes on the Marvel Universe's major players!

Wolverine's past is full of nasty characters – but few as fiendish as the White Ghost, a murderous mercenary Logan thought he'd left for dead during his spy years! Then wedding bells are ringing in Madripoor – but when the "happy couple" is Wolverine and the villainous Viper, it's anything but cause for celebration! An alien encounter pits Logan against the Avengers and a host of Earth's heroes! Kidnapped to outer space, Wolverine takes on the Collector and Galactus! Logan teams up with Iron Fist, Cable, Captain America, the Punisher and more – but get ready for his brutal rematches with the Hulk and Deadpool! And Apocalypse is about to turn the feral X-Man's life upside down by transforming him into the lethal Horseman Death! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #119-158, WOLVERINE ANNUAL 1999, WOLVERINE: BLACK RIO (1998), WOLVERINE/CABLE (1999) #1, WOLVERINE/PUNISHER: REVELATION (1999) #1-4, IRON FIST/WOLVERINE (2000) #1-4 and HULK (1999) #8.

1392 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96863-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE: NOT DEAD YET OMNIBUS HC IAN CHURCHILL COVER [DM ONLY]

1392 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96864-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: LEGACY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JAN DUURSEMA COVER

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER & JAN DUURSEMA

Penciled by JAN DUURSEMA, TRAVEL FOREMAN, ADAM DEKRAKER, COLIN WILSON, OMAR FRANCIA, ALAN ROBINSON, KAJO BALDISIMO & MORE

Covers by JAN DUURSEMA & TRAVIS CHAREST

Head far into the future of a galaxy long ago!

A new evil has arisen, shattering a resurgent Empire and seeking to put an end to the Jedi. The Sith Lord Darth Krayt sits on the throne. Only one hope remains: the last remaining heir to the Skywalker legacy. Cade Skywalker may be strong in the Force – but years after a tragedy, he is a bounty hunter working with Jariah Syn and Deliah Blue. Reluctantly finding himself at the center of galactic turmoil may force Cade to embrace his heritage. But will the path on which he embarks be one of redemption or damnation? As Krayt, now Emperor after a bloody coup, sets out to teach the galaxy a lesson in obedience, will a hidden temple lead Cade to find Jedi for a new age? And when the era-spanning Celeste Morne arrives, will she be the secret weapon that will help take down Krayt? Collecting STAR WARS: LEGACY (2006) #0, #1/2, #1-36 and #41.

928 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96855-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: LEGACY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC TRAVIS CHAREST COVER [DM ONLY]

928 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96856-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS – FAMILY PORTRAITS: PHOTOS FROM THE SET HC

Written by JESS HARROLD

Behind-the-scenes photographs from the set of the movie!

In Marvel Studios' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS, we are delighted to at last welcome the First Family into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! And, to celebrate, we have carefully curated many of the finest images captured by the on-set photographers into a stunning family photo album worthy of the Fantastic Four! Featuring action shots while the cameras roll and candid behind-the-scenes snaps of the movie's stars – including Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm) – as well as Director Matt Shakman and other creatives! Also includes special insights into the making of the film, in the tradition of MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE EXPOSED – PHOTOS FROM THE SET HC!

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96804-5

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME HC

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & JOE QUESADA

Penciled by JOE QUESADA

Cover by JOE QUESADA

The future of the Marvel Universe is here!

The King of Wakanda is dead, leaving unguarded the world's most advanced technology, its most precious metal and a cryptic vault of dark secrets – while triggering global conflicts among Marvel's heroes, villains and mutants. With T'Challa gone, a final tribal challenge for the Wakandan throne will determine the future of the Black Panther – and the entire Marvel Universe. But what is happening in Mexico? And what does Everett K. Ross have to do with it? MARVEL KNIGHTS visionary creators Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest (BLACK PANTHER) present THE WORLD TO COME – and uncover the shocking secrets of how it got that way! What happened to all the heroes?! Collecting MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME (2025) #1-6.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$22.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96833-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

RUNAWAYS: THINK OF THE CHILDREN TPB

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Penciled by ELENA CASAGRANDE & ROBERTA INGRANATA

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Acclaimed writer Rainbow Rowell returns to the Runaways!

Marvel's best and scrappiest found family has seen better days! Nico Minoru has lost her girlfriend, her best friend and her magic. With Karolina, Chase and Alex all out of the picture, Gert's doing her best to shake the remaining Runaways out of running on autopilot. But when Earth's new emperor, Doctor Doom, tries to reclaim one of their own, it's time to start running again. With perfect timing, Chase comes back from the future – looking more dangerous and broodier than ever! But what happened there that's got him so suspicious of Gert? Will any other original Runaways return to a warmer welcome? And where will Doombot's loyalties lie in a world under Doom? Collecting RUNAWAYS (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96397-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOOM ACADEMY TPB

Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD

Penciled by PASQUAL FERRY & JOÃO M.P. LEMOS

Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

The Strange Academy students have a new school – and a new headmaster!

Did you think Strange Academy would magically stay the same in a world where Doctor Doom reigns as Sorcerer Supreme?! Of course not! It's now Doom Academy! Relocated from New Orleans to Latveria, the best school of wizardry there ever was just got better (according to some). But as the students start their second year in greatly changed surroundings, you know things will not go as planned! When Zoe Laveau gets sucked into a fairy-tale book filled with childhood monsters, her friends and frenemies start the search for her – but find something far more troubling! What horrors lurk in this fantasy land, and what do they have to do with Doctor Doom?! Collecting DOOM ACADEMY (2025) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96168-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Penciled by TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Revolution…or rebellion…like lightning!

Doom took over the world – and Bucky Barnes helped him do it. To atone for his unwitting role in Doom's triumph, Bucky assembles a team with one goal: burn it all down. But when Bucky's saboteurs – including Black Widow and Songbird – launch a no-holds-barred campaign to tear Doom's Empire apart, the newfound emperor of Earth decides to prove that revolution ends in blood. Ghost Rider '44, Sharon Carter, U.S.Agent and the Midnight Angels join the action – but standing in the way of the Thunderbolts are…the Thunderbolts?! Who will win in the battle of new vs. old? And just what does Doom have planned if he can get his hands on Bucky? Collecting THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96283-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOOM'S DIVISION TPB

Written by YOON HA LEE

Penciled by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by CREEES LEE

Tiger Division roars into action once again –

in service to Doom!

Doctor Doom rules the planet! But instead of chaos, he's created world peace. Where does that leave Tiger Division, South Korea's foremost defenders? As agents of the National Intelligence Service under White Fox, they're ordered to uphold the new world order – with the help of some new team members: Wave, Karma and Aero! Their first mission brings them to Japan to stop a resistance being led by the molten mutant Sunfire! But not everyone is content in Doom's utopia. Tensions are high, and the stakes are higher. As members turn on each other, old allegiances break and new alliances form, the newly formed Doom's Division faces destruction from within – and not everyone may survive! Collecting DOOM'S DIVISION (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96284-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

RED HULK VOL. 2: MISSION: LATVERIA TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by GEOFF SHAW, JETHRO MORALES

& GABRIEL GUZMAN

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Continuing the explosive adventures of Thunderbolt Ross!

Thunderbolt Ross is back on U.S. soil – not as a hero, but as a war criminal accused of violating the international treaty with Doctor Doom after bringing down a nuclear warhead on Latveria! But this is no ordinary prison he finds himself trapped inside. Instead, it's a top-secret, gamma-research facility run by none other than the War-Wolf! Meanwhile, Machine Man and Deathlok are evading the police as they hunt for Ross! But they don't fully understand the dangers that await them at Project Alpha! Here, at this secret lab located deep in the mountains, General Ryker reveals his plans for the Red Hulk – who is now both a prisoner and an experimental weapon! But with Latveria still on Ross' mind, can he and his crew bring down War-Wolf and dethrone Doom? Collecting RED HULK (2025) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96275-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SUPERIOR AVENGERS TPB

Written by STEVE FOXE

Penciled by KYLE HOTZ & LUCA MARESCA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

These ain't your daddy's Avengers!

And there came a day, unlike any other, when Doctor Doom ruled the world – and he needed an Avengers team all his own! Kristoff Vernard, son of Victor Von Doom, has been tasked with building the newest iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! But who are these would-be heroes? And how did they come to be the Superior Avengers? The squad is tasked with hunting down one of the Fantastic Four's most sinister foes: Diablo! But as the cracks begin to show in this alliance, where does each member's loyalty lie? And can they stay together long enough to reach their ultimate goal? Plus: How long before the inevitable happens, and the Superior Avengers must clash with the Avengers? Collecting SUPERIOR AVENGERS (2025) #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96031-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Doctor Doom he declares himself Emperor of the World!

Six months ago, Victor Von Doom saved the world from vampires by assuming the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. But his absence was merely the calm before the storm – a storm that has now arrived. The world wakes up to a new reality: Doom has magically taken over every broadcast medium on Earth and declared himself the ruler of the planet under the flag of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all global leaders seem to be going along with it. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes – so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations. But nothing will go as expected for the Fantastic Four, the Avengers and their allies! What happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM? Collecting ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM (2024) #1-9.

216 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95816-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1: SAVE EVERYONE TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

A new era for Marvel's First Family!

Out of the shocking events of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, the FF are scattered through four different eras in Earth's history! Alone and isolated in wildly different time periods, Reed, Johnny, Ben and Sue all must fight to survive. Their only hope is to reach the Forever Stone: a mass of dense granite that happens to be one of the longest-lasting rocks on the planet! Do you want to see Ben Grimm fight a dinosaur, as drawn by the incredible Humberto Ramos? Of course you do! But can the First Family reunite, return to the present and uncover the secret of how their archnemesis Doctor Doom became the unbeatable Emperor of Earth? Get ready for the FF vs. Doom in a way you've never seen before – with the fate of the planet at stake! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2025) #1-5 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/GIANT-SIZE X-MEN.

128 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96080-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN – ALL HAIL THE QUEEN TPB

Written by AMY CHU

Penciled by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Emma Frost is the villain you love to hate in the

Hellfire Club's darkest days!

Before she became a mainstay of the heroic X-Men, Emma Frost had another role: White Queen of the Hellfire Club! As she grapples for power with the rest of the Inner Circle, witness Emma's ruthless ascent to the top! And when she discovers there's a mole within the Hellfire Club leaking secrets to their sworn enemies, the X-Men, Emma will stop at nothing to uncover the truth! But as an emergency meeting is convened in London, all the evidence is pointing toward…Emma herself?! Framed as a traitor, the White Queen must go on the run! Take a deep dive into Emma's past, learn shocking secrets and be prepared to bow down to the White Queen! Collecting EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96625-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MAGIK VOL. 2: SHADOWS OF RESISTANCE TPB

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Penciled by JESÚS HÉRVAS & GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

The continuing solo adventures of Illyana Rasputin!

Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen, comes to Magik for help to retain control of Limbo. But what kind of threat requires two queens of Limbo to defeat it? More importantly, what kind of trouble can Illyana and Madelyne get into together?! Then, to save their friend, Magik and her fellow former New Mutant Mirage have no choice but to seek help from the order his ancestors founded. But will Illyana's new power make her a perfect recruit or a natural hell-raiser? And how will the traditional leader Dani Moonstar respond when Illyana starts to take charge? Featuring Magik and Mirage against an army of magic hunters – and a literal dragon! Collecting MAGIK (2025) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96162-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2: THROUGH THE GATES OF HELL TPB

Written by JOE KELLY

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., TODD NAUCK

& MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Spider-Man is in for the battle of his life!

Peter Parker's life has been worse. He's got a steady job. Black Cat is giving him the time of day again. As Spider-Man, Peter's taken some super-powered punches. But he's never caught the kind of Hell that's in store for him next: fighting for survival as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan! But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?! The city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life. Battered and broken, Peter needs to level up if he's going to survive the next round – and he has resolved to get stronger by any means necessary. He is a different man following Hellgate's revelation – but Mary Jane Watson has a secret of her own to share! And the first foes to put Spidey's strength to the test are Shocker and his new allies, the Aftershocks! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2025) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96073-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW AVENGERS VOL. 1: KILLUMINATI TPB

Written by SAM HUMPHRIES

Penciled by TON LIMA & TIAGO PALMA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Bucky and the Black Widow assemble the Marvel Universe's most dangerous loners!

Carnage. The Hulk. Namor. Clea. Wolverine. Nothing could make these volatile individuals a team – but Bucky Barnes and the Black Widow are going to give it a shot. Because demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world – and if they figure out how to work together, they'll be as unstoppable as the originals. Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take out the deadly doppelgangers of the Killuminati – but wrangling a team of murderers, monsters and warlords presents its own dangers. Welcome to the New Avengers – hope you survive the experience! Collecting NEW AVENGERS (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96401-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE INCURSION TPB

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Universes collide – with Miles Morales caught in the middle!

Before the Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe – but when Miles' baby sister, Billie, uses that key to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it's up to Spider-Man to save her! The problem is that the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! And when the Spot attacks, Miles meets an all-new Peter Parker – and that's just the start of his journey across Earth-6160! Next, he teams up with fan-favorite ULTIMATES team members Giant-Man and the Wasp – but the Black Panther isn't happy about these terrorist interlopers in Wakanda! Get ready for an adventure that will change Miles Morales – and the Ultimate Universe – forever! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION (2025) #1-5 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96481-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: A TIME OF STRYFE TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA & ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Box-office sensations unite!

Wade and Logan – together again! The most unlikely pairing turned the most demanded one, Deadpool and Wolverine must find a way to get along – because the fate of the world hangs in the balance! When the deadly Stryfe resurfaces and his ages-long plan comes to fruition, you'll get to see a new side of our heroes – because the only thing that stands between Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth! Meanwhile, a third Weapon X alum joins the fun – and Maverick wants answers! Featuring one of the Marvel Universe's oldest stars, Nick Fury Sr. – and a brand-new one, the mutant Legacy! Your favorite super heroes get put through their paces in a series chock-full of surprises, twist reveals and a villainous plot that'll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers' heads! Collecting DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE (2025) #1-10.

232 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96821-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR, RYAN NORTH & CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, JAVIER GARRÓN

& ALAN ROBINSON

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Starring twice as many Deadpools and Wolverines

as any other book!

What's better than The Best There Is partnered up with the Merc With The Mouth? How about adding daughters Ellie Camacho and Laura Kinney to the mission as they go up against a classic X-Villain? It's Wolverines and Deadpools, baby – in the clutches of the Shadow King! But who is he really after? Plus: Logan and Wade Wilson on an adventure though time and space, hacking and slashing their way through the Multiverse on an epic quest of heroism – and friendship! And the same two superstars at each other's throats in Madripoor! Collecting WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS (2025) #1-3, DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION (2024) and DEADPOOL VS. WOLVERINE: SLASH 'EM UP (2025).

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96747-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

YOUNG AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE TPB

Volume #3 in the Young Avengers Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by ALLAN HEINBERG, FRANK BARBIERE, NICK SPENCER, JIM McCANN & ALAN DAVIS

Penciled by JIM CHEUNG, OLIVIER COIPEL, ALAN DAVIS, MARCO CHECCHETTO, RAMON ROSANAS, CHRIS SAMNEE & LUCY KNISLEY

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

The Young Avengers return in an epic saga!

When Billy Kaplan's reality-altering powers begin to rival those of the Scarlet Witch, the young hero sets out on a quest to find her that spans the Marvel Universe and pits Wiccan against both the Avengers and the Young Avengers. But will Wiccan's desire to solve the mystery of his parentage be his salvation or his undoing? With three words, the Scarlet Witch changed the world forever – and with her return, nothing will ever be the same for the Marvel Universe! This self-contained event reintroduced and redefined the Young Avengers and the Scarlet Witch for the Heroic Age and is essential reading for fans of Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION and AGATHA ALL ALONG! Plus: Doctor Doom's heroic gambit – will he be redeemed? The Young Avengers learn the answer to the question, "What makes an Avenger?" Tony Stark learns not to mess with teenaged angst, especially when it's "Stature"-esque in scale! And Thor brightens up the Young Avengers' day! Collecting AVENGERS: THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE (2010) #1-9, AVENGERS: THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE – YOUNG AVENGERS (2011), AVENGERS WORLD (2014) #15-16 and material from UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #526 and I AM AN AVENGER (2010) #1 and #4-5.

272 PGS./Rated T+ …$37.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96192-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE MURDOCK PAPERS TPB

Volume #5 in the Daredevil Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by ALEX MALEEV

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Bendis and Maleev bring their acclaimed run to a blistering conclusion!

Follow Matt Murdock through a story that literally spans the entire history of the Marvel Universe! Who was the Kingpin before the Kingpin, and what was his relationship to Matt? Then prepare to find out exactly what happened during Daredevil's year-long reign as the new Kingpin! His historic cleaning of Hell's Kitchen is revealed – in all its bloody detail! Framed around the Ten Commandments, this epic story is like nothing you've seen before! Bendis and Maleev outed Daredevil in the press, married him and made him the Kingpin of Hell's Kitchen. What could they possibly do to top that as they end their astonishing tale? Four words: Wilson Fisk is back! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #66-81.

432 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96696-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION: SURVIVAL TPB

Volume #8 in the Punisher Epic Collections

Written by MIKE BARON, VAL MAYERIK, ROGER SALICK, STEVEN GRANT, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, PETER DAVID, TERRY KAVANAGH, CHUCK DIXON & MORE

Penciled by KEVIN KOBASIC, LARRY STROMAN, VAL MAYERIK, DAVE HOOVER, HOANG NGUYEN,

HUGH HAYNES, STEVEN BUTLER, SCOTT MCDANIEL, JOHN BUSCEMA & MORE

Cover by MARK PACELLA

A never-before-collected era of the Punisher!

Frank Castle's relentless war on crime continues, pitting him against arms dealers, arsonists and crooked businessmen from Alaska to New York City! The Punisher and his ally Microchip offer their own unique brand of tech support when a corporate front for a drug-smuggling ring is struck by a computer virus! Frank faces a very different kind of killing machine in the robot Eradikator 6! And when brutal murders of the homeless set the Punisher and Spider-Man on a mission to find the cause, they have a savage suspect in their sights: Sabretooth! Plus: A thrilling reimagination of the Punisher mythos in the Old West! When desperados torch his farm, butcher his family and shove him out into the scorching desert to perish, a man named Frank refuses to die – and sets off on a ruthless quest for vengeance! Collecting PUNISHER (1987) #76-84 and ANNUAL (1988) #5-6, SPIDER-MAN/PUNISHER/SABRETOOTH: DESIGNER GENES (1993) and PUNISHER: A MAN NAMED FRANK (1994).

456 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96843-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE SURTUR WAR TPB

Volume #13 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by WALTER SIMONSON with BOB HARRAS

Penciled by WALTER SIMONSON with SAL BUSCEMA & BUTCH GUICE

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Writer/artist Walter Simonson's groundbreaking Thor run starts here!

Walter Simonson's Thor raises its banner high and stands with the series' Stan Lee/Jack Kirby glory days and then some! With truly cosmic stakes, a new character worthy enough to lift Mjolnir high in Beta Ray Bill and a villain of deadly cunning in Malekith, Simonson launched his epic run with a powerful art style and a majestic narrative that reminds the reader why the legendary tales of Asgard are so compelling. After handling Malekith's ice-cold plot with the Casket of Ancient Winters, Thor must head into the fiery pits of Surtur's realm for a war that may mean the very end of Asgard. Simonson's four fabled years of storytelling with Thor starts here! Collecting THOR (1966) #337-356.

496 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96771-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION:

LONELY ARE THE HUNTED TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #2 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS & GARY FRIEDRICH

Penciled by WERNER ROTH, JACK SPARLING, DAN ADKINS, ROSS ANDRU, DON HECK, GEORGE TUSKA, JOHN BUSCEMA & TOM SUTTON

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

Formative adventures of the original X-Men!

Join Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Angel and Iceman in adventures from the days when Marvel's merry mutants were the quirkiest quintet in comics and not yet the worldwide wunderkinds they are today! This Epic Collection presents early classics including the first appearance of Banshee; the brief tenure of the sixth X-Man, Mimic; the complete Factor Three saga; the "Origins of the X-Men" feature exploring Professor X's formation of the team; and the debut of new costumes. Then the X-Men's lives take their most tragic turn as their leader, Charles Xavier, is killed! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #24-45, AVENGERS (1963) #53 and material from NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #4 and #8.

520 PGS./All Ages …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96769-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MICRONAUTS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS – THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD TPB

Volume #4 in the Micronauts Epic Collections

Written by BILL MANTLO with PETER B. GILLIS

Penciled by BUTCH GUICE with KELLEY JONES

Cover by BUTCH GUICE

Bill Mantlo concludes his legendary run with Butch Guice's scintillating artwork!

The final issues of the Micronauts' original series are collected in this Epic Collection – featuring the Micronauts at war with Baron Karza in a final battle for the fate of Homeworld! Led by Commander Rann and Marionette, the Micronauts have lost dearly in their battle against the wicked Karza. With those closest to them among the casualties, can our heroes summon what it takes to win? With new teammates Fireflyte and Devil by their side, they might have a fighting chance. Bill Mantlo and Butch Guice bid adieu to Homeworld, but the "Final Voyages" creative team of Peter B. Gillis and Kelley Jones begin to chart their course for the last legendary leg of the Micronauts' glory days! Collecting MICRONAUTS (1979) #51-59.

344 PGS./Rated T …$42.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96740-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JANUARY 2026 POSTERS – ON-SALE 1/07/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 11/24/25!

FANTASTIC FOUR #52

FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900913521

IRON MAN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900913621

JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900913721

ROGUE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900913821

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 12/01/25, ON-SALE 02/04/26

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: FEBRUARY 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: FEBRUARY 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSEB [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 12/15/25, ON-SALE 02/04/26

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2026 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2026 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2026 POSTER 3

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2026 POSTER 4

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JANUARY WEEK 1 ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DUE TO THE HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE.

FOC 11/24/25, ON-SALE 01/07/26

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

MARVEL RIVALS: THE CITIES OF HEAVEN #1

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-BOY TEAM-UP #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #4

NEW AVENGERS #8

NOVA: CENTURION #3

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #4

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #5

ULTIMATE X-MEN #23

VENOM #253

WOLVERINE #14

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW JANUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 11/10/25, ON-SALE 01/07/26

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #13

X-MEN #23

FOC 11/17/25, ON-SALE 01/14/26

KNULL #1

UNCANNY X-MEN #22

FOC 11/24/25, ON-SALE 01/21/26

CIVIL WAR #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #1

COMICS

FOC 12/01/25, ON-SALE 01/14/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #4

AVENGERS #34

BATTLEWORLD #5

BLACK CAT #6

DOCTOR STRANGE #2

DUNGEONS OF DOOM #1

LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

LUNA SNOW: WORLD TOUR #1

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #4

SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS #1

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #4

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #12

ULTIMATES #20

FOC 12/01/25, ON-SALE 01/28/26

FANTASTIC FOUR #52 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

IRON MAN #1

FOC 12/08/25, ON-SALE 01/21/26

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20

BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #2

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #3

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #2

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #1

PLANET SHE-HULK #3

ROGUE #1

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #9

SPIDER-MAN '94 #5

STAR WARS #9

THOR #6

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #24

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD #2

X-MEN #24

FOC 12/15/25, ON-SALE 01/28/26

1776 #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

INFERNAL HULK #3

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #5 [POLYBAGGED]

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #42

PUNISHER: RED BAND #5 [POLYBAGGED]

SORCERER SUPREME #2

STRANGE TALES #4

THE END 2099 #2

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #3

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW FEBRUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE FEBRUARY PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 12/15/25, ON-SALE 02/04/26

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1

FOC 12/15/25, ON-SALE 02/04/26

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #1

PUNISHER #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

COLLECTIONS

FOC 12/01/25

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE MURDOCK PAPERS TPB (ON SALE 02/11/26)

DAREDEVIL: BACK IN BLACK TPB (ON SALE 02/11/26)

DAREDEVIL: DEATH OF DAREDEVIL TPB (ON SALE 02/11/26)

DAREDEVIL: THE DARK ART TPB (ON SALE 02/11/26)

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: A TIME OF STRYFE TPB

(ON SALE 02/11/26)

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM TPB (ON SALE 02/11/26)

PLANET HULK [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

(ON SALE 05/13/26)

RUNAWAYS: THINK OF THE CHILDREN TPB (ON SALE 02/11/26)

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

BOB BUDIANSKY COVER (ON SALE 05/13/26)

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

ALEX SAVIUK COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/13/26)

FOC 12/08/25

DOOM ACADEMY TPB (ON SALE 02/18/26)

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN –

ALL HAIL THE QUEEN TPB (ON SALE 02/18/26)

MAGIK VOL. 2: SHADOWS OF RESISTANCE TPB

(ON SALE 02/18/26)

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS –

FAMILY PORTRAITS: PHOTOS FROM THE SET HC

(ON SALE 04/01/26)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: LEGACY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JAN DUURSEMA COVER (ON SALE 05/20/26)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: LEGACY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

TRAVIS CHAREST COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/20/26)

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE TPB (ON SALE 02/18/26)

ULTIMATE INCURSION TPB (ON SALE 02/18/26)

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF GAMBIT OMNIBUS HC

JOE MADUREIRA COVER (ON SALE 05/20/26)

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF GAMBIT OMNIBUS HC

CARLOS PACHECO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/20/26)

YOUNG AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE TPB (ON SALE 02/18/26)

FOC 12/15/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2:

THROUGH THE GATES OF HELL TPB (ON SALE 03/04/26)

DOOM'S DIVISION TPB (ON SALE 02/25/26)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

ESAD RIBIC COVER (ON SALE 06/03/26)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

ALEX ROSS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/03/26)

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1: SAVE EVERYONE TPB

(ON SALE 03/11/26)

JESSICA JONES: BLIND SPOT TPB (ON SALE 03/04/26)

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME HC

(ON SALE 06/03/26)

MICRONAUTS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL

MARVEL YEARS – THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD TPB

(ON SALE 02/25/26)

NEW AVENGERS VOL. 1: KILLUMINATI TPB (ON SALE 03/11/26)

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION: SURVIVAL TPB

(ON SALE 03/11/26)

RED HULK VOL. 2: MISSION: LATVERIA TPB (ON SALE 03/11/26)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

STEVE MCNIVEN COVER (ON SALE 06/10/26)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

PAOLO RIVERA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/10/26)

SUPERIOR AVENGERS TPB (ON SALE 02/25/26)

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

AL MILGROM COVER (ON SALE 05/27/26)

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

JACK KIRBY COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/27/26)

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE SURTUR WAR TPB

(ON SALE 03/04/26)

WOLVERINE: NOT DEAD YET OMNIBUS HC LEINIL YU COVER

(ON SALE 05/27/26)

WOLVERINE: NOT DEAD YET OMNIBUS HC

IAN CHURCHILL COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/27/26)

WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS TPB (ON SALE 03/04/26)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: LONELY ARE THE HUNTED TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 02/25/26)

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!