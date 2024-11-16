Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cable, Timeslide

Marvel Comics Teases Future Teasers In Timeslide This December

Marvel Comics teases future teasers with this teaser for Timeslide, out from Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli this December

Article Summary Marvel's Timeslide teases major 2025 comic reveals, out this December by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli.

Features epic storylines: Doctor Doom Sorceror Supreme, Eight Deaths of Spider-Man, and Ironheart.

X-Men team up with Cable and Bishop to battle a chronal predator threatening the X-Gene's evolution.

Includes variant covers by Liefeld, Del Mundo, Nakayama, Mobili, and a holiday variant by Betsy Cola.

The upcoming Timeslide comic by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli, out this December, is in the Timeless spirit from Marvel Comics. This means teasing much of what will be planned for Marvel Comics for the following year. And now they are testing that tease, with blacked-out sections, to a) be revealed on publication and b) give Bleeding Cool a heads up on what to look for next month. As it promises, "The epic year-ending one-shot gives fans a glimpse at 2025's most unforgettable stories, including the next major X-Men milestone, exciting character debuts, and more!"

So we can see stuff like Doctor Doom Sorceror Supreme, the Eight Deaths of Spider-Man, Ironheart, Old Man Luke Cage and more… but what's behind the Classified labels is, presumably, what will be the most exciting to Marvel fans. Also note that Rob Liefeld may have finished drawing for Marvel Comics, but he has joined the "Hidden Gem" line of Marvel Comics, reusing artwork from the past for new covers…

TIMESLIDE #1

STEVE FOXE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE? An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal – if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

