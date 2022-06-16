Marvel Comics Relaunches Reign Of X As… Trials Of X

Every month, Marvel Comics has been publishing a print collection of all the Krakoa X-Men comics from a previous month, so that rather than following the individual issues, you can just get the whole month's worth of comic books in one go. Dawn Of X published 16 volumes. Its sequel, relaunched with the X Of Swords crossover was Reign Of X, which has also solicited 16 volumes so far. Bit it seems that the final two volumes will be renamed and relaunched as Trials Of X instead with a new Vol 1 listed. Here's how the solicitations looked before… with the first volume delayed from August to October.

REIGN OF X TP VOL 15

17 August 2022 REIGN OF X TP VOL 16

(W) Al Ewing, Various (A) Bob Quinn, Various (CA) Valerio Schiti

New beginnings in the Reign of X! The old Cable is back – locked, loaded and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history to steal the ultimate weapon…and stop the Last Annihilation! The investigation into Scarlet Witch's death takes a very unexpected turn as the Avengers and X-Men unite to face monster attacks on Krakoa! And what act of redemption will trigger the latest massive step forward for mutantkind in the Krakoan era? Meanwhile, Wolverine is on the hunt for a missing sword – and his deadly new nemesis, Solem, is playing mind games! Collecting CABLE: RELOADED, X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3-5 and WOLVERINE (2020) #14.

Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: $17.99

And here's how the first volume replacement, of Trials Of X Vol 1 will look

TRIALS OF X VOL. 1 TPB

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS, AL EWING, VITA AYALA & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK, STEFANO CASELLI, ALEX LINS, ROD REIS & IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

Murder and mayhem in the Reign of X! The Scarlet Witch has been murdered — and as X-Factor investigates the shocking crime, all clues point to Magneto! Meanwhile, the fallout from the Hellfire Gala continues for S.W.O.R.D. as Doctor Doom sticks around for a meeting of monarchs with matters of galactic import to discuss — including the Last Annihilation! The New Mutants are reeling from their own devastating loss as a great evil continues to cast its shadow. And when new problems present themselves in Ireland, the Marauders bring in Banshee for some assistance — and he'll soon be screaming into battle! Collecting X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1-2, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #7, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #20-21 and MARAUDERS (2019) #23.

176 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94953-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 (ON SALE 10/19/22)

