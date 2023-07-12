Posted in: Comics | Tagged: peter parker, Rek-Rap

Marvel Comics Have Plans For Spider-Man's Rek-Rap (Spoilers)

The first appearance of the demonic entity of Limbo, given the Spider-Manlike identity of Rek-Rap, was in Amazing Spider-Man #17 as part of the Dark Web crossover, selling for $15 on eBay that first featured this strange knockoff of the original on the cover. With a demon who wants moe than anything to be Spider-Man, even if he doesn't really have much of a clue why or what for.

It saw him gaining a higher profile, teaming up with Spider-Man, and introducing a few new phrases to the Spider-vocabulary, fighting the good fight in hell. Or at least as close as possible.

Web-Whanging. "Whanging". Let's say it again, "Whanging." And the ejection of Rek-Rap's web fluid bullets looks more ejaculate than ever. Moving on…

Spider-Spranging. I mean, seriously, look at that visual and placement from Rek-Rap. And "sprang" is the sound effect from a very different comic book. Still moving on…

Rek-Rap Wall Prancing. Obviously, this was going to be a thing. But since Spider-Man returned to Earth, and has had to deal with things like the death of Ms Marvel, it is possible this kind of tone wasn't right for the book.

But as of today's Amazing Spider-Man #29 also from Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness, we get a promise that Rek-Rap will return.

Because someone did indeed make it out of Limbo and has their own particular agenda in mind.

And he's coming for everyone with dogs. Everyone. He's back… or rather will be back. And Marvel would like you to remember this… still web-whanging, still spider prancing, and springing all over the place.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230659

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

Beaten and bloody, with his back against the wall, has Spider-Man finally met his match?

Rated T In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99

