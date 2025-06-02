Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction

Batman Is Getting A New Logo From DC Comics

Batman Is Getting A New Logo From DC Comics... but might Marvel put it into print first?

Article Summary Batman debuts a new logo for his ongoing series, launching with Batman Vol. 4 from DC Comics this September.

The striking logo made its first appearance on upcoming Deadpool/Batman crossover covers from Marvel and DC.

Delays in the DC series could mean Marvel prints Batman’s new logo in the Deadpool crossover first.

A fresh Batman costume, Batmobile, new characters, and a pop-inspired Gotham City are all incoming.

It first got its airing on the covers of the Deadpool Vs Batman and Batman Vs Deadpool comics from Marvel and DC. But just as everyone seemed to ignore that Kevin Smith and Chip Zdarsky are doing one of the chapters, so the new look Batman logo was ignored as some crossover aberration. But it is not.

This is the logo for the new Batman ongoing series, Batman Volume 4 from DC Comics, by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez.

So let the criticism fly! Is this the perfect Batman logo the world has been waiting for? Or is it an aberration, an abomination, or an antithessi of everything Batman stands for? It's usually one or the other.

Of course, if the new Batman #1 doesn't launch in September, after delays to the current Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Batman run, already a month late, does this mean that it will actually be Marvel Comics, publishing the first of the Deadpool/Batman comics, that will debut DC's new Batman logo? I must admit I am amused by the concept. Here's how Batman logos and titles have appeared over the decades… which do you prefer? And how does this one stack up?

This will come with a redesigned Batman costume, a new Batmobile, and a new pop-influenced look for Gotham City. "Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman. We've got a new Batmobile, we've got a new costume, we've got new characters, and we've got a lot of old ones too —good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all" says Fraction.

And as we saw at the end of Zdarsky's run, Jim Gordon is a street cop. And the Arkham Tower is on the skyline…

