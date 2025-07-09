Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, Age Of Revelation

Marvel Comics Titles To Be Renamed For X-Men: Age Of Revelation

Age Of Revelation renames titles to Amazing, Unbreakable & Expatriate X-Men, and more, and it is launching a surprise zero issue next week.

Article Summary Marvel launches Age Of Revelation event, renaming major X-Men titles like Amazing, Unbreakable, and Expatriate X-Men

Surprise Shadow Drop variant of Age Of Revelation #0 by Jed MacKay and Humberto Ramos hits comic shops next week

The story jumps 10 years into a mutant-ruled future shaped by Doug Ramsey, now called Revelation, heir to Apocalypse

New series like X-Vengers, Iron and Frost, and Omega Reds debut, shaking up the Marvel Universe for the Age Of Revelation

Surprise! Next week, comic book retailers will be receiving a "Shadow Drop" variant of Age Of Revelation #0, a prelude one-shot by Jed MacKay and Humberto Ramos that reveals how this new status quo came to be, and is available in stores next week. While additional copies of this surprise issue with a wraparound cover by Ryan Stegman are now available to order and will arrive shortly afterwards.

And we have details of the first proper issue out in October. The Marvel Universe enters the 'Age of Revelation,' a new status quo taking place 10 years into the future and arising out of current developments in the X-Men titles, and 30 years after the original Age of Apocalypse, that sees the world reborn in the image of the heir to Apocalypse: Doug Ramsey, also more recently known as Revelation, with new telepathic powers and all buffed up.. Just like Age Of Apocalypse, all the regular X-Men titles will be suspended, renamed and renumbered, and some other Marvel titles as well, giving us;

Amazing X-Men

Unbreakable X-Men

Expatriate X-Men

Radioactive Spider-man

X-Vengers

Iron and Frost

Binary

Longshots,

Sinister's Six

Cloak And Dagger

Omega Reds

Undead-Pool

The Lost Wolverine

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth

Rogue Storm

X-Men: Book Of Revelation

Ooh, are they putting Emma Frost and Tony Stark back together again?

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION #0

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Available at Retailers Starting Next Week

X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/1

After being welcomed onto Cyclops' X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It's a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld!

Jed MacKay says "Enter… the Age of Revelation! I'm extremely excited to be at the center of this event — we're traveling to the alien future of the Age of Revelation, where the stories unfolding in the Revelation Territories and beyond will decide whether this is the dawn of a new world, or the end of one. We've been exploring a whole world, and it's been really exciting to see other creators make corners of it their own!"

